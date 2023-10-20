DC Comics Full January 2024 Solicits… Not Just Batman

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: flash, january 2024, Solicits, wonder woman

DC Comics January 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped, with Batman, more Batman, even more Batman, but not just Batman. There's Titans too…

BATMAN #428: ROBIN LIVES!

Written by JIM STARLIN

Art by JIM APARO and MIKE DeCARLO

Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

Foil variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

What if one of the darkest hours in Batman's crime-fighting career never happened? Thirty-five years ago, fans voted on Jason Todd's fate after his brutal encounter with The Joker, which set Jason on the path to becoming the gun-toting vigilante Red Hood. But suppose fans had voted differently…

DC Comics transports you back in time with this special "faux-simile" edition of Batman #428 in which Robin lives! Featuring pages reconstructed from artist Jim Aparo's alternate art boards –which have been plucked from the DC vault and fully restored and remastered –this reedited version of "A Death in the Family, Book Three" turns the Dark Knight's greatest tragedy into a moment of triumph. Adding to the immersive authenticity of this alternate-history comic book, this version includes all the ads from the original 1988 edition plus a rewritten letters column.

ACTION COMICS #1061

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by CHRIS BACHALO, KAARE ANDREWS, JORGE JIMENEZ, and JOËLLE JONES

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:50 variant cover by PAOLO RIVERA

1:100 variant cover by TOM REILLY

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/2

THE WIZARD, BIZARRO!

Jason Aaron writes Superman for the very first time, teaming up with all-star artist John Timms to present a startling new vision of the Man of Steel's strangest foe. When Superman's doppelgänger discovers a dark secret about himself, it unleashes the most dangerous version of Bizarro the world has ever seen.

TRINITY SPECIAL #1

Written by TOM KING

Art by BELÉN ORTEGA and DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ and BELÉN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by MITCH GERADS

1:50 variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/30/24

Featuring DC's brightest new star, Trinity! Discover Lizzie's earliest adventures as she takes the world of heroes by storm! Reprinting the character's first appearance alongside hilarious tales of the little Amazon and her Super Son babysitters, this special will be an instant classic for fans old and new. Plus, a brand-new story from the all-star creative team behind Wonder Woman that will tease the future of Diana's daughter!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #4

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS and SERG ACUÑA

Lenticular variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/24

A Titan falls! With the greatest minds and killers of the DCU at her disposal, Amanda Waller unleashes her malevolent master plan to remake the world in her image. With the Titans off the board, do the beasts stand a chance? The Wall's hunt begins here!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS and JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Lenticular variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

Waller versus the world! After the shocking events of the last issue, the world stands divided: half with the Titans and half with the woman whose vicious methods have saved them for now. All this and more as Dr. Hate returns to revel in and spread their own unique brand of chaos!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by IVAN REIS and LUCAS MEYER

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS and MIKE DEODATO JR.

Lenticular variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/30/24

Dr. Hate revealed! As Raven makes her final stand against the chaotic evil sorcerer, the Titans race against time to cure the world of the epidemic caused by Beast Boy. How far will the team go? How much will the friends sacrifice? Watch as the DCU is forced to evolve or die in this shocking conclusion!

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: STAR CITY #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, RYAN PARROTT, ROBERT VENDITTI, and BRANDT & STEIN

Art by JAMAL CAMPBELL, ROGER CRUZ, GAVIN GUIDRY, and BRANDT & STEIN

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by CULLY HAMNER and JOHN GIANG

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

City of stars! Father-and-son archer duo Oliver Queen and Connor Hawke are reunited in the face of evil as they investigate rumors of harrowing experiments taking place at the city aquarium. Across town, Black Canary's cry becomes lethal as she succumbs to the Beast Boy spores. Can the city's newest hero, Red Canary, stand up to her idol? Plus, Red Arrow and Stargirl reunite to protect the city from…the Justice Society of America?!

TITANS #7

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and BERNARD CHANG

1:25 variant cover by V KEN MARION

1:50 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

The battle for Tempest's soul rages on! Brother Eternity shows his true self as the Titans battle for their friend with the hope of freeing him from the enigmatic cult leader's spell. Will exposing the Church of Eternity and their ulterior motives turn the tide of the war for Earth?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #4

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by DREW JOHNSON

Variant covers by WHILCE PORTACIO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:50 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

The Justice League's losses are mounting as they battle to contain the titans from Legendary's Monsterverse! Aquaman and Atlantis confront an otherworldly leviathan, while in the shadows, the Legion of Doom and Lex Luthor plot their next decisive move to eliminate the League…but the emergence of the League of Shadows could spell doom for the world!

BATMAN #141

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:50 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/2/24

Zur-En-Arrh has done the unthinkable. And now, cut off from everything and everyone, Batman has to face off against his most devastating enemy in a brutal fight for the future as the specter of The Joker hangs over everything. The stunning conclusion to "Mindbomb" is here!

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #3

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:50 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

Batman and his new deep-space allies take the fight directly to the War Storm, a spaceship the size of a city filled with highly trained alien killing machines. Can the young Batman complete his brutal, interstellar quest? Or do other cosmic threats lie in wait? Superstars Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke continue to bring you a Batman tale unlike any other.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by KAEL NGU

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/24

Batman and Robin have been separated! Batman works with White Rabbit to track down the new femme fatale Shush while his son, Damian, hunts down the criminal mastermind who is targeting his father! But Damian won't like who he finds! Don't miss out on the shocking ending!

BATMAN AND ROBIN 2024 ANNUAL

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/30/24

FATHER-AND-SON ROAD TRIP! Batman and Robin have gone through hell the last few months, so Bruce decides to take Damian on a camping trip to bond. But as they try to enjoy the great outdoors, they find a different kind of hunting ground…one that hunts the most dangerous game! Trapped and cut off from their weapons and backup, Batman and Robin must use their surroundings to hold off and take down some of DC's deadliest mercenaries!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1081

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI and STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

Spirited away from a city that believes him dead, Batman has been brought far from Gotham and deposited in a desert of legend. Possessed by an Azmer demon and rapidly losing his own identity, he must now cross this mythic landscape on a vision quest. With no water, no supplies, and no one to save him, Batman is left with two choices: burn out the demon or be left as bones in the sand. Meanwhile, the Orghams' master plan is finally fully enacted as they use the Reality Engine to make all of Gotham forget there ever was a Batman. Bear witness to Batman's worst fears made manifest in "Elegy of Sand," part one!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #9

Written by TOM KING, GABRIEL HARDMAN, KYLE STARKS, and BRUNO REDONDO

Art by MITCH GERADS, GABRIEL HARDMAN, FERNANDO PASARIN, and BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

Batman finally confronts The Joker in the brutal conclusion to "The Winning Card" by Tom King and Mitch Gerads!

Aquaman faces down the Dominator threat at the bottom of the ocean in Gabriel Hardman's epic final chapter!

Hell comes to the Quad Cities in the conclusion of Kyle Starks and Fernando Pasarin's "Wild Dog: Here Comes Trouble!"

Eisner Award winner Bruno Redondo writes and illustrates a poignant tale of the Dark Knight!

NIGHTWING #110

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

Nightwing, Batgirl and the Titans are doing all they can to save a world overrun by Beasts.

Heroes have become threats, and one of the biggests threats now stalks the streets of Bludhaven. Where once

there was a Robin, now there is a cat.

Can Jon Kent and Nightwing save the city from Damian Wayne? Or will the Super Sons be torn apart forever?

CATWOMAN #61

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by RACHTA LIN

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

Selina Kyle goes on her most daring and deadly heist yet—leaping headfirst into the heart of a melted-down nuclear reactor to steal highly valuable corium. But can she escape with only losing just one life…or are all her nine extra lives about to burn away?!

HARLEY QUINN #36

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup written by ALEXIS QUASARANO

Backup art by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

1:50 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

BEEP BORP. HARLEYTRON-666 REPORTING FOR DOODIE. Jus' kiddin', kittens! It's me, ya gorl, Harleen Eucalyptus Tree Quinzel, alive and kicking. Speaking of kicking, I'm fighting for my life over here against Brother Eye and his dang O.M.A.C.s! Maybe you could help a gal out and lend some muscle of your own? How about it?

Oh yeah, also my estranged siblings Alexis Quasarano and Steve Beach are getting out their buttslayer greatswords and axes to tell the ab-rippling tale of HARLEY THE BARBARIAN.

THE PENGUIN #6

Written by TOM KING

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

The battles between the Penguin and Batman are the stuff of legend on the streets of Gotham City…but what of their very first encounter, the first strike in this contest of champions? Tom King and guest artist Stevan Subic (The Riddler: Year One) tell the story of the brutal first meeting of these two titans.

OUTSIDERS #3

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/24

"Dreaming of Bats."

Only two things are certain about the mysterious door that has appeared in the Outsiders' ship. The first? It was opened by the Drummer, using a set of Multiversal coordinates discovered in a dream. The second? Their computers have identified it only as a "narrative singularity." For most, to step through such a door would be unthinkable, even insane—which makes it a perfect mission for the Outsiders! As Kate Kane and Luke Fox venture into the unknown reaches of the Multiverse, they will fall deeper and deeper into a maze of darkness, guided by unfamiliar versions of familiar faces. What is this strange world they've discovered? How are they connected to it? And who is lurking in the shadows, ready to destroy it all?

SUPERMAN: LOST #10

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/24

What is the price of one man's soul? Having finally regained everything he lost, will Superman risk it all again to save his second adopted world from an unhinged Green Lantern? This critically acclaimed series concludes in a blockbuster finale!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #23

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

The walls are closing in on the World's Finest duo as Boy Thunder falls fully under the thrall of Gog in the universe of Kingdom Come! Superman and Batman race against the clock not only to keep Boy Thunder from becoming Magog—but to save the Multiverse itself!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST 2024 ANNUAL

Written by MARK WAID, CULLEN BUNN, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, DENNIS CULVER, and CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by EDWIN GALMON, ROSI KÄMPE, TRAVIS MERCER, and JORGE FORNES

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JOHN GIANG and JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

1:50 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/30/24

It's the world's finest annual! As the battle against Magog rages on Earth-22, Batman and Superman discover a surprising secret by way of the 5th dimension! Meanwhile, Metamorpho's story picks up after the events of the Elementary arc as our hero journeys deep within an ancient tomb that may have a hidden, deadly connection to his secret origin! Plus, Batman recruits the Challengers of the Unknown for a top-secret mission, and a special, sizzling story stars the Teen Titans' most buzzworthy member, Bumblebee! It's a world tour of the World's Finest in this first-ever series annual, curated by World's Finest architect Mark Waid!

SUPERMAN #10

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

HOWDY, PARDNERS! Welcome to the Wild West of Metropolis, where the Man of Tomorrow meets the Man from Yesterday! Clark Kent is on a rootin'-tootin' rodeo adventure alongside the ghostly Marilyn Moonlight as they get to the bottom of why she haunts the night! Get your posse and join us for a hoedown like you've never seen before. Yee-haw!

WONDER WOMAN #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and TOMEU MOREY

Variant covers by LEIRIX and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by CRIS DELARA

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

If the U.S. government can't stop her, then who can?! As Sargent Steel retreats to gather deadlier forces, the Wonder Girls call on Diana, begging her to lay down her lasso. Will she see the truth before it's too late? Plus, Trinity invites the sons of Batman and Superman to Themyscira for a contest they'll never forget!

AMAZONS ATTACK #4

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

Prison break! Will Mary Marvel make it out alive as she struggles against waves of Belle Reve's super-powered convicts? Meanwhile, the truth behind the golden apples reveals itself. Is the goddess of discord really to blame, or is there another mastermind pulling the strings?

THE FLASH #5

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art and cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and JAMES STOKOE

1:25 variant covr by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

1:50 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

As Wally West's powers continue to evolve beyond his understanding, another confrontation with the Stillness makes the group wonder if they are here to protect Earth with the Flash, or from him. While Wally seeks out the Resident for answers, Jai has a secret he really needs to tell his Dad, and Jai's quest to find Wally brings him into the heart of the horrors affecting Central City!

SPEED FORCE #3

Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO and FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by ETHAN YOUNG

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/24

After the chaos at S.T.A.R. Labs last issue, a member of the gang has been possessed! But while the youngsters are entangled with one another, Mr. Terrific comes over from investigating the "spooky Speed Force stuff" happening in the pages of The Flash to give our heroes a hand!

GREEN LANTERN #7

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM and DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:25 variant cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/24

After his explosive confrontation with Sinestro, Green Lantern is confronted by the United Planets Lanterns for illegally operating within the quarantine zone, and the mystery of what took place on Korugar is finally revealed!

PLUS: THE FINALE TO THE ORIGIN OF SINSON, AND THE LEAD-IN TO THE NEW SINISTER SONS SERIES!

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #5

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

1:50 variant cover by JERRY GAYLORD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

THE HUNT BEGINS! Suited up with new armor and his newly forged, experimental Green Lantern ring, John Stewart leads his allies Shepherd and Prophet Rayner into the rain forest on a race against time to stop the Radiant Dead's invasion of Earth! Can John destroy the Darkstar ring and save Earth…before succumbing to the deadly infection himself? The Revenant Queen's mysterious bond with John Stewart is revealed in this pivotal issue!

POWER GIRL #5

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by DANI

1:50 variant cover by STEVE PUGH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

The cat's out of the bag—Streaky takes center stage in a hair-raising adventure! Will the super-pet have what it takes to save Metropolis from its greatest canine threat? Or has the city really gone to the dogs?

GREEN ARROW #8

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

Green Arrow hits the streets of Star City in search of a lost family member and runs into…Onomatopoeia?! After months of time-travel and space adventures, Oliver welcomes the more grounded adventure until BANG BANG BANG BANG!

WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #4

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by JEFF LEMIRE

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/9/24

Trapped in a dream by his own sleep gas, Wesley Dodds comes face-to-face with his worst nightmare. Can he escape his own dark dream, and will it be in time to stop the Fog's next move?!

JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #4

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

Dr. Elemental's history is revealed as Jay Garrick and his daughter, Judy, race to dismantle a plan 80 years in the making!

ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #4

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by NICK ROBLES

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

Alan Scott's learned the Red Lantern's dark secret! But even if the Green Lantern knows the truth, can he find the will to stop his enemy's monstrous plans?

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #9

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by DAMION SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/23/24

The JSA scour Europe on the hunt for Ruby, the daughter of the Red Lantern! But can they catch up to her before she burns the Earth in search of her father?

DC POWER 2024

Written by N.K. JEMISIN, JOHN RIDLEY, BRANDON THOMAS, LAMAR GILES, SHAWN MARTINBROUGH, CHERYL LYNN EATON, and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Art by JAMAL CAMPBELL, EDWIN GALMON, KHARY RANDOLPH, DENYS COWAN, TONY AKINS, ASIAH FULMORE, and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by CHASE CONLEY

Variant covers by JAMAL CAMPBELL and DENYS COWAN

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$9.99 US | 104 pages | Prestige | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/30/24

DC Power returns for round two with brand-new stories spotlighting Black characters from across the DC Universe by an all-star cast of writers and artists! N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell return to the Hugo Award–winning world of Far Sector for an epilogue featuring the first meeting between Jo Mullein and John Stewart! The Signal, Duke Thomas, finds inspiration from an unlikely ally. Crispus Allen searches for purpose outside of being the Spectre—and goes to Renee Montoya for guidance! Thunder and Lighting (Anissa and Jennifer Pierce), cause sparks to fly at a community event crashed by the Condiment King; Raphael Arce learns the secret origin of the original Bloodwynd; Val-Zod, Earth-2's Superman, contemplates the balance between his pacifist philosophy and protecting the people of his universe; and Nubia teams up with…Mr. Mxyzptlk?! All these stories and more, just in time for Black History Month!

DC'S HOW TO LOSE A GUY GARDNER IN 10 DAYS

Written by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DENNIS HOPELESS, AARON WALTKE, BRENDAN HAY, GEORGE MANN, DANNY LORE, ALEX GALER, and others

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, IVAN SHAVRIN, M.L. SANAPO, BALDEMAR RIVAS, TED BRANDT & RO STEIN, LEONARDO RODRIGUES, and others

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by ARIEL DIAZ

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/6/24

Romance is rarely a simple affair—love is almost always followed by some sort of conflict. Whether you're Plastic Man twisting yourself into knots trying to please someone, or the Flash traveling back in time to make a catastrophic 50 first dates perfect, or even a lonely robot who just can't seem to find love unless it's mail from a computer screen, like Red Tornado, love actually is…a pain in the 27 dresses. So in the grand tradition of these dating conundrums a la rom-coms of the '90s and '00s, we are proud to present eight new stories about love and trying to find it in this zany world.

THE JOKER/HARLEY QUINN: UNCOVERED #1

Art by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, WARREN LOUW, DERRICK CHEW, and others

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant cover by LEIRIX

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by STJEPAN SEIJIC

Foil variant cover by ALEX ROSS ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/19/23

Reprinting the best of the sold-out Joker and Harley Quinn Uncovered editions…and some secret surprises!

POWER GIRL: UNCOVERED #1

Written by BRITTANY HOLZHERR

Art by FRANK CHO, SOZOMAIKA, WARREN LOUW, GUILLEM MARCH, BABS TARR, RAHZZAH, and others

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant covers by DAN MORA and J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

Special foil variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 40 pages | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/30/24

There's no stopping Power Girl! Celebrate the Earth-2 hero's triumphant return to the DCU with this gallery of awe-inspiring covers by the all-star artists who have brought her to life over the years!

BIRDS OF PREY: UNCOVERED #1

Art by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, FRANK CHO, ADAM HUGHES, CHUMA HILL, and others

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by CHUMA HILL

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by GREG TOCCHINI

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Foil variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$5.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/12/23

The Birds of Prey get the Uncovered treatment with this epic edition showing off the best variant covers for this epic, face-breaking series!

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by JOCK

Variant cover by SEAN PHILLIPS

1:25 variant cover by MATIAS BERGARA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 8 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

At last, as you demanded: The celebrated creative team of Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell have returned to Hellblazer! John Constantine has cheated death once again—but his heart's not beating, his body is decaying, and he, his friend Nat, and his son Noah are on the run in America, wanted for murder. Naturally, it's all John's fault—it always is.

But as it turns out, Dream himself needs John's help. Something terrible has taken root in America, and it's using the sand from Dream's pouch to impose its will. If John can put a stop to it, he might be able to parlay that favor into a chance to save all their lives—but he's going to need help from someone he hasn't spoken to in years. Someone he wasn't always…all that kind to. Someone…or some…Thing?

Spurrier and Campbell's first run on Hellblazer was the best-reviewed comic of 2020, reintroducing the character to a new generation, and their second act, told in extra-length 28-page issues, is ambitious and unmissable!

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO: UNPLUGGED #1

Written, art, and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

$4.99 | 48 pages

ON SALE 12/12/23

Visionary writer-artist Marc Silvestri's Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo has already gone down in DC Black Label history as an instant classic—now you can appreciate the spectacular linework of a modern master in this unlettered black-and-white edition of the first two issues of the megahit series! It's a must-have for students of fine comics art!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN and MARIA LLOVET

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-072-2

ON SALE 4/2/24

The Corinthian has been turned loose on the waking world once more, and this time he sets his sights on the very root of rapacious American capitalism—Silicon Valley. His relentless pursuit of the Smiling Man will carve a bloody path from the C-suite of Prophet Capital to the bowels of a demonic nightclub, and no one will be safe from his reach. Not Ken, living large in the Bay Area since parting ways with Barbie all those years ago. Not Max, a nervous hedge fund manager on the rise who's never quite fit anywhere. Not Thessaly, the immortal witch who would tear heaven and hell apart to get the answers she seeks surrounding the death of Madison Flynn. Not anyone.

Multiple Eisner Award–winning writer James Tynion IV reunites with superstar horror artist Lisandro Estherren to bring you the nightmarefueled follow-up you've been craving, a tale that will plunge the bottomless depths of our yearning for more at the heart of the American dream.

Collects The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #1-6 and The Sandman Universe Special: Thessaly #1.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND SON BY GRANT MORRISON

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by ANDY KUBERT, J.H. WILLIAMS III, TONY S. DANIEL, and others

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

$150.00 US | 456 pages | 8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-736-3

ON SALE 5/28/24

The status quo in the Bat-Family was forever changed when Damian Wayne—the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul—was introduced to the Batman mythos.

Determined not to let Damian succumb to the murderous ways of the League of Assassins, Bruce takes in his son and tries to teach him how to be a hero. But Damian's indoctrination from birth as a lethal killing machine may prove to be too much for even the Caped Crusader to undo. And how will Bruce's attempts to bond with his biological son affect his relationships with his adopted wards?

From the inspired minds of comics guru Grant Morrison (Action Comics, All-Star Superman) and artists Andy Kubert (Flashpoint), J.H. Williams III (Batwoman), and Tony S. Daniel (Detective Comics) comes several astonishing tales of the Dark Knight—plus a future glimpse of Damian Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman—in this Absolute Edition of Batman and Son.

Features Batman #655-658, #663-669, #672-675, and Batman Incorporated (vol. 2 ) #5, in oversize format plus a new cover, an introduction from Andy Kubert, and other extras.



KNIGHT TERRORS: KNOCTURNAL CREATURES

Written by TINI HOWARD, G. WILLOW WILSON, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DANNY LORE, DENNIS CULVER, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN, ATAGUN ILHAN, STEFANO RAFFAELE, LUCAS MEYER, DAVID BALDEÓN, and others

Cover by JESSICA LUI FONG

$39.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-469-0

ON SALE 2/27/24

In Knight Terrors, DC's heroes and villains are engulfed in their own dark and twisted nightmares by new villain Insomnia and his Sleepless Knights. This frightening companion collection reveals the bleakest horrors in the minds of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, The Joker, Punchline, and Zatanna!

Enter the Harley Quinn Zone as Harley is confronted with the surreal and unsettling consequences of her choices! It's a suburban nightmare as Poison Ivy wakes up in the life that she never wanted! The Joker's worst fear becomes a reality: he's got a day job! Punchline confronts her long-suppressed fears in true horror-movie fashion! And Zatanna teams with Robotman of the Doom Patrol to defend the world from Insomnia's Sleepless Knights!

Collects Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1-2, Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1-2, Knight Terrors: The Joker #1-2, Knight Terrors: Punchline #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1-2.



KNIGHT TERRORS: TERROR TITANS

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT, MARK WAID, JEREMY HAUN, TIM SEELEY, and ED BRISSON

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI, ROGER CRUZ, JEREMY HAUN, ACKY BRIGHT, DEXTER SOY, and others

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE and DAVE McCAIG

$39.99 US | 272 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-568-0

ON SALE 3/5/24

In Knight Terrors, DC's heroes and villains are ravaged by their own dark and twisted nightmares thanks to new villain Insomnia and his Sleepless Knights. This frightening companion collection reveals how the Titans, Shazam, Black Adam, Angel Breaker, and Ravager navigate the terror of the Nightmare Realm!

Join a perilous and dangerous journey into the Nightmare Realm with a powerless Black Adam. Then, it's double danger for Billy Batson because he and the Captain are each haunted by their own set of nightmares! And Mary Marvel won't emerge from her dreamscape the way she entered it…at least not if the Nightmare Captain has anything to say about it! The Titans come face-to-face with…the Terror Titans?! With nowhere left to turn, Ravager finds herself up against the Murder Man and his merciless Slaughter Squadron. And as heroes across the world succumb to nightmares, Angel Breaker might be the final girl still awake! Can she trust Raptor—a professional thief—to help her put an end to this never-ending nightmare?

This volume collects Knight Terrors: Titans #1-2, Knight Terrors: Shazam! #1-2, Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1-2, Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Ravager #1-2.



BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD VOL. 1: THE WINNING CARD

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by MITCH GERADS

$16.99 US | 112 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-485-0

ON SALE 4/2/24

Prepare yourself for a shockingly brutal retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker and the Batman! Detective Jim Gordon must call on the mysterious Dark Knight to help investigate the latest string of murder and mayhem terrorizing Gotham City. But what will it take to find the culprit behind these darkly comedic antics, and what will the repercussions be for everyone involved? The Eisner Award-winning team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite to give life to what may be the most frightening Joker story in a generation! Collects King and Gerads's The Winning Card storyline from Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1-2, #5, and #9.



GREEN ARROW VOL. 1: REUNION

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-474-4

ON SALE 3/5/24

The Emerald Archer is lost, and Oliver Queen's whole family joins in on the search-and-rescue mission! Arsenal and Black Canary journey into the bowels of Belle Reve Prison and discover dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost. While the hunt is on, Oliver desperately tries to find his way back and is joined by some very unexpected old friends. Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson and artist Sean Izaakse is an action-packed adventure and a pivotal chapter in the Dawn of DC! Collects Green Arrow #1-6.



UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by CHRIS BURNHAM and DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by CHRIS BURNHAM and NICK FILARDI

$16.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-294-8

ON SALE 4/2/24

The World's Strangest Heroes are back! After the events of Lazarus Planet, more people than ever have active metagenes! Most of these new metahumans have become misfits, shunned and imprisoned by a fearful society. They are hidden away in the dark, lost to a system that only sees them as weapons or guinea pigs—ticking time bombs that can only be defused by the Unstoppable Doom Patrol! Led by Crazy Jane's mysterious new alter known as the Chief, Robotman, Elasti-Woman, and Negative Man are joined by their brand-new teammates Beast Girl and Degenerate on a mission to save the world—by saving the monsters! Collects Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1-7 and the Doom Patrol story from Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1.



CYBORG: HOMECOMING

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, and others

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-484-3

ON SALE 4/2/24

When the death of his father, Silas Stone, brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor Stone finds he enjoys returning to the simpler life—where everybody sees him for who he really is, rather than as a larger-than-life superhero. But in his absence, much has changed, including the introduction of a revolutionary artificial intelligence spearheaded by the suspicious new corporation Solace…and no one knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always comes at a steep price! To make matters worse, familiar foes like Gizmo, Mammoth, and A.T.L.A.S. keep popping up across the city. Victor must work with an A.I. claiming to be his deceased father to resolve this mayhem in the Motor City! Milestone Initiative writer Morgan Hampton joins forces with veteran star artist Tom Raney to give Cyborg the Teen Titans animated series–inspired Dawn of DC epic he deserves! Collects Cyborg #1-6 and the Cyborg story from DC Power: A Celebration.



SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 1: RISE OF METALLO

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL and MAX RAYNOR

Cover by DAN MORA

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-473-7

ON SALE 3/5/24

In a critical time for Metropolis, the increasingly violent Blue Earth movement is keeping the entire Super-Family on their toes. The opening of the new Steelworks tower—meant to be a bastion of scientific innovation—has drawn unwelcome attention from a supercharged Metallo. Where did he get this newfound super-strength, and why does he seem hell-bent on revenge? Is Lex Luthor's jealousy to blame for this assault on the city, or are there other factors at play? And when the Super-Twins find themselves alone against Metallo's undead army, the Necrohive, it's an epic rematch for the ages. Collects the lead stories from Action Comics #1051-1056.



SUPERMAN: LOIS AND CLARK: DOOM RISING

Written by DAN JURGENS

Pencils by LEE WEEKS, DAN JURGENS, BRETT BREEDING, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by LEE WEEKS and ELIZABETH BREITWEISER

$16.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-458-4

ON SALE 2/27/24

Picking up where Superman: Lois & Clark left off, young Jon Kent is growing into his powers on the Kent farm when an otherworldly princess crash-lands in search of Superman's help. Will the two escape after suddenly being imprisoned and whisked across the galaxy? Plus, Lois and Clark are met with a villain connected to Doomsday called Doombreaker! Can Superman put down this new threat and save his son in time? Superman: Lois and Clark: Doom Rising collects stories from Action Comics #1051-1057 and The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 that display a family dynamic unlike anything else!



JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA VOL. 1: THE NEW GOLDEN AGE

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, MARCO SANTUCCI, JERRY ORDWAY, and others

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$24.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-468-3

ON SALE 2/27/24

The Justice Society of America is back, and the New Golden Age begins! The world's first and greatest superheroes return…or do they? A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But when the Huntress and the JSA team up with Stargirl and the lost children, how will they handle coming face-to-face with sidekicks they didn't realize existed?! Can the two groups come together and find their rhythm, or will it be curtains for both? What happens here has massive ramifications for the next stage of the New Golden Age! Comics legend Geoff Johns returns to DC's original superhero team in this new series. Collects The New Golden Age #1 and Justice Society of America #1-7.



SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW

Written by KENNY PORTER and others

Art by JAHNOY LINDSAY and others

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-480-5

ON SALE 3/19/24

Conner Kent is back in the DC Universe! However, following the events of Dark Crisis, he feels like he doesn't fit in with the rest of the Superman Family—or the hero community at large—so what's a superhero to do? Take the fight for truth and justice to the stars, that's what! Using his bravado and swagger, Superboy sets out on the journey of a lifetime to carve his own path as a hero. What unexpected threats await as Conner discovers his new calling? And will an alliance with the Cosmoteers be enough to stop Dominator X when he unleashes his most monstrous creation yet…the hulking Infinity?! Collects Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #1-6.



RED HOOD: OUTLAWS VOLUME ONE

Written by PATRICK R. YOUNG

Art by NICO BASCUÑÁN, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ VÉJARES, and SEBASTIÁN FRANCHINI

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6″ x 9″ | ISBN: 978-1-77952-454-6

ON SALE 3/5/24

As a former Robin, a former Wonder Woman, and, well, a bizarre Superman, Jason Todd, Artemis Grace, and Bizarro have always felt second best. That's why they formed the Outlaws: a skilled trio of heroes for hire. But when collecting an ancient idol from Dinosaur Island lands the Outlaws in hot water with the Justice League, Red Hood will have to lead his team to get it back and prove they're more than second-stringers.

Collecting episodes 1-10 of WEBTOON's smash-hit series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print. Your new favorite series starts here!



BATMAN: WAYNE FAMILY ADVENTURES VOLUME THREE

Written by CRC PAYNE

Art by STARBITE

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6″ x 9″ | ISBN: 978-1-77952-690-8

ON SALE 3/5/24

Season two of the smash-hit WEBTOON series starts here! When your superhero life is just as busy as your personal life, there's never a dull moment in the Bat-Family. Bruce Wayne's young heroes are still learning to fight and live side by side, but they always have each other's backs.

Collecting episodes 52-72 of the massively popular WEBTOON series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print!



VIXEN: NYC VOLUME FOUR

Written by JASMINE WALLS

Art by HAILEY STEWART, MANOU AZUMI, TOBY FAN, and BBM

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6″ x 9″ | ISBN: 978-1-77952-692-2

ON SALE 3/5/24

Now that Mari and Karen's images as superheroes have been plastered all over the web, Stella Maxwell of Maxwell Labs has offered them a chance at being fully sponsored corporate heroes. But if they're going to start taking on missions, Vixen is going to need to upgrade her look…

The saga of Vixen: NYC goes to surprising places in this collection of episodes 29-38 of the continuing WEBTOON series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print and including never-before-seen bonus material from the series' creators!



BAD DREAM: A DREAMER STORY

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by RYE HICKMAN

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6″ x 9″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-045-7

ON SALE 4/2/24

Dreamer's origin story has finally arrived, featuring characters from Galaxy: The Prettiest Star in DC's first YA crossover!!

Nia Nal's spent her whole life taking a back seat to her older sister, Maeve, who's expected to inherit their mother's Naltorian powers—the ability to see the future through dreams. But when Nia starts having visions of the future, she must suppress her powers to protect her relationship with her sister. There's only one problem: Nia can't stay awake forever…

From actress, activist, and writer Nicole Maines, who originated the role of Dreamer—the first trans superhero on TV—and artist Rye Hickman comes the highly anticipated origin story of a girl who must accept her destiny to discover she's more powerful than she could ever dream of.



THE LITTLE ENDLESS STORYBOOK BOX SET

Written and illustrated by JILL THOMPSON

$35.99 US | 120 pages | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-552-9

ON SALE 6/4/24

From the pages of The Sandman #40 comes award-winning author/ artist Jill Thompson's adorable versions of the Endless family in two grand adventures!

In Delirium's Party: A Little Endless Storybook, Delirium decides to throw her sister Despair a party. Can the merriest member of the Endless succeed in cheering up her gloomy sibling?

And in the follow-up tale, The Little Endless Storybook, Delirium has gone missing! Now her puppy and protector, Barnabas, must travel to the strange realms of each of the Endless to see if any of her siblings have seen their sister.



LOONEY TUNES #276

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 1/9/24

Lola is investigating a series of mysterious disasters in the city, and she quickly discovers that lowlife gangsters Rocky and Mugsy may be involved. But how are they controlling those…hurricanes?



MAD MAGAZINE #36

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH A BOX OF CRAYONS

$5.99 US | 56 pages | 8 1/8″ x 10 1/2″

ON SALE 2/13/24

Hop on top of MAD #36, another ribbiting collection of un-frog-ettable classic movie and TV parodies, favorites like "Fly vs. Fly" (erm…we mean "Spy vs. Spy") and "A MAD Look At…" by Sergio Aragonés, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. A toad-ally new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson too. Don't frog-et to pick one up today!



ABSOLUTE FINAL CRISIS (2024 EDITION)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by J.G. JONES, DOUG MAHNKE, CARLOS PACHECO, and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

$125.00 US | 480 pages | 8 1/2″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-599-4

ON SALE 6/25/24

THERE WAS A WAR IN HEAVEN. EVIL WON. NOW DARKSEID, GOD OF APOKOLIPS, HAS FALLEN TO EARTH—AND HE'S UNLEASHING HELL. Using the soul-destroying Anti-Life Equation, he's remaking the heroes, villains, and everyday people of Earth in his dark image…and destroying reality itself in the process. Now superheroes from around the world—and across the Multiverse—must make a last, desperate stand against the forces of Anti-Life. Will Earth endure? And when the crisis reaches its climax, who will make the ultimate sacrifice? Collects Batman #682-683, Final Crisis #1-7, Final Crisis: Superman Beyond #1-2, Final Crisis: Submit #1, and Final Crisis Sketchbook #1.

BATMAN AND ROBIN BY PETER J. TOMASI AND PATRICK GLEASON BOOK ONE

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by PATRICK GLEASON

$39.99 US | 400 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-562-8

ON SALE 2/13/24

Damian Wayne, the secret child of Bruce Wayne and his sworn enemy Talia al Ghul, was trained from birth to kill and raised to rule the world. At the age of 10, however, Damian turned his back on his mother's megalomaniacal ambitions and joined his father's crusade against crime. Since then, the precocious new Robin has chafed under the unfamiliar restraints imposed by Batman's strict moral code—and struggled to accept the unique comforts of his strange new family! This first oversize softcover collects Batman and Robin (vol. 1) #20-22 and Batman and Robin (vol. 2) #0-14.

BATMAN BEYOND: THE ANIMATED SERIES CLASSICS COMPENDIUM – 25TH ANNIVERSARY

Written by HILARY J. BADER, RICH FOGEL, JASON HERNANDEZ-ROSENBLATT, PAUL D. STORRIE, and JORDAN B. GORFINKEL

Art by CRAIG ROUSSEAU, RICK BURCHETT, MIN S. KU, JOE STATON, and others

Cover by BRUCE TIMM

$59.99 US | 752 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-569-7

ON SALE 3/5/24

The year is 2039 and it's been decades since anyone last spotted the Batman. Gotham has prospered into a megalopolis of neon and steel. But for all its glitz and advanced tech, it is still one of the most dangerous cities on the planet. When fate brings teenager Terry McGinnis into the life of reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, the time will come for a new Dark Knight to rise. This compendium collects Batman Beyond (vol. 1) #1-6, Batman Beyond (vol. 2) #1-24—which has never been collected in its entirety—and a guest appearance in Superman Adventures #64.

BATMAN INCORPORATED VOL. 2: JOKER INCORPORATED

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by JOHN TIMMS and others

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-833-0

ON SALE 3/5/24

Ghost-Maker and the rest of Batman Incorporated have a villain worthy of their talents, but the problem is that villain isn't just one Clown Prince of Crime—it's a whole international circus of Jokers! Welcome to Joker Incorporated! What's Batman without The Joker? Why does Batman get to have Batmen all over the world, when Joker only has Gotham? Well, the end of Batman's global monopoly is approaching. Australia gets a Joker! China gets a Joker! England gets a Joker! Everyone gets a Joker!

BATMAN VOL. 1: FAILSAFE

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, BELÉN ORTEGA, and LEONARDO ROMERO

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

$16.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-475-1

ON SALE 3/12/24

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins red-hot artist Jorge Jiménez to define a new era in Batman with their critically acclaimed and bestselling Failsafe arc! Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what's coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight. Could this all be connected to a dark secret in Bruce Wayne's past? Collects Batman #125-130.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST VOL. 3: ELEMENTARY

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN MORA and EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-477-5

ON SALE 3/12/24

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS METAMORPHO? In the pages of World's Finest, Batman, Robin, and Superman have traversed some of the DCU's most iconic locations and teamed up with the likes of the Teen Titans, the Doom Patrol, and Supergirl, but nothing compares to the search for Rex Mason, a.k.a. Metamorpho, the Element Man! It's the World's Finest's strangest adventure! Plus, a date between Robin…and Supergirl?! Mark Waid and Dan Mora continue to craft instantly classic stories featuring the Caped Crusader and the Man of Steel in this third installment collecting Batman/Superman: World's Finest #12-17.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE

Written by PAUL DINI and ALAN BURNETT

Art by TY TEMPLETON, JORDAN GIBSON, JACOB EDGAR, and KEVIN ALTIERI

Cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-463-8

ON SALE 2/13/24

When all of Gotham's major super-villains are behind bars, does Batman's mission finally end? Fear not, the World's Greatest Detective still has his hands full protecting the Muscle from retribution and pondering the return of his high school sweetheart…who also happens to be Harley Quinn's college girlfriend?! Then, when Ra's al Ghul and his daughter, Talia, show up with a proposition, Bruce must determine what Batman's future will be! Alan Burnett and Paul Dini return one final time to the world of Batman: The Animated Series for a finale over 30 years in the making! Collects Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #1-8.

GREEN LANTERN/GREEN ARROW: HARD-TRAVELING HEROES OMNIBUS

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL

Art by NEAL ADAMS, MIKE GRELL, and others

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

$125.00 US | 1,336 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-573-4

ON SALE 3/19/24

The renowned Hard-Traveling Heroes saga is collected in its entirety for the first time ever, with over two dozen never-before-collected stories, and nearly as many never-before-collected in color!

Collects Green Lantern #76-87, 89-123, Worlds Finest Comics #201, and stories from Brave and the Bold #100, DC Special-Series #1, DC Super-Stars #17, The Flash #218-224, #226-228, #230-231, #233-234, #237-238, #240-246, Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and Worlds Finest Comics #210, #255, with a brand-new introduction by Mike Grell.

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 3: VERDICT

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-994-8

ON SALE 3/5/24

It's a whole new year of me, Harley Quinn! I've learned the ins and outs of Gotham's lovely sewage system, and I've even made some unexpected friends along the way. I mean, except for one very murderous new vigilante roaming the streets and a new homicide detective convinced I'm the killer. Other than that…totally fine. Year two starts here with a new arc…brand-new characters…and some all-too-familiar faces from my past who maybe aren't so happy to see me. There's one heck of a mystery to be solved to clear my name! DUN DUN DUN! Collects Harley Quinn #13-17 and the Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special.

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 5: WHO KILLED HARLEY QUINN?

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI, DAVID BALDEÓN, and PASQUALE QUALANO

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-479-9

ON SALE 3/19/24

The Quinn is dead! Long live the Quinn! I'll level with ya here, folks—I get killed in this one…for real! Dead. Deceased. Former. Late. Pushing up daisies. Somebody needs to solve my murder, and since I don't see Sherlock Holmes hanging around, I guess that'll have to be me. Though, since I'm dead…there are certain hurdles to overcome. The Harley-est, wildest arc starts right here…Get ready for murder, Multiversal mischief, and guest appearances galore! Collects Harley Quinn #22-27.

JLA BOOK ONE

Written by GRANT MORRISON, MARK MILLAR, BRIAN AUGUSTYN, and others

Art by HOWARD PORTER, VAL SEMEIKS, YANICK PAQUETTE, GENE HA, and others

Cover by FRANK QUITELY

$49.99 US | 608 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-567-3

ON SALE 2/27/24

DC Comics presents the legendary 1990s series, collected for the first time with all accompanying JLA mini-series and one-shots! Experience the complete epic, launched by Grant Morrison and Howard Porter, that changed the DC Universe forever. Collecting JLA #1-9, JLA Secret Files & Origins #1, JLA/WildC.A.T.s #1, and the never-before-collected JLA: Tomorrow Woman #1, JLA 80-Page Giant #1, JLA Annual #1, JLA: Paradise Lost #1-3, and JLA Gallery.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, J.M. DeMATTEIS, and others

Art by KEVIN MAGUIRE, BART SEARS, CHRIS WOZNIAK, CHRIS SPROUSE, and others

Cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$150.00 US | 1,448 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-609-0

ON SALE 2/20/24

The Keith Giffen/J.M. DeMatteis era of Justice League International comes to an end in this third omnibus that sees DC's other super-team taking on alien conquerors, fanatical fascists, and other villains that the Justice League is…um…too busy to deal with.

This massive volume features a brand-new wraparound cover by series artist Kevin Maguire and collects stories from Justice League America #51-60, Secret Origins #33-35, Justice League America Annual #5, Green Lantern #18, Justice League Quarterly #2-5, JLA 80-Page Giant #1, Formerly Known as the Justice League #1-6, JLA: Classified #4-9, Justice League Europe #26-36, DC Retroactive: JLA –The '90s #1, Justice League Europe Annual #2, and Justice League International Special #2.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW 52 BOOK ONE

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by JIM LEE, IVAN REIS, TONY S. DANIEL, and others

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$49.99 US | 528 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-574-1

ON SALE 3/19/24

In a world where inexperienced superheroes operate under a cloud of suspicion from the public, loner vigilante Batman has stumbled upon a dark evil that threatens to destroy the Earth. Now, faced with a threat far beyond anything he can handle on his own, the Dark Knight must trust an alien, a scarlet speedster, an accidental teenage

hero, a space cop, an Amazon princess, and an undersea monarch. Will this motley team be able to put aside their differences and come together to save the world? Collects Justice League (2011) #1-17 and Aquaman #14-16, with art by the legendary Jim Lee along with Ivan Reis, Paul Pelletier, Tony S. Daniel, and more!

SUPERMAN: EMPEROR JOKER: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB, J.M. DeMATTEIS, MARK SCHULTZ, and JOE KELLY

Art by ED McGUINNESS, MIKE S. MILLER, DOUG MAHNKE, DUNCAN ROULEAU, and others

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

$49.99 US | 272 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-570-3

ON SALE 3/5/24

Somehow, Batman's greatest nemesis, The Joker, has received the power to reshape reality according to his own mad whims. This world is now defined by chaos and death, Metropolis's greatest superhero is Bizarro, and billionaire industrialist Lois Lane is…bald?

Writers Jeph Loeb, J.M. DeMatteis, Mark Schultz, and Joe Kelly join with artists Ed McGuinness, Mike S. Miller, Duncan Rouleau, Scott McDaniel, and more to present a twisted vision of a world under the rule of Emperor Joker. This deluxe edition collects Superman #160-161, Adventures of Superman #582-583, Action Comics #769-770, Superman: The Man of Steel #104-105, and Superman: Emperor Joker #1 and features a brand-new cover by McGuinness and a new introduction by Loeb!

SUPERMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by OTTO BINDER, BILL FINGER, JACK SCHIFF, JERRY SIEGEL, and others

Art by WAYNE BORING, CURT SWAN, AL PLASTINO, and others

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

$100.00 US | 776 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-293-1

ON SALE 3/12/24

The Man of Steel soars into the 1950s in this inaugural Silver Age volume assembling stories from Action Comics #241-265 and Superman #122-137. Featuring tales such as "Superman in the White House!," "Clark Kent's College Days!," "The Menace of Metallo!," "When Lois First Suspected Clark Was Superman," and more, restored in full color for the first time—plus a brand-new foreword by acclaimed writer/artist Karl Kesel—this collection is a must-have for Super-fans of every generation.

TEEN TITANS: YEAR ONE (2024 EDITION)

Written by AMY WOLFRAM

Art and cover by KARL KESEL and SERGE LaPOINTE

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-572-7

ON SALE 3/12/24

Offered again! When the fabled heroes of the Justice League of America begin behaving worse than villains, can their young trainees—Aqualad, Wonder Girl, Speedy, Kid Flash, and Robin—set things right? From writer Amy Wolfram (Teen Titans animated series) and artists Karl Kerschl (Adventures of Superman) and Serge LaPointe (Batman Begins) comes an early tale of the teenage super-team battling criminals, crushes, and celebrity to become the heroes of the next generation. Collects the entire six-issue miniseries.

THE KINGDOM: THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Written by MARK WAID

Art by JERRY ORDWAY, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MIKE ZECK, and others

Cover by MIKE ZECK and JOHN BEATTY

$49.99 US | 288 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-565-9

ON SALE 2/20/24

Twenty years after the events of Kingdom Come, a survivor of the Kansas disaster is granted the power of the gods to become Gog. Launched back through time, he has only one mission: kill Superman! The Kingdom: The 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition collects New Year's Evil: Gog #1, The Kingdom #1-2, The Kingdom: Son of the Bat #1, The Kingdom: Nightstar #1, The Kingdom: Offspring #1, The Kingdom: Kid Flash #1, and The Kingdom: Planet Krypton #1. Featuring a brand-new introduction by Mark Waid, the original series outline, and much more!

WILDC.A.T.S VOL. 2: BLOODSHED FOR A BETTER TOMORROW

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by DANNY KIM, TOM DERENICK, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, and others

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA and ELMER SANTOS

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-835-4

ON SALE 3/12/24

With his teammates thinking he's dead, Grifter fights for his life on a very different, devastated Earth conquered by…the HALO Corporation?! Luckily, he won't be alone for long, because there are new WildC.A.T.s to help: Green Arrow, Robin, Savant, Scarecrow, Maul, and Midnighter! Plus, back in their reality, the "actual" 'Cats find themselves at odds with former friends and foes alike. Will they survive a confrontation with the Justice League, or will this be their final battle?! Collects WildC.A.T.s #7-12.

