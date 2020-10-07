Four-Foot Funko Batman Stolen From Everett Comics

Everett Comics of Everett, Washington, was broken into in the morning of Sunday, the 4th of October. Surveillance video taken showed two men breaking the plate glass window stealing the store's four-foot Funko Batman figure into a red hatchback around 3:30 am.

The store posted pictures of the damage to Facebook, commenting; "Well…..what can you say! Email the Everett Mayor for more protection for small businesses. This is uncalled for and cost thousands to recover! Not happy at all! Batman has been stolen. He was a retailer exclusive. He was very special to us. If anyone sees or hears of anyone trying to move one please let us know!"

The store is down the block from the Funko headquarters, which may have added to its notability. The store bought the figure from Funko for thousands of dollars, along with a note pledging not to sell it while they were in business. The broken window will cost a similar amount to repair.

Repairs are underway. The store commented "I wish I could answer all you great customers but please know that we are working hard at gather more information to share. Until then we have boarded up the window ( thanks to our friend Josh ) and working thru the paperwork needed to get things moving. Until then please please keep your eyes and ears open as this person needs to pay for what he did to a small business already trying to recover from being shut down! Thank everyone!!!! Charlie, Brandon and myself appreciate it!" They have issued the poster above to raise awareness, designed by Courtney Evans, and encourage people to share it. Which is just what Bleeding Cool is doing now. Feel free to join in… there can't be too many four-foot Funko Batmen who aren't allowed to be sold, going spare…