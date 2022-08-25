First Look At Marvel's Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North & Iban Coello

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Talking about the new Fantastic Four #1 launching in November from Marvel Comics, writer Ryan North states "I want to do these smaller, self-contained stories in the vein of '60s Star Trek, where they go down to a planet, find a weird thing, fix the weird thing, and move on. Having these four weirdos roll into town where there's a mystery or a problem or some sci-fi thing, solve the problem, and then move on struck me as a very interesting way to position the Fantastic Four and tell stories that would feel fresh and not like a retread of what we've seen before."

And it begins with Ben Grimm and Alicia Grimm taking a road trip without the kids… and a motel bed with extra suspension.

Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and Iban Coello
Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and Iban Coello

Checking in at a new location and somehow making it through the door together with all their bags under their arms.

Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and Iban Coello
Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and Iban Coello

But it appears that the locals don't take kindly to strangers around these parts. And for some reason, a muscled oaf seems to think a gun will harm the Thing in some way. But instead, it seems, choosing vehicular assault.

Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and Iban Coello
Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and Iban Coello

Lots and lots of vehicles. Though they appear to have the same amount of impact on him as a bullet would…

FANTASTIC FOUR #1
MARVEL COMICS
SEP220874
(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross
"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born…
That's been going on since before they were born…
That's been going on since before they were born…
RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022
SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.