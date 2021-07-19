Batman: Long Halloween Sequel To Reveal Truth Behind Holiday Killer?

Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale are returning to one of the most perennial and loved Batman stories of all time, Batman: The Long Halloween. Not for the first time of course. Batman: The Long Halloween was a 13-issue American comic book limited series written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale. Itself the follow-up to three Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Specials by the same creative team, the entire series has been repeated collected in trade paperback, hardcover and oversized hardcover, with the team creating two sequels, Batman: Dark Victory and Catwoman: When in Rome. Well here comes a third.

Taking place during Batman's early days of crime-fighting, The Long Halloween tells the story of Holiday, who murders people on holidays, one each month. Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Captain James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar as he tries to discover who Holiday is before he claims his next victim each month, while attempting to stop the crime war between two of Gotham City's most powerful families, Maroni and Falcone. This novel also acted as a re-introduction to the DC Universe for Calendar Man, who knows the true identity of the Holiday killer but refuses to share this with Batman. He instead riddles and gives Batman hints from his Arkham Asylum cell. The story also ties into the events that transform Harvey Dent into Batman's enemy, Two-Face and revolves around the transition of Batman's rogues gallery from simple mob goons to full-fledged supervillains.

The series ended with the main mystery of the identity of Holiday frustratingly unresolved. It was revealed there were multiple people behind Holiday, some suspects potentially dead, and who killed who. Might they be finally willing to reveal all? The solicitation states "Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale return to Gotham City to reveal that no secret remains buried forever!"

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TIM SALE

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Tim Sale

Twenty-five years ago, you thought you knew the whole story of Batman: The Long Halloween. Now, legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale return to Gotham City to reveal that no secret remains buried forever! Join us for the return of the Batman Halloween specials and a mystery that could destroy Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Two-Face, and…well, that would be telling, wouldn't it? Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 10/12/2021 48 PAGES | PRESTIGE FORMAT