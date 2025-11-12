Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, flash, shazam, thor

Flash/Fantastic Four & Thor/Shazam, Out Now From Marvel/DC Digitally

The Flash/Fantastic Four and Thor/Shazam, out now from Marvel/DC and DC/Marvel, digitally

Article Summary Marvel and DC release two new digital crossover one-shots: Thor/Shazam and Flash/Fantastic Four.

Thor/Shazam is by Al Ewing and Jethro Morales, available exclusively on Marvel Unlimited with a redemption code.

Flash/Fantastic Four comes from Jeremy Adams and Adrián Gutiérrez, out now digitally on DC Universe Infinite.

Fans can get a 30-day free trial to each other's digital comic subscriptions with unique promo codes.

Two new Marvel/DC crossovers have surprisingly launched today on Marvel and DC's respective digital comic book platforms, Thor/Shazam and The Flash/Fantastic Four. Thor/Shazam is a new digital Infinity Comic crossover one-shot from Marvel by Al Ewing and Jethro Morales available now, exclusively on Marvel Unlimited. For a limited time, all fans can redeem a digital copy of this brand-new crossover story by using code CROSSOVER25 at Marvel.com/redeem. While The Flash/Fantastic Four is a new digital DC GO! comics crossover one-shot from DC by Jeremy Adams and Adrián Gutiérrez, available now on DC Universe Infinite. And it's just openly free to read. This comes after both Deadpool/Batman and Batman/Deadpool were not made available digitally, but just in print.

THOR/SHAZAM! INFINITY COMIC #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by JETHRO MORALES

Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

The might of Thor! The power of Shazam! Marvel and DC bring the thunder to Infinity Comics in a never-before-seen adventure! When a familiar face threatens to usurp the magic of the Marvel and DC universes, will Donald Blake and Billy Batson recover their powers in time to stop them?

FLASH/FANTASTIC FOUR INFINITE COMIC #1

Written by Jeremy Adams

Art by Adrián Gutiérrez

The Flash/Fantastic Four! The Fantastic Four are coming back to the Baxter Building after a mission on Saturn, when they are surprised to find Gorilla Grodd scaling the building, with The Flash (Barry Allen) hot on his (non-existent) tail! Grodd is after Reed Richards' mental amplifier tech, and using The Flash as his unwitting (mind-controlled) ally, tries to break into FF headquarters to steal whatever he can get his grubby little paws on, taking both teams on an adventure through time and space!

"To celebrate this new digital crossover initiative, Marvel and DC will offer each of their subscribers in the US an exclusive code for a 30-day free trial to each other's subscription service, Marvel Unlimited and DC Universe Infinite ("DCUI"). MARVEL UNLIMITED paid subscribers who are not current DCUI subscribers will be offered a trial of the DCUI Ultra Monthly Plan, and DCUI paid subscribers who are not current MARVEL UNLIMITED subscribers will be offered a trial of the Marvel Unlimited Monthly Plan. Current subscribers of either of the subscription services will be sent an email with their unique code. New subscribers need to sign up before 12/17/25 to receive their free trial code."

