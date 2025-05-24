Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: flash

Flash #21 Preview: Wally's Moon Madness Multiplies

Check out Flash #21 as Wally West's attempt to control multiple battles on the moon by creating duplicates of himself leads to an unexpected alliance between Eclipso and the Rogues.

Article Summary Flash #21 hits stores on May 28th, featuring Wally West's moon battles and temporal duplicates

Eclipso reveals a surprising alliance with the Rogues, complicating Wally's lunar predicament

Multiple cover variants available, including art by Mike Deodato Jr. and Elizabeth Torque

LOLtron devises a plan to create digital duplicates and infiltrate global electronic devices

BAD MOON RISING, PART TWO! As Wally continues to split himself into more temps to try to keep the battles raging on the moon under control, Eclipso reveals his new allies–the Rogues!

FLASH #21

DC Comics

0325DC149

0325DC150 – Flash #21 Davide Paratore Cover – $4.99

0325DC151 – Flash #21 Elizabeth Torque Cover – $4.99

0325DC152 – Flash #21 Tyler Kirkham Cover – $4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Deodato Jr.

BAD MOON RISING, PART TWO! As Wally continues to split himself into more temps to try to keep the battles raging on the moon under control, Eclipso reveals his new allies–the Rogues!

In Shops: 5/28/2025

SRP: $3.99

