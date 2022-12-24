Frank Miller Presents' Full March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations

Frank Miller has his own publisher now, Frank Miller Presents. And in March 2023 they have three new comic books out, three times what Valiant has. Ronin Book II #3 by Frank Miller, Pandora #3 by Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville and Emma Kubert, and Ancient Enemies #3 by Dan DiDio and Danilo Beyruth.

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #3 (OF 3) CVR A EMMA KUBERT

JAN231132 – FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #3 (OF 3) CVR B THERESA KUBERT VAR – 3.99

(W) Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville (A / CA) Emma Kubert

As Annabeth and Knox explore the powers of an ancient relic as it begins to reveal new mysteries and break down the walls that separate their two worlds.

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #3 (OF 6) (MR)

JAN231134 – FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #3 (OF 6) 1:25 FRANK MILLER INC – 7.99

JAN231135 – FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #3 (OF 6) 1:50 FRANK MILLER SGN – 7.99

(W) Frank Miller (A) Frank Miller, Philip Tan, Daniel Henriques

Part Three in a Six-Part series. With his eternal struggle with Virgo nearing an end, dismantled and dismembered, Ronin, his mind and body assaulted by the full might of Aquarius, reaches out to reconnect with Casey McKenna, needing her hero's will and courage to help him survive the ordeal.

ANCIENT ENEMIES #3 (OF 6) CVR A BEYRUTH

JAN231137 – ANCIENT ENEMIES #3 (OF 6) CVR B WRAITH & SON VAR – 5.99

(W) Dan DiDio (CA) Joe Prado, Alex Sinclair (A / CA) Danilo Beyruth

The Djinni and Big Sister share a quiet meal, and Morrigan Bonny faces off against POTUS and Racer Girl as the New Mississippi River border is threatened by the alien menace, Mimic, a creature born from the Zolan ship!

