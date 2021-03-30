Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool

Forbidden Planet has a new retailer exclusive cover from Brian Bolland for Batman: The Detective #1 by Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert, coming in three versions.

Set in London, the cover chooses to feature the Liver Building in Liverpool, one of three buildings next to each other known as the Three Graces, and recently used for filming in the forthcoming Batman movie which made the national press. The cover is also a reference to Brian Bolland's own Batman #445 cover, set in Moscow.

What are the odds that the Forbidden Planet store that will sell the most copies will be in Liverpool. Might even help that Tom Taylor is a massive Liverpool FC fan.

The comic goes on sale on the 14th of April – the same week that comic stores in England will be able to fully open up again. Handy that. And Forbidden Planet will be using the exclusive cover variant as part of their promotions for the Liverpool's Forbidden Planet reopening.

BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #1 (OF 6) CVR A ANDY KUBERT

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Andy Kubert

An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure in a new miniseries by superstar creators Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert! A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium! New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story! In-Store: 4/13/2021 $3.99