First Look At Marvel's Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North & Iban Coello

Talking about the new Fantastic Four #1 launching in November from Marvel Comics, writer Ryan North states "I want to do these smaller, self-contained stories in the vein of '60s Star Trek, where they go down to a planet, find a weird thing, fix the weird thing, and move on. Having these four weirdos roll into town where there's a mystery or a problem or some sci-fi thing, solve the problem, and then move on struck me as a very interesting way to position the Fantastic Four and tell stories that would feel fresh and not like a retread of what we've seen before."

And it begins with Ben Grimm and Alicia Grimm taking a road trip without the kids… and a motel bed with extra suspension.

Checking in at a new location and somehow making it through the door together with all their bags under their arms.

But it appears that the locals don't take kindly to strangers around these parts. And for some reason, a muscled oaf seems to think a gun will harm the Thing in some way. But instead, it seems, choosing vehicular assault.

Lots and lots of vehicles. Though they appear to have the same amount of impact on him as a bullet would…

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220874

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born…

That's been going on since before they were born…

That's been going on since before they were born…

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: $4.99