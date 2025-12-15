Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe

First Look at the First Appearance of Roadblock in GI Joe #18 in 2026

Lady Jaye and Flint's Night Force could recruit Roadblock, but his allegiance may surprise longtime fans.

Joshua Williamson, Marco Foderà, and Lee Loughridge bring GI Joe’s iconic heavy machine gunner to this new era.

GI Joe #18 features exclusive covers, variants, and a special standalone Night Force covert ops storyline.

We have the first appearance of the GI Joe character Roadblock in the Energon Universe, as Skybound and Image Comics have shared a first look at GI Joe #18 from Joshua Williamson, Marco Foderà and Lee Loughridge, out on the 28th of January 2026. But he may just not end up where most folks would expect. I mean, he will be in the comic, though.

"A standalone Night Force covert op! The iconic ROADBLOCK makes his Energon Universe FIRST APPEARANCE… but will he be the newest recruit of Lady Jaye & Flint's Night Force? Or will he join a different group?! In addition to the main cover by Reilly, G.I. JOE #18 will feature an open-to-order variant cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim, an open-to-order variant cover by Ben Oliver, a 1:25 incentive variant by Lucas Meyer & Adriano Lucas, a 1:50 incentive variant by Michele Rubini & Romulo Fajardo Jr, and a 1:100 incentive foil variant by Patricia Martín."

GI JOE #18

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Marco Fodera, Lee Loughridge (CA) Tom Reilly

A STANDALONE NIGHT FORCE COVERT OP!

The iconic ROADBLOCK makes his Energon Universe FIRST APPEARANCE…but will he be the newest recruit of Lady Jaye & Flint's Night Force? Or will he join a different group?! $3.99 1/28/2026

