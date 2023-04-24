Free Comic Book Day & King Charles III's Coronation On The Same Day The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is to take place on Saturday, the 6th of May. on Free Comic Book Day.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is to take place on Saturday, the 6th of May., in two weeks' time. The same day as Free Comic Book Day. Which should make for a fun confluence of activity, especially in central London, with its two comic book stores just up the road from where the main event will be happening.

While crowds worldwide will be watching the occasion, bringing in billions to the British coffers from the Americans, Canadians, Australians, Chinese, Indians and Japanese who care even more about the coronation than the British do, comic book fans will be lining up to get their comic books. Many businesses in Britain will be shut during the celebrations, but Forbidden Planet and Gosh Comics in London will most definitely be open, sharing the influx of tourism to the city.

Here are Gosh Comics plans for the day in Soho.

From 10-11am, we welcome our friends over at Bog Eyed Books who'll be running a workshop with Tor Freeman, Alexander Matthews, Gary Northfield and Woodrow Phoenix.

From 11am-12pm, we've got a workshop with Alexis Deacon, creator of the wonderful Curse of the Chosen series from Flying Eye Books.

And to finish our kids workshop, at 12pm we welcome the talented Takayo Akiyama, who drew the wonderful series of educational Thames & Hudson books entitled So You Want to be a…

And that's not all! They'll be even be a selection of our favourite local artists decorating our windows with paintings of the comic characters that they grew up with! Our window painters will be Yetunde Ekuntuyi, Clio Isadora, Shane Melisse, Olivia Sullivan, Claude TC and Yoyo the Ricecorpse.

And then there's the Coronation, a quarter of a mile down the road from Gosh and Forbidden Planet. The official ceremony is set to start at 11 am at Westminster Abbey and will see Charles and his wife Camilla ushered in as the new King and Queen. Before and after the coronation itself, Charles and Camilla will travel by coach through central London, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, down The Mall via Admiralty Arch, along the south side of Trafalgar Square and through Whitehall and Parliament Street, through Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary.

Not going to lie, it will be a weird day all around.