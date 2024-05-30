Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, Concord, flying colors

Flying Colors Comics Finds A New Location In Concord, California

Joe Field has found a new location in Concord for his 37-year-old shop, Flying Colors Comics after it was forced out by bagels.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that longstanding comic book store Flying Colors Comics is closing one of its Californian locations this year after 37 years. The original store in Concord co-owned by Joe Field, the man who first proposed Free Comic Book Day. And stated, "When our last lease expired, our landlord would only give us three years and gave no option to renew. That lease expires in January 2025, and I tried to get an extension, but was told the owners of this center really wanted to put in a bagel shop. I can't tell you how many sleepless nights this has given me and my wife, Libby, the co-owner of Flying Colors." We reported that Joe Field was looking for a new location, and wrote in response to some of the nonsense, "Let's be clear: Flying Colors Comics is NOT going out of business. We will be moving to a new location in the coming months. In the meantime, we'd still like to see you in our Oak Grove Plaza location. Love comics? Then Support Your Local Comic Shop!"

Well, it turns out he has found a new location, that the places who reported the "woke" nonsense about the shop closing haven't bothered to report. Joe Field said last week "First photo of the new Flying Colors location! Yeah, we hope it doesn't give anything away yet! We've been asked a lot why we're not sharing the address of the new place? Well, for the simple reason that now more than ever, we really need you to keep shopping at 2980 Treat Blvd in Oak Grove Plaza! When you visit, we'll encourage you to join the many others already signed up for the Flying Colors Hero Society, our way of having you help us with the build-out for the new shop. If you've joined already, THANK YOU! (For non-local online followers wanting to join, we'll be adding an online component to the Hero Society soon.) What we can tell about the new space is we are staying in the great @cityofconcord ,— and we're excited by this! The City has been very good to Flying Colors and other small businesses over the years. Our commitment to keeping Flying Colors in Concord is testament to that."

Look for the news Flying Colors Comics shop location soon… as long as woke bagels don't get in the way of this one as well.

