Flash #775 Preview: Superman Grapples With Impotence

The Flash #775 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Superman trying… and failing… to remove a glaive from the middle of Central City. Superman isn't used to being unable to lift things, but that's no excuse for snapping at The Flash like he does. Besides, Superman, this sort of thing happens to every guy at one point or another. Well, not me. But most guys. Of course, a magical glaive that makes people mad would be an excuse… but we'll have to wait and see if that's the case (probably). Check out the preview below.

FLASH #775

DC Comics

0821DC153

0821DC154 – FLASH #775 CVR B JORGE CORONA CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin (CA) Brandon Peterson

Hunt for the glaive! When a mysterious glaive crash-lands in the middle of Central City, the Flash must race against time to stop its ill effects, all while keeping an army of super-villains from obtaining this unknown and sinister cosmic prize.

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $4.99

