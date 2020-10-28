4 Page King In Black: Black Knight #1 Preview by Jesus Saiz

It's Black Knight time! Si Spurrier is currently gloriously desecrating the hallowed halls of Great Britain with an Arthurian bent where even the demons are in rebellion at the grotesqueness of it all, in Hellblazer for DC Comics. But DC has decided that they don't want any of that any more… so maybe Si Spurrier may get the chance to do similar with the Arthurial and Otherworld nature of The Black Knight? Dane Whitman returns in the King In Black spin-off mini-series, written by Spurrier, drawn by Jesus Saiz, with a cover by Dan Mora – who is also doing similar with Si's drinking buddy Kieron Gillen over in Once & Future for Boom Studios. Not to mention what Jonathan Hickman and Tini Howard are up to in the Marvel version of Otherworld. Maybe it's all just one story? Anyway, here are four pages by Saiz from the first issue, out from Marvel Comics in January.

KING IN BLACK BLACK KNIGHT #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200451

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Jesus Saiz (CA) Dan Mora

THE BLACK KNIGHT DUELS THE KING IN BLACK!

KNULL's ferocious assault upon earth has begun and Dane Whitman – Avenger, hero, and wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT – takes up sword and shield to defend against the unstoppable onslaught. Though the blade grants Dane incredible power so too does it consume him with a lust for violence and destruction. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, will the Black Knight overcome the growing evil within himself and join AERO and SWORD MASTER in saving the city?! And what secrets will the battle against Knull reveal about Dane's past? Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $4.99