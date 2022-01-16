Frank Miller Does Prophet, Gives Thanks for FOC, 16th January 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Warhammer 40K Imperium gets a Hachette Partworks magazine, the first issue of 80 launching, and coming to US comic book stores with Games Workshop.

Talking of which the Marvel Multiverse RPG Playtest Rulebook collection also goes to FOC.

Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Stephen Green launch a Hellboy BPRD 1957 Forgotten Lives one-shot.

Norse Mythology begins its third volume from Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell and David Rubin but is not returnable as previously stated.

Rick And Morty gets a Dungeons And Dragons crossover for a Meeseeks one-shots with a 1:10 cover.

It's been rather delayed but Axelle Lenoir's graphic novel Secret Passages from Top Shelf goes to FOC.

Prophet #1 gets a facsimile reproduction for Image Comics' 30th anniversary, including this Frank Miller cover.

The Reckoning War comes to Fantastic Four #40

The new Iron Fist launches in Iron Fist #1 with a 1:50 variant.

Marvel Voices Legacy #1 launches for Black History Month 2022

Faithless III from Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet launches from Boom Studios.

Life Zero #1 launched from Stefano Vietti and Marco Checchetto launches from AWA, with 1:10,1:20. 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 tiered variant covers. "From the artist of Marvel Comics' Daredevil, Marco Checchetto, comes a thrilling new adventure! Where were you when the cloud arrived? Where were you when the world changed forever? Where were you when people started dying? At the limits between science fiction, action and horror is LIFE ZERO!"

Draculina #1 launches from Dynamite by Christopher Priest and Michael Sta. Maria.

and Pantha #2 is up for FOC again as Dynamite are looking for retailers to up those orders.

Art Baltazar is launching Big Alien Moon Crush graphic novel from Action Lab.

Rad Wraith #1 by Tristan Gallagher and Christian Dibari launches from Scout. "Rad Wraith is the story of a young skateboarder named Grom who falls victim to a prank-gone-wrong and dies at the bottom of a half-pipe. What his killers don't know is that this half-pipe was built on cursed land, and now that curse is coming for them! This February, it's time to skate…or die!"

What's on your FOC?

