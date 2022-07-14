First Look Inside Wynd: The Throne in the Sky #1 from BOOM in August

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has unveiled the first look inside Wynd: The Throne in the Sky #1, the follow-up to the series by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas. Hitting stores in August, The Throne in the Sky continues the saga of Wynd, but better: because it has a new number one issue. You think Tynion didn't learn a thing or two from his time writing for Big Comics?!

Check out the preview below, along with more info from the press release. Wynd: The Throne in the Sky #1 will hit stores on August 24th.

BOOM! Studios today revealed the first look at the return of the Eisner-nominated blockbuster fantasy WYND: THE THRONE IN THE SKY #1, the premier issue of the five-issue series kicking off a new chapter in the acclaimed original series by Eisner Award winner James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods, with letterer AndWorld Design (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), available in August 2022. The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and Faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary WINGED ONES? Prepare to embark on an extraordinary fantasy adventure, and discover a world of mysterious legends, ancient prophecies, and the brave heroes at the center of it all! WYND: THE THRONE IN THE SKY #1 features wraparound main cover art and foil variant cover by acclaimed series artist Dialynas, as well as variant cover art by superstar illustrators Greg Capullo (Batman) with inks by Jonathan Glapion and colors by Dave McCaig, Christian Ward (Blood-Stained Teeth), Mike Del Mundo (Thor), and Peach Momoko (Power Rangers).

