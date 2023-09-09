Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: ,

Full Comics Creator List For DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun

This October, DC Comics will publish a Halloween-themed one-shot, DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun,. Here's a full creator list.

This October, DC Comics will publish a Halloween-themed one-shot, DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun, including  Nightwing and Red Hood story, co-written by the voice of Nightwing from the Gotham Knights game, Christopher Sean. But Bleeding Cool has the full creator list, denied everyone else so far… who is writing, drawing, colouring and lettering what!

THE QUESTION IN "A LOOK TO DIE FOR"

  • Written by ELLEN TREMITI
  • Art, Color, and Letters by TYLER CROOK

GREEN LANTERN IN "THE SHADOW OVER COAST CITY"

  • Written by KENNY PORTER
  • Art by RILEY ROSSMO
  • Color by IVAN PLASCENCIA
  • Letters by TOM NAPOLITANO

ANIMAL MAN IN "THIS DAY, ANYTHING GOES"

  • Written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD
  • Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN
  • Color by IVAN PLASCENCIA
  • Letters by BECCA CAREY

NIGHTWING IN "THE DARK BITE"

  • Written by CHRISTOPHER SEAN and LANEYA
  • Art by DEXTER SOY
  • Color by VERONICA GANDINI
  • Letters by WES ABBOTT

SUPERMAN IN "THE SPOILS"

  • Written by GREGORY BURNHAM
  • Art and Color by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ
  • Letters by HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

ROBOTMAN IN "NOT FADE AWAY"

  • Written by ALEX GALER
  • Art by FABIO VERAS
  • Color by JOHN
  • Letters by FERRAN DELGADO

CRUSH & LOBO IN "HAPPY HALILDEICHWEEN!"

  • Written by ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODINOFF
  • Art by DANNY EARLS
  • Color by PATRICIO DELPECHE
  • Letters by DAVE SHARPE

MAN-BAT IN "OUT OF THE SHADOWS"

  • Written by JOHN ARCUDI
  • Art by SHAWN McMANUS
  • Color by DAVE STEWART
  • Letters by CARLOS M. MANGUAL

Cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant covers by HAYDEN SHERMAN, JAE LEE, and KERON GRANT

DCS GHOULS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno
SKIN-CRAWLING STORIES OF THE DC GHOUL-IVERSE! Written by Ellen Tremiti, John Arcudi, Greg Burnham, Soman Chainani, Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff, Christopher Sean and Laneya, Alex Galer, and others Art by Tyler Crook, Shawn McManus, Javier Rodriguez, Pablo M. Collar, Danny Earls, Dexter Soy, and others Superman imprisoned by an unfriendly ghost! Man-Bat versus a werewolf! Mary Marvel and Dr. Psycho crashing a Halloween frat party! Plus: the Question faces horrific crimes of fashion; Robotman wrestles a ghostly glitch; Crush helps Lobo find the perfect costume; and Nightwing and Red Hood spend a frightful night in Bludhaven, co-written by Christopher Sean, the voice of Nightwing from the Gotham Knights video game! The chills will last longer than your candy corn! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

