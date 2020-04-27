Forbidden Planet UK Gets April 1st/8th US Titles for May 6th.

0 shares Share

British comic stores, courtesy of the current global situation, are missing one week's more comic books from Diamond Comic Distributors than their American counterparts. Bleeding Cool previously reported that Diamond UK would ship that March 26th week of titles to comic book stores in the UK and Ireland for sale on Monday, May 11th. But it appears that at least one UK store chain, Forbidden Planet, may have a few more than that.

While the US will see Diamond US return to shipping comics, with the April 1st week in stores for sale on May 20th, US stores can also order DC Comics titles from new distributors UCS and Lunar. They are meant to deal with the US only, and I have had complaints from Canadian stores over the weekend that they cannot get a response from the distributors to see if they can get in on this action. However, the UK was thought to be completely out of luck when it came to the comics that Lunar and UCS have been getting to stores this week. But Forbidden Planet has found a way.

Somehow they have circumnavigated this situation. Forbidden Planet will be selling titles originally planned from April 1st and 8th titles before the March 26th week, and will have shipping copies out on mail-order for May 6th. Will anybody else? Or is this part of the grey market that Limited Edition Comix has been benefitting from?

Batman: Giant Edition #4 £3.30

Batman & The Outsiders #12 £2.65

Batman & The Outsiders #12 (Michael Golden Variant Edition) £2.65

Flash #753 £2.65

Flash #753 (Jungeuon Yoon Variant Edition) £2.65

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4 £3.75

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4 (Mike Mayhew Variant Edition) £3.75

Green Lantern: Season 2 #3 £2.65

Green Lantern: Season 2 #3 (Scott Wiliams Variant Edition) £2.65

Hawkman #23 £2.65

Hawkman #23 (Gerardo Zaffino Variant Edition) £2.65

DC Super Stars #17 (Facsimile Edition) £3.30

Daphne Byrne #4 £2.65

Daphne Byrne #4 (Variant Edition) £2.65

Dreaming #20 £2.65

House Of Whispers #20 £2.65

Batman #89 (3rd Printing) £2.65

Nightwing #70 (2nd Printing) £2.65

Omega Men: By Tom King (Deluxe Edition Hardcover) £27.60

Batman/Superman: Volume 1: Who Are The Secret Six (Hardcover) £13.79

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (Hardcover) £13.79

DC Poster Portfolio: The Complete Year Of The Villain Portrait Variants £13.79

More from Forbidden Planet when we hear about it.

