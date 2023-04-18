Frankie and Lana in a College Version of Riverdale, at Auction Marvel is infamous for reusing names, and Lana Comics and Frankie & Lana featured different characters running at the same time.

Marvel has become rather infamous for recycling names throughout its vintage eras. From ordinary names like Aunt May and Uncle Ben, to character names like Magneto, the Hulk, and Werewolf by Night that were first used as throwaway names during the Marvel Pre-Code Horror and monster eras, and then used on other characters that became important. But somehow, this name reuse was even more unusual on the Marvel humor titles that began during the Golden Age. We've already talked about the two significant characters named Hedy that had ongoing adventures during that era, inspired by legendary film star Hedy Lamarr. Somehow, Marvel was able to one-up the Hedy situation with characters named Lana. Not only were there two different Lanas in significant ongoing features running at the same time, but they also both got title credit at the same time.

We've already discussed the saga of Lana Lane, the Broadway dancer star of Lana Comics. But it took a while for the other Lana, college student Lana Wright, to get title billing. Lana Wright debuted in Frankie Comics #4 as the primary love interest of title star Frankie Foster. The series was sort of a college version of Archie Comics, with Frankie vying for Lana's attention along with his wealthy, smart rival Herbert Hartburn. Other series regulars included Lana's father Reade Wright, a professor at Howe University, where they all went to college. Frankie's friend Alabam and Clarissa Klutz, who was infatuated with Frankie to the point of often ruining his plans with Lana, also showed up periodically.

Lana Wright was elevated to title billing when Frankie and Lana Comics took over the numbering from Frankie Comics with issue #12. Interestingly, this move came at a time when moral panic about comic books was on the rise, and the first three issues of the short-lived renamed title contain anti-censorship editorials. As happened with several of the Marvel humor titles of this period, the series was eventually recast as a kid's humor series called Frankie Fuddle. But like many of Marvel's late-1940s humor titles, Frankie and Lana are some underappreciated fun, and there's a couple copies of the brief series up for auction in the 2023 April 20 Timeless Good Girl Art Comics Featuring Dan DeCarlo Showcase Auction #40221 at Heritage Auctions. For new bidders, take the time to familiarize yourself with Heritage Auctions' FAQ and auction event details before the event to ensure a seamless and enjoyable bidding process.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.