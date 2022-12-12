Invincible Iron Man #1 Preview: Tony Stark vs. Responsibility?

This week, Bleeding Cool brings you a preview of Invincible Iron Man #1, as Tony Stark is forced to confront the consequences of his recklessness. Tony Stark is used to his reckless decisions wreaking havoc on the Marvel Universe, but in this preview of Invincible Iron Man #1, he's not used to actually facing consequences for it.

Invincible Iron Man #1

by Gerry Duggan & Juan Frigeri, cover by Kael Ngu

IT ALL ENDS! Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth…his fame…his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.24"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Dec 14, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620424300111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620424300121 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 SHALVEY X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620424300131 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 LAYTON CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620424300141 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 ROMITA JR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620424300151 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 LARRAZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620424300161 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 CHECCHETTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620424300171 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 VECCHIO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620424300181 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 TAO IRONHEART VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620424300191 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 1 TAO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

