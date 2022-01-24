First Look At CW Arrowverse Canon DC Comics Crossover Earth-Prime

Earth-Prime is a three-month, six-issue comic book event set entirely in the universe of DC's CW Arrowverse-and-related superhero TV shows. Or at least some of them. All issues are considered part of the Warner Bros. Television show canon, approved by CW television show producers. And each of the first five issues spotlights a different CW/DC superhero show, with the sixth issue serving as a crossover finale. And Bleeding Cool has had an early look between the pages that we are sharing with you for the first time…

And here are the solicitations for the first two issues, out from DC Comics in April 2022.

EARTH-PRIME #1

Written by NATALIE ABRAMS, KELLY LARSON, and CAMRUS JOHNSON

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/5/22

Spinning out of the hit CW shows, Earth-Prime continues the adventures of your favorite heroes from the small screen. While each issue focuses on a different Arrowverse series, a threat lurks in the background, out to finally bring these heroes to their knees!

Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source in order to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

EARTH-PRIME #2

Written by ADAM MALLINGER, JAI JAMISON, and ANDREW WONG

Art by TOM GRUMMETT and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/19/22

Clark Kent and Lois Lane try to celebrate their first wedding anniversary but can't quite seem to find their rhythm as heroics and reporting continue to spoil the couple's plans. Plus, learn the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry's world!