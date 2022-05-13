Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 to Offer Wolverine Digital Download

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 is coming in August, and the comic surely contains art and a story… we guess. But that's not why anyone is buying it, of course. People just want those download codes, baby! And Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 has the best kind of download code: a Wolverine one. In fact, the download code is a Wolverine pickaxe! This leaves us, of course, with one important question: can you dual wield these things?

From the press release on Marvel.com:

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR, the highly anticipated comic mini-series that will see the Marvel Universe collide with the world of Fortnite, kicks off next month! Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is a five-issue saga that will leave a tremendous impact on both universes. Right now, fans can get their first look at issue three! Coming to comic shops in August, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 will see Marvel and Fortnite heroes crash-land in the iconic Savage Land as the quest for the missing Zero Shard continues. The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard… Each first print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray – Exclusive to comic buyers!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen – Exclusive to comic buyers!

Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!

Check out the cover to Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 below.