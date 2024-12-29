Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Snailords, Webtoon

Freaking Romance and Morgana & Oz in Webtoon March 2025 Solicits

Snailords' Freaking Romance joins Miyuli's Morgana & Oz in print in Webtoon Unscrolled's March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Discover Snailords' Freaking Romance in print, exploring love across different universes.

Miyuli's Morgana & Oz returns with witches and vampires facing mystical challenges.

Freaking Romance GN collects episodes 37-51, diving into otherworldly romance dilemmas.

Morgana & Oz GN Vol 02 assembles episodes 20-39, delving into magical alliances.

FREAKING ROMANCE GN

WEBTOON UNSCROLLED

JAN252278

(W) Snailords (A) Snailords

Sure, he can't see you and you can't touch him, but who said every relationship starts out perfectly? Freaking Romance, by the creator of Snailogy and Death: Rescheduled, gives star-crossed lovers a whole new meaning. Convinced that they don't have a future together because they're universes apart, Zelan convinces Zylith to ask Vera out on a date, despite the fact that he's falling more and more for her himself. Zylith is torn between pursuing love or her career, struggling to unpack her true feelings for her best friend, and her growing connection with the man from another world she cannot touch. This volume collects episodes 37-51 of the supernatural hit WEBTOON comic.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

MORGANA & OZ GN VOL 02

WEBTOON UNSCROLLED

JAN252279

(W) Miyuli (A) Miyuli

Morgana Winterberry belongs to a long line of witches, while Oz belongs to the rival vampire clan. After a chance encounter…and maybe a few stray spells… these two need to find a way to work together, or risk all-out war between coven and clan. Morgana is still trying to pick up the pieces after the explosive breakdown of peace negotiations between her family of witches and the Red Vampire clan. With the vampires poisoned because of a curse put on the blood served by Morgana's family, and Oz stuck as a cat thanks to a spell gone wrong, Morgana has a lot to fix. She's determined to put things right, which leads her to a powerful witch doctor, and right into the vampires' lair. This volume collects episodes 20-39 of the hit fantasy WEBTOON series.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

