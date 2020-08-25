Frazer Irving Is Definitely Fine, Everyone, He Just Told Me So

Frazer Irving is a comic book creator I have known for over thirty years. I've watched him climb the ladder of comic book creation, seeing him collaborate with the likes of Grant Morrison and create some of the most stunning comic book images imaginable. Oh, and Batman as well.

A few days ago, a number of British comic book creators, colleagues, collaborators and chums, realised they hadn't spoken to him in a few months. That he wasn't answering e-mails and his phone number wasn't working either. And they were getting worried.

Today, however, Frazer's phone started working. I have just had a chat with him, and he's fine. He just had issues with his internet and his phone but at least his phone is now back on. He tells me he is busy working on two unannounced projects, and he now realises he has an awful lot of phone messages to get to – and a lot of internet responses when that is up and running as well. He apologises for worrying anyone, but does want to assure us that, as it stands, he is tickety-boo. Which is a good thing, I promise.

Frazer Irving created Necronauts, for 2000 AD and co-created Gutsville with Si Spurrier, from Image Comics. His collaborations with Grant Morrison include Batman, Batman & Robin, Seven Soldiers: Klarion The Witch Boy and Annihilator. DC Comics also published his work on Azrael, Justice League, Return Of Bruce Wayne and Xombi. For Marvel, he drew Uncanny X-Men, Silent War, Iron Man: The Inevitable (which led to him drawing Iron Manufacturer in my own Civil Wardrobe comic). He is also responsible for the artwork on the Tertiary, Quandary and Quintessential phase CD release of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy radio series adaptation. He recently held an exhibition of his artwork in Chelsea.

And he is also most definitely alive.