Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun, nightwing

Full Comics Creator List For DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun

This October, DC Comics will publish a Halloween-themed one-shot, DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun,. Here's a full creator list.

This October, DC Comics will publish a Halloween-themed one-shot, DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun, including Nightwing and Red Hood story, co-written by the voice of Nightwing from the Gotham Knights game, Christopher Sean. But Bleeding Cool has the full creator list, denied everyone else so far… who is writing, drawing, colouring and lettering what!

THE QUESTION IN "A LOOK TO DIE FOR"

Written by ELLEN TREMITI

Art, Color, and Letters by TYLER CROOK

GREEN LANTERN IN "THE SHADOW OVER COAST CITY"

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by RILEY ROSSMO

Color by IVAN PLASCENCIA

Letters by TOM NAPOLITANO

ANIMAL MAN IN "THIS DAY, ANYTHING GOES"

Written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Color by IVAN PLASCENCIA

Letters by BECCA CAREY

NIGHTWING IN "THE DARK BITE"

Written by CHRISTOPHER SEAN and LANEYA

Art by DEXTER SOY

Color by VERONICA GANDINI

Letters by WES ABBOTT

SUPERMAN IN "THE SPOILS"

Written by GREGORY BURNHAM

Art and Color by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Letters by HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

ROBOTMAN IN "NOT FADE AWAY"

Written by ALEX GALER

Art by FABIO VERAS

Color by JOHN

Letters by FERRAN DELGADO

CRUSH & LOBO IN "HAPPY HALILDEICHWEEN!"

Written by ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODINOFF

Art by DANNY EARLS

Color by PATRICIO DELPECHE

Letters by DAVE SHARPE

MAN-BAT IN "OUT OF THE SHADOWS"

Written by JOHN ARCUDI

Art by SHAWN McMANUS

Color by DAVE STEWART

Letters by CARLOS M. MANGUAL

Cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant covers by HAYDEN SHERMAN, JAE LEE, and KERON GRANT

DCS GHOULS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

SKIN-CRAWLING STORIES OF THE DC GHOUL-IVERSE! Written by Ellen Tremiti, John Arcudi, Greg Burnham, Soman Chainani, Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff, Christopher Sean and Laneya, Alex Galer, and others Art by Tyler Crook, Shawn McManus, Javier Rodriguez, Pablo M. Collar, Danny Earls, Dexter Soy, and others Superman imprisoned by an unfriendly ghost! Man-Bat versus a werewolf! Mary Marvel and Dr. Psycho crashing a Halloween frat party! Plus: the Question faces horrific crimes of fashion; Robotman wrestles a ghostly glitch; Crush helps Lobo find the perfect costume; and Nightwing and Red Hood spend a frightful night in Bludhaven, co-written by Christopher Sean, the voice of Nightwing from the Gotham Knights video game! The chills will last longer than your candy corn! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!