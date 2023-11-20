Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, february 2024, flash gordon, gatchaman, mad cave, Solicits

Flash Gordon & Gatchaman in Mad Cave Studios February 2024 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios is launching their new Flash Gordon and Gathaman series with Free Comic Book Day for the 4th of May 2024.

FCBD 2024 GATCHMAN #0

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC230028

(W) Cullen Bunn, Tommy Lee Edwards, Steve Orlando (A) Various (CA) Chris Samnee

The triumphant return of GATCHAMAN, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team, known to Western audiences as BATTLE OF THE PLANETS!

This special #0 issue features an explosive, brand-new story that will kick off Mad Cave's ongoing monthly GATCHAMAN comic book series, debuting with issue #1 in June!

The FCBD special will include a timeline for Mad Cave's GATCHAMAN series and interconnected spinoff projects coming in 2024 and beyond!

Perfect for teens and adults alike, GATCHAMAN is not only action-packed, but addresses important social issues including conservation, environmentalism, and the responsible use of technology for progress.

GATCHAMAN will be one of Mad Cave's biggest titles in 2024, and we'll be supporting it with a massive marketing and promotional campaign – and our FCBD launch with issue #0 will be front-and-center in those efforts!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

FCBD 2024 FLASH GORDON #0

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC230029

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Various (CA) Dan Panosian

It's a race against time as Flash Gordon, Dale, and Doctor Zarkov try to stop the villainous MING THE MERCILESS from using the UNRAVELLER, a device that can unwind an object to their subatomic structure in one apocalyptic burst of energy. Can Flash save Earth once again, or will Ming finally get the upper hand and change the course of the universe forever?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

HOUND GN (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC231570

(W) Sam Freeman, Sam Romesburg (A) Rodrigo Vazquez

During World War 1, a young soldier, William Barrow, is assigned to one of the most deadly areas along The Western Front. However, he finds the greatest threat to his life lies not with the enemy, but with the horrific and dangerous cult formed by his own men. Now he must try to survive both the ongoing war and the animalistic nature of his fellow soldiers.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE VOL 10 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC231571

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Monica's fate is revealed after Andrew received some terrifying orders from the Killer himself. The Sheriff and Sara face-off in a fight for their lives, but the Sheriff runs into an unexpected obstacle thanks to the local villagers. And Nick gets some new information from Cayce that she found in Patel's files.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

CHARRED REMAINS #3

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC231572

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Maan House

Months have passed since the catastrophic fire at the homeless encampment. Most of the city has moved on while Amy continues to search for the truth about the Fire Man. Her chance arrives when multiple reports of fire around the city lead Amy and Vic to come face to face with those who tend his flame.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

CRUSADER TP (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC231573

(W) Matt Emmons (A / CA) Matt Emmons

A nameless Templar Knight from the Third Crusade finds himself magically transported to a mysterious world filled with sorcery and monsters. In order to survive, the ferocious Crusader must reevaluate his penchant for violent righteousness and make peace with both himself and this ruthless world. But will peace be enough to stop the deathless, power-hungry ghoul known only as The Pilgrim?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SRP: 0

DEER EDITOR #2 (OF 3)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC231574

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Sami Kivel?

Stop the presses! With Bucky in a bad position, Dan, his sub-editor, picks up the story threads as he tries to discover the true rot deep within Sheltered Cove. What the pair find is beyond politics and money. The trouble brewing is centuries old, horrific, and very thirsty for blood.

Deer Editor is perfect for fans of Blacksad and Chinatown.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

EDENFROST #3 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC231575

(W) Amit Tishler (A / CA) Bruno Frenda

As the Russian Civil War escalates, the Ukrainian landscape becomes increasingly hostile. Trapped by the enemy that ravaged their village and killed their parents, Alex and Yuli will have to use the unpredictable powers of the Golem to defend themselves despite hesitation about its true intentions.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

SKEETERS #3 (OF 4) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC231576

(W) Kevin Cuffe, Bob Frantz (A) Kelly Williams

The buzz surrounding the Kankakee Seafood Festival isn't good: it's already swarming with creatures, gore, and alien goo. Carla and co. arrive with guns (and blunts) a-blazin' only to find matters can still get much, much worse.

Skeeters is a comedic and gruesome story for fans of Slither, Arachnophobia, and other classic creature features!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SRP: 0

