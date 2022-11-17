Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #8 Preview: See a Wicked Deed Here

The Death Dealer is back in action in the upcoming Death Dealer #8, and he's got his hands full with a dragon! The battle is fierce, and it looks like our sort-of-hero is in for a tough fight. Will he be able to defeat this fearsome creature, or will he succumb to its icy claws? More importantly, has there ever been a greater line of dialog in comics than "I'll show you a wicked deed you sick corpse f**ker?" We're thinking probably not, unless you consider "HHHOOOORRRRDDD!" In any case, the comic is in stores on December 14th, and on final order cutoff next week, so Opus has provided us with this preview. Check it out and get your orders in by Monday.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #8—Cover A: Clara Tessier

Mitch Iverson (W) • Esau & Isaac Escorza (A) Clara Tessier (CA) Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood) and world-renowned artists Esau & Isaac Escorza and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) chronicle the next chapter in our hero's twisted life, where in order to atone for a terrible deed, he must literally go through Hell—both of them! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #8—Cover B: Frank Frazetta

Mitch Iverson (W) Esau & Isaac Escorza (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA) *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: Dec. 14, 2022 *Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Tyler Walpole

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Dave Dorman

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Dave Dorman