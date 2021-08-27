Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat, From Image Comics

He's drawing Venom. He has a Superman comic coming next year. But that's not enough for Bryan Hitch, he has a new series with Geoff Johns called Redcoat, with a debut in this November's Geiger 80-Page Giant #1, with Hitch tweeting "REDCOAT by Geoff Johns and me. Official."

First, in an extra-sized lead story, Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch introduce the mysterious man known as Redcoat and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself.

And it looks like there may be more series being teased as well. The solicitation lists Peter Tomasi, who we know has a series coming from Image and Geoff Johns' Mad Ghost Productions. But there may be more from many others. It looks like Geiger may be doing a Spawn's Universe and giving as a Geiger Universe as well.

Mad Ghost Productions presents the monstrous Geiger 80-Page Giant #1—which will include exciting stories from the Geiger universe by series creators Geoff Johns and Gary Frank alongside such guest talents as Bryan Hitch, Jay Faerber, Sterling Gates, Janet Harvey, Leon Hendrix III, Peter J. Tomasi, Pornsak Pichetshote, Staz Johnson, Joe Prado, Paul Pelletier, Sean Galloway, Peter Snejbjerg, Kelley Jones, and Megan Levens. This exciting new chapter will showcase tales of Geiger's allies and enemies and arrive from Image Comics this November. "A really cool bonus to working on the original Geiger series was getting to see the interpretations of some of our favourite artists on the variant covers," said Frank. "Now we get the thrill of seeing other artists AND writers bringing these characters to life in new and wonderful ways!" Johns added: "The greatest thing about comic books are the friends you get to work with and this book is full of them." First, in an extra-sized lead story, Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch introduce the mysterious man known as Redcoat and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself. Then, discover the secrets of the Warlords of Las Vegas—Bonnie Borden! Goldbeard! Mr. Karloff! And more!—in a series of tales written and drawn by some of the greatest writers and artists today. Plus, readers will learn the special origin of Geiger's favorite two-headed dog, Barney, and get a sneak peek at Johns and Frank's new upcoming series: Junkyard Joe. Geiger 80-Page Giant #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 24th of November.