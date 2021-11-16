Frank Miller's Black Widow Original Art – Daredevil #187 At Auction

Frank Miller's early work has been in heavy demand in recent years, especially that with Klaus Janson. Pages and covers from The Dark Knight Returns have sold for truly stellar amounts, but his work on Daredevil with Janson is also in the spotlight. Such as this page from Daredevil #187, with the first proper look at Miller's Black Widow with him in the driving seat of the comic. She has short hair and a bit more of a presence with the ninja skills. Layouts by Miller, pencils and inks by Janson, that twist might also make it easier to land a bargain. It is currently listed at only $12,500 from Heritage Auction and will go under the hammer from the 18th of November to the 21st.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #187 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 1982). From the issue with the first appearance of the Black Widow's "grey costume and short hair" look, we bring you the best Miller Black Widow page we've offered in years! This was just the second page of the issue on which the Widow appeared — the prior page having her mostly in silhouette, and it's the first time she was seen in the series since #165, back when Miller was only the book's artist, not its writer. In this issue, Miller was credited as "storyteller", which we understand to mean he laid out the issue on a separate sheet, and Janson is credited as this issue's penciler and inker. A simple, yet elegant battle page also featuring Hand ninjas, who are always a desirable motif! Ink, Zipatone, and white paint over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, tape abrasions on the top and bottom edges, red key lines for added effects, whiteout corrections, with light creasing and smudging/handling wear. In Very Good condition.