Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, graphic novel

Five Nights At Freddy's Graphic Novel Cancelled After Pages Leaked

Five Nights At Freddy’s Graphic Novel cancelled after pages were leaked

Article Summary Five Nights at Freddy’s: Tales from the Pizzaplex Vol. 2 graphic novel cancelled after page leaks.

Leaked art from The Mimic story sparked fan backlash over quality and alleged traced images.

Amazon.com removed the listing for Volume 2, while Volume 3 remains set for September 2026.

The series adapts popular FNAF stories into graphic novels, expanding the universe for fans.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex Graphic Novel #2, to be published by Scholastic Graphix, is planned to have a 250,000-copy print run – if it actually gets published. The second graphic novel in this series, based on stories written by Scott Cawthon, Kelly Parra, and Andrea Waggener, adapted by Christopher Hastings and Mike Anderson, Coryn MacPherson, and Anthony Morris Jr was planned to be published on the 2nd of September 2025, but that listing has been cancelled on Amazon.com, though still exists on Amazon.co.uk. This came after fan backlash over leaked artwork for the book, especially for The Mimic story adapted by Anthony Morris Jr and Warnia Sahadewa, with allegations that the art was rushed and consisted of tracing of stock photos and other media. And it has seen other people on Reddit decide to try to draw it themselves.

And while Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex Graphic Novel Collection Vol. 2 will no longer be published on the 11th of September, with no idea when it will be, Volume 3 is still scheduled for September 2026.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex Graphic Novel Collection Vol. 2

by Scott Cawthon, Kelly Parra, Christopher Hastings, Andrea Waggener, Mike Anderson, Coryn MacPherson, Anthony Morris

The bestselling YA novels are now a graphic novel series! Five Nights at Freddy's fans won't want to miss this pulse-pounding collection of three novella-length comic stories that will keep even the bravest player up at night. What secrets lie in our surroundings…? Something about the Springtrap costume in the roleplaying area of Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex chills Luca to the core… Caden senses the underwater animatronics in Freddy's Fantasy Water Park have a mind of their own… and a Fazbear Entertainment engineer's custom project has surprises in store for anyone who encounters it… In this volume, three stories from the Publishers Weekly bestselling series Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex come to life in delightfully horrifying comics. Readers beware: This collection of terrifying tales is enough to unsettle even the most hardened Five Nights at Freddy's fan…

by Scott Cawthon, Kelly Parra, Christopher Hastings, Andrea Waggener, Mike Anderson, Coryn MacPherson, Anthony Morris The bestselling YA novels are now a graphic novel series! Five Nights at Freddy's fans won't want to miss this pulse-pounding collection of three novella-length comic stories that will keep even the bravest player up at night. What secrets lie in our surroundings…? Something about the Springtrap costume in the roleplaying area of Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex chills Luca to the core… Caden senses the underwater animatronics in Freddy's Fantasy Water Park have a mind of their own… and a Fazbear Entertainment engineer's custom project has surprises in store for anyone who encounters it… In this volume, three stories from the Publishers Weekly bestselling series Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex come to life in delightfully horrifying comics. Readers beware: This collection of terrifying tales is enough to unsettle even the most hardened Five Nights at Freddy's fan… Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex Graphic Novel Collection Vol. 3

by Scott Cawthon, Christopher Hastings, Kelly Parra, Andrea Waggener, Mike Anderson, Coryn Macpherson, Anthony Morris

The bestselling series of YA novels is now a graphic novel series! Five Nights at Freddy's fans won't want to miss this pulse-pounding collection of three novella-length comic stories that will keep even the bravest player up at night. What's the price for keeping a secret? . . . Astrid doesn't tell anyone about the strange things her Buddytronic doll has been up to… Quietly outsourcing their storytelling to artificial intelligence comes with unintended results for the executives of the Fazbear Entertainment board of directors. . . and Kara convinces a Pizzaplex employee no one will know if he lets her spend a little more time in the VR attraction. In this volume, three stories from the Publishers Weekly bestselling series Five Nights at Freddy's: Tales from the Pizzaplex come to life in delightfully horrifying comics. Readers beware: This collection of terrifying tales is enough to unsettle even the most hardened Five Nights at Freddy's fan…

Five Nights at Freddy's created by Scott Cawthon began with video games, and now includes novels, graphic novels, merchandise and films, which usually see someone trying to survive five nights of attacks from homicidal animatronic characters haunted by the ghosts of children killed by a psychopathic serial killer. And set somewhere linked to the fictional pizza restaurant franchise, Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!