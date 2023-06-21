Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, frank miller, marvel, saladin ahmed

Frank Miller Draws Cover For Saladin Ahmed's Daredevil #1

Frank Miller has returned to Daredevil for a cover for the new Daredevil #1 launching from Marvel in August by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder.

Frank Miller's Wolverine cover caused quite a fuss recently for Frank Miller drawing like, well, like Frank Miller. I am not sure his Daredevil #1 variant cover will cause the same fuss – at least not for those reasons anyway. It's for the new Daredevil #1 launching from Marvel Comics in August by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder. And I can't help but wonder, given the reputation of Frank Miller's graphic novel Holy Terror that still causes issues but which he shown some regret for, just how that might have gone down with everyone involved in the making of the comic book itself? I do hope it was all thought through and everyone is totally okay with everything, so that we don't have another Batgirl #41 variant cover situation on our hands. I mean, you never know these days, one way of the other.

Legendary creator Frank Miller is back at Marvel Comics, gracing the covers of each month's hottest titles with bold depictions of iconic heroes! This September marks the beginning of a new run of DAREDEVIL from writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Aaron Kuder, and Miller, the writer and artist behind one of the character's greatest eras, will grace the debut issue with an exciting variant cover! During his landmark run in the early 80s, Miller redefined Daredevil alongside artist Klaus Janson with daring storytelling and pulse-pounding artwork. From the introduction of characters like Elektra and Stick to his reinvention of villains like Kingpin and Bullseye, Miller's influential work completely revolutionized Daredevil's mythology and transformed the character into the pop culture icon he is today! Now, witness this visionary return to one his trademark characters and send them off into their thrilling next chapter! DAREDEVIL #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by AARON KUDER

Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

On Sale 9/13

