From Firefly To Junkwraith, Thank FOC It's Boxing Day 2021

Thank FOC It's Boxing Day- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjust as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items. Though Diamond states: "Please be advised that the following vendors will not have titles on Final Order Cut-off on Monday, December 27: Image, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Marvel, Ablaze and Titan Comics." And Lunar Distribution isn't doing FOC either. So who is? A few select folk…

IDW and Top Shelf launch Ellinor Richey 's graphic novel Junkwraith.

's graphic novel Junkwraith. While Boom Studios launch an original Firefly graphic novel, Return To Earth That Has by Greg Pak and Simona Di Gianfelice.

and Ahead of Humanoids' launch of the Incal Universe, they are publishing the original in black and white from Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius.

Humanoids are also publishing Vann Nath Painting The Khmer Rouge original graphic novel by Matteo Mastragostino and Paolo Castaldi as well.

Ablaze publishes Zerocalcares' Forget My Name original graphic novel.

Action Lab launches new series Ghoul Agency #2 by Gene Selassie and Orlando Baez.

Source Point Press publishes Cover Of Darkness #1 by George Michail, Chris Cam, and MJ Hiblen.

Local Comic Shop Day's Chuck D Presents Apocalypse 91 #0 is very. very late. Long after LCSD it is now available for FOC.

