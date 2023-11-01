Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: peach momoko, ultimate x-men

First Look at Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men in Ultimate Universe #1

In Ultimate Invasion we met versions of who might have been mutants. But how will Peach Momoko transform them for Ultimate X-Men?

In the Ultimate Invasion comic book series, that set up the new Ultimate Universe of Earth 1690, we met versions of who might have been the X-Men, if the Maker hadn't played around with history. Notably the mutants of Russian, the Rasputins and Omega Red.

And an East-Asian group to rival them, with the Silver Samurai and Sunfire among its members.

But what of all the others? It is Peach Momoko who will be making those decisions with the following preview of how Ultimate X-Men will look when it launches in March 2024.

And it looks like it may be going towards the tropes of manga body horror.

Is that a version of Erik the Red this kid is pulling from her burgeoning forehead? Or is this Armor?

Either way, they seem to be carrying a partner. And someone really needs better grades.

Yeah, it's probably Armor. But it seems, also from today's Ultimate Universe #1, that there are other X-Men on the horizon as well.

It's amazing how a couple of little hair flips can totally identify a character, right? Ultimate Universe #1 is published today.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230631

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Bryan Hitch

THE SPOILS OF VICTORY! After the worlds-shaking conclusion of ULTIMATE INVASION, a new team of heroes bands together to save the future! From mastermind Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Stefano Caselli, don't miss out on this foundational issue for the new line of Ultimate Comics!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 01, 2023 SRP: $6.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale March 6 Visionary creator Peach Momoko reinvents mutantkind for the Ultimate age! In Japan, when a young student named Hisako Ichiki develops armor powers, she discovers she's a mutant—and she's not the only one! Meet a new generation of mutants, filled with original and familiar X-Men characters. Together, they'll learn what it means to be mutant in the Ultimate Universe as they explore their emerging powers and the startling ways they connect to folklore, legend, and magic! "I am very honored to be a part of the new Ultimate Universe," Momoko said. "I am very careful in delivering the unique X-Men mutant elements while still being true to my vision and voice." "I am also very proud (and surprised) that I was given enough freedom from C.B. Cebulski and Jonathan Hickman to create a brand-new X-Men character," she shared. "It might not be the normal portrayal of a super hero…but I am excited to introduce everyone to a new chapter to my Momoko-verse."

