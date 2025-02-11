Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: Flavor Girls

Flavor Girls: Return To The Mothership #3 Preview: Holiday Hostility

V's holiday visit to Sara's hometown takes an unexpected turn in Flavor Girls: Return To The Mothership #3, as alien invaders crash their cozy winter plans.

Release date: February 12, 2025, from BOOM! Studios.

The Agarthians interrupt cozy plans with a surprise invasion.

The holiday escapades continue during V's visit to Sara's small hometown. But while Sara and her mom had planned a cozy, calm holiday break, the Agarthians have other plans, and the girls will have to fend off an alien incursion, rather than sipping hot cocoa by the fire!

FLAVOR GIRLS: RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240125

DEC240126 – FLAVOR GIRLS RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #3 (OF 3) CVR B FRANY – $7.99

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

The holiday escapades continue during V's visit to Sara's small hometown. But while Sara and her mom had planned a cozy, calm holiday break, the Agarthians have other plans, and the girls will have to fend off an alien incursion, rather than sipping hot cocoa by the fire!

In Shops: 2/12/2025

SRP: $7.99

