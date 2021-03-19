Full Dark Horse Comics June 2021 Solicits and Solicitations

We have Dark Horse Comics' June 2021 solicitations, and beyond, beginning with the return of Neil Gaiman and P Craig Russell's Norse Mythology II, Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti's Parasomnia, Black Hammer Reborn by Jeff Lemire and Caitlin Yarsky, Worst Dudes #1 by Aubrey Sitterson and Tony Gregori, Secret Land #1 by Christofer Emgard and Tomas Air, Apex Legends: Overtime #1 by Jesse Stern and Neil Edwards and Imogen Of Wyrding Wat oneshot by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Peter Bergting.

NORSE MYTHOLOGY II #1 CVR A RUSSELL

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Matt Horak (CA) P. Craig Russell

#1 New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman and Eisner Award-winning comics legend P. Craig Russell breathe new life into the ancient Norse stories by taking readers through the creation of the Nine Worlds to the epic origin and adventures of Thor, Odin, and Loki all the way to the end of life-RagnarÃ¶k.

Explore the origins of poetry-good and bad-in this tale of malicious dwarfs, suspicious giants, and the wise god Kvasir, whose eventual fate leads to the creation of a powerful mead that many will fight and die for.

o Faithfully adapted from the original novel!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK HAMMER REBORN #1 CVR A YARSKY

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Caitlin Yarsky

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns in this ongoing series picking up twenty years later with new series artist Caitlin Yarsky.

Now, it's twenty years later, and Lucy, and the world, have moved on. Living in the suburbs of Spiral City, Lucy is married and has children. But all is not blissful. Her marriage is falling apart, her job has reached a dead end, and for mysterious reasons, she hasn't picked up the hammer in years.But, as her domestic life begins to crumble, the secrets of the last twenty years, and the reasons Lucy really gave up being Black Hammer, begin to resurface, threatening her family, and the peace she has tried hard to find for herself.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WORST DUDES #1 (OF 5)

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A/CA) Tony Gregori

The book so dirty it'll turn your other comics yellow! A dirty cop, a drugged-up back-up dancer, and an angsty adolescent god; the absolute worst dudes in the galaxy are on a raunch-filled hunt for a missing pop star. It's a hilarious, aggressively weird, willfully vulgar detective story from noted reprobates Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tony Gregori (Deuce of Hearts, Karma Police).

o Heavy metal with a humorous bent.

o For Mature Readers.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK HAMMER VISIONS #5 (OF 8) CVR A ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

An exciting reimagination of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series told by guest writers and artists such as Patton Oswalt, Geoff Johns, Mariko Tamaki, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, and more of comic's top talents!

Eisner nominated writer Kelly Thompson and her superstar Marvel collaborators on Hawkeye Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellaire team up once again for an action-packed Black Hammer one-shot that pits the powerful Spiral City vigilante Skulldigger against a new and cunning thief that is sure to leave him with scars.

o Part of an expansive look at the Black Hammer universe following a full cast of colorful characters.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PARASOMNIA #1 (OF 4) CVR A MUTTI

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

From Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Prometheus, Starship Down), comes a new dark fantasy tale of two worlds split between dreams and reality.

After his son disappears, a broken-down man braves a nightmarish dreamscape in order to find him-and battle the ruthless cult that seeks to rule the land of dreams as the barrier between realities starts to collapse.

o For fans of The Sixth Gun, Harrow County, and Locke & Key.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SECRET LAND #1 (OF 4)

(W) Christofer Emgard (A/CA) Tomas Aira

Hitler's dead. Ben and Katherine are supposed to be together, happy. Instead, Ben fights the war in the Pacific with the reckless heroism of one who believes his fiancÃ©e killed in action. Yet, Katharine lives, undercover and about to arrive at the Third Reich's last bastion. Something is waiting for her there, for all of them, and it is hungry.

o Cosmic horror from the creators of The Whispering Dark.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

APEX LEGENDS OVERTIME #1 (OF 4)

LOST ON PLANET EARTH TP

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A/CA) Claudia Aguirre

It's 2381, and Basil Miranda, on the verge of graduation, knows exactly what she's doing with the rest of her life and always has: a primo assignment on the best ship in the fleet alongside her best friend in the world. She has meticulously prepared herself, and the final Fleet Exam is tomorrow. But what if none of that is what she really wants? And why hasn't she ever asked herself that before?

Lost on Planet Earth is the latest expectation-defying series from Visaggio, the Eisner-nominated writer of Kim & Kim and Eternity Girl. Lost on Planet Earth reunites Visaggio with artist Aguirre. The pair previously collaborated on Kim & Kim and created the acclaimed series Morning in America; they are joined by letterer Zakk Saam and editor Joe Corallo.

o Collects the original digital series Lost on Planet Earth.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $19.99

CRIMSON FLOWER TP

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Matt Lesniewski

From New York Times-bestselling Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski (The Freak) comes a brand-new, mind-altering journey through Russian folk tales, trained assassins, and government conspiracies.

After losing her family in a violent home invasion, a woman uses folk tales to cope. In a blood-soaked journey toward revenge, she tracks down the man responsible for her family's deaths, only to discover a startling government plot-to weaponize folk tales and use them to raise children into super assassins.

Collects Crimson Flower #1-#5, including all covers and bonus material.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $19.99

IMOGEN OF WYRDING WAY CVR A BERGTING (ONE-SHOT)

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A/CA) Peter Bergting

While on a job in Denmark with her fellow Wyrders, Imogen hears some odd news: hundreds of refugees fleeing the spread of Nazism are traveling into the nearby forest, and never returning. Helping a young man find his refugee family will bring Imogen face-to-face with some of the worst that war can inflict upon those in need-and make her ask the difficult question of what she's really fighting for.Â

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, the writing team behind Baltimore and other Outerverse titles, spotlight the witch Imogen in this exciting one-shot.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LADY BALTIMORE WITCH QUEENS #4 (OF 5)

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Bridgit Connell (CA) Abigail Larson

Having reached a secluded village and discovering the shrine of Josef the Golem, Lady Baltimore and her allies must find a way to fight the vast army of Hexenkorps witches surrounding them, but the greatest danger lurks in their very midst.

Join Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, the writing team behind the original Baltimore comics, as they heat up the series' continuing legacy alongside artist Bridgit Connell, with colors by Michelle Madsen!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HOUSE OF LOST HORIZONS #2 (OF 5)

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Christopher Mitten

The murder mystery continues after another body is discovered! The remaining guests on the storm-ravaged island wake from the same eerie nightmare to find that one of them has been the next victim of a brutal killing! But Sarah and Marie-Therese are starting to suspect that there may be more than one murderer afoot. Who is the killer, and if they're not discovered, who might they target next?

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson return to the world of Hellboy, accompanied by artist Leila del Duca and colorist Michelle Madsen for this second installment of the new Mignolaverse mystery.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VICTORIES OMNIBUS TP

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A/CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Not long from now, all that will stand between you and evil are the Victories: heroes sworn to protect us from crime, corruption, and the weird designer drug known as Float.

In this complete collection of Eisner Award-winning Powers cocreator Michael Avon Oeming's hit superhero series-we follow the mature and bizarre lives of heroes and gods as they fight against the villains, conspirators, and powers that plague their city while battling the demons that haunt their souls.

Collects The Victories trade paperbacks volumes 1-4.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $29.99

BACON & OTHER MONSTROUS TALES HC (RES)

(W) Troy Nixey (A/CA) Troy Nixey

Superstar artist Troy Nixey will take you on a journey through the creepy and otherworldly in this collection of never-before-collected tales! From alien invasions to monsters lurking in the unseen, this beautifully illustrated book is a must-have for any horror and science-fiction fan! Collecting stories from Nixey's early days at Oni Press and Dark Horse to the relaunch of Fangoria, as well as never-seen-before material and a bonus sketchbook section! Collects Boogie Picker (8 pages from DHP #131), Bacon part 1 (15 pages from Oni Double Feature #3), and Bacon part 2 (15 pages from Oni Double Feature #4), and much more.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $19.99

BEASTS OF BURDEN OCCUPIED TERRITORY #3 (OF 4) CVR A DEWEY

(W) Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer (A/CA) Benjamin Dewey

This eight-time Eisner Award-winning comic book series blending fantasy and humor returns in a historical adventure blending Japanese and Western occult!

After bumping into an army of badass Shiba Inus; Emrys and his team of canine companions come face-to-face with a vicious red Oni demon ready for a bowser battle!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ORPHAN & FIVE BEASTS #4 (OF 4)

(W) James Stokoe (A/CA) James Stokoe

James Stokoe's insane Kung Fu epic comes to a glorious conclusion when the warrior Orphan Mo's hunt for the five former powerful disciples ends in an insane battle. Part Five Deadly Venoms and part surreal grindhouse, James Stokoe brings his knack for ultra-detailed fantasy imagery and over-the-top violence to this classic tale of revenge.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEAD DOGS BITE #4 (OF 4) CVR A BOSS

(W) Tyler Boss (A/CA) Tyler Boss

The end.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $4.99

GRENDEL DEVILS ODYSSEY #7 (OF 8) CVR A WAGNER (MR)

(W) Matt Wagner (A/CA) Matt Wagner

Grendel Prime's crusade as the "White Warrior" becomes legendary on the planet known as Bojan Feq. But his campaign of nonviolent resistance to overturn and eradicate the practice known as "the Ordeal" eventually brings him into conflict with the leader of that world's largest caste-a ruthless despot known as Gama Gorach!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SOUPY LEAVES HOME HC

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A/CA) Jose Pimienta

Pearl Plankette ran away from her home to escape an abusive father and unhappy future. Disguised and reborn as a boy named Soupy, she hitches her star to an unlikely hobo and they begin their journey from the cold heartbreak of their eastern homes toward the sunny promise of California in this train-hopping, depression-era coming-of-age tale.

Now includes an educator's guide written by Meryl Jaffe, PhD

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $17.99

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS III #3 (OF 6)

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Olivia Samson (CA) Marina Romero Arias

The Winter's Crest Festival packs an extra punch!

And this time, we don't mean the quaffable variety. After their victory in the fighting ring, Vox Machina witness a shocking interruption to the seasonal festivities! An unprovoked magical attack sends our unlikely heroes chasing the suspect through a portal to-aw heck, you better just read it for yourselves.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ORVILLE DIGRESSIONS #2 (OF 2)

(W) David Goodman (A/CA) David Cabeza

With the Orville poised to spring a trap that will result in the destruction of Earth, Kelly Grayson, First Officer of the Jefferson, races to unravel how to bring her would-have-been crewmates together and undo this alternate timeline before the Kaylon burn the galaxy to cinders.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RANGERS OF THE DIVIDE #2 (OF 4)

(W) Megan Huang (A/CA) Megan Huang

The team comes across a mysterious site presumed to be the ruins of an ancient civilization. Stricken with awe, one cadet deviates from the group. Will his curiosity uncover secrets of the past or bring about a grave new threat?Â

o Debut comic series written and illustrated by comic artist Megan Huang.

o Dragons, mythical beasts, and sci-fi technology!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

JENNY ZERO #3 (OF 4)

(W) Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney (A/CA) Magenta King

The student meets her mentor when Jenny discovers one of her father's oldest friends, Aiko, has been waiting for her to sober up long enough to teach Jenny the ways of a true Drunken Master. Meanwhile, Fujimoto finally unearths the Action Science Police's dirty secret-but is it too late to save Jenny from the fallout?

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STEEPLE TP VOL 02

(W) John Allison (A) John Allison (CA) Max Sarin

Former curate Billie has moved on to a new path . . . as a priestess in the Church of Satan. Meanwhile, her friend Maggie has made a similar switch-from Satanist to church-bound do-gooder.

When a mysterious visitor is found in a cave, an ancient evil from the unknowable depths of the Pacific Ocean is hot on their heels . . . and so is Christmas! In the midst of the madness, Billie does her best to arrange an improbable Saturnalia truce between the churches of England and Satan.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $19.99

KABUKI OMNIBUS TP VOL 04

(W) David Mack (A/CA) David Mack

The Noh operatives believe Kabuki has gone rogue and is now deemed a liability. With instructions to infiltrate the Control Corps installation, they have one goal: find Kabuki. If she's dead, bring back her corpse. If she's alive . . . bring back her corpse. Kabuki's fellow assassins take center-stage and face the cost of being an agent of Noh.

This edition collects the original Kabuki: Masks of the Noh and Kabuki: Scarab in an easy to read trade paper back. With extras! Includes David's work with Tim Bradstreet, Rick Mays, Michael Avon Oeming and more! Perfect for old and new fans of David Mack and the Kabuki series!

Immerse yourself in the inspiration for Sony's upcoming Kabuki television series!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $29.99

EC ARCHIVES MD HC

(W) Al Feldstein, Carl Wessler (A) Reed Crandall, Joe Orlando, Graham Ingels, George Evans

Dramatic tales of medicine and surgery, and of modern medicine's constant struggle against illness and injury. The doctor is the hero of these stories, where diseases can be just as deadly as a murderer.

This hardcover volume collects the complete run of MD, recolored digitally using the original palette, featuring art by legendary comics talents Reed Crandall, Joe Orlando, Graham Ingels, and George Evans.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $49.99

AVATAR NEXT SHADOW TP

(W) Jeremy Barlow (A) Josh Hood (CA) Guilherme Balbi

Clan rivalries erupt amid turmoil in an untold story set immediately after the events of James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster film Avatar! Jake Sully maintains his position as leader of the Omatikaya Na'vi clan, but with their Hometree destroyed, he begins to doubt his place among them. As the Na'vi and human feud persists, tensions between the clans begin to escalate as longstanding family animosities ignite-spawning treachery and betrayal!

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $19.99

NEXUS NEWSPAPER STRIPS TP VOL 01 GOURMANDO (RES)

(W) Mike Baron (A/CA) Steve Rude

Something long dormant beneath the surface of Ylum comes alive, triggering a visit from the planet-devouring Gourmando and his mysterious ally. With powers far beyond those of even Nexus himself, this unstoppable being banishes Nexus to an unknown realm-and the only way out is to face one's worst fears! Mike Baron and Steve Rude deliver a new Nexus adventure in this special collection that also includes the newly remastered "Nexus: The Origin" comic and the classic Rude hand-painted Sundra story, "When She was Young."

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $29.99

FAR CRY RITE OF PASSAGE #2 (OF 3)

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Geraldo Borges (CA) Matt Taylor

The value of family is shown through the fateful demise of a man who saw no bounds to what he was willing to sacrifice for his ends-the notorious Pagan Min.

Features fan-favorite villains from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 YOU HAVE MY WORD #2 (OF 4) CVR A HERVAS

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A/CA) Jesus Hervas

With the death of her daughter embroiled in a network of dangerous cyberpunks and a suspicious connection to a major corporation, Teresa returns to a life she had left behind-but Night City's grown larger and darker-to get some answers, she'll need an upgrade . . .

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOD OF WAR FALLEN GOD #4 (OF 4)

(W) Chris Roberson (A) Tony Parker (CA) Dave Rapoza

For as long as he has been the Ghost of Sparta, Kratos has been a tool of violence for others. In a desperate attempt to reclaim control of his future and find peace, he fled far from the lands of his ancestors only to find himself exactly where it was foretold he would be. How does one escape the torment of predestination? Does Kratos rail against the inevitable or once again embrace fury to fell his foes though it means he will be forever damned? What will be the fate of this fallen god?

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WITCHER WITCHS LAMENT #2 (OF 4) CVR A DEL REY

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A/CA) Vanesa R. Del Rey

Geralt's rescue mission takes a turn when Giltine refuses his help. Drawn to the cult's settlement, he finds himself an unwitting participant in one of their most sacred rituals.Â

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A/CA) Yoshitaka Amano

In this bizarre and deadly far future, the most dangerous thing of all is not a vampire, but the one who hunts them-the one who is half them-a dhampir, the unearthly beautiful wanderer known as D. The Vampire Hunter D omnibus collects the first three novels in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series: Vampire Hunter D, Raiser of Gales, and Demon Deathchase. Illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, this book is only the beginning of a legend!

o Wraparound painted cover by Yoshitaka Amano.

o Twenty-three b/w interior illustrations by Yoshitaka Amano.

o Over 17 million copies of Vampire Hunter D in print worldwide!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $19.99

GANTZ OMNIBUS TP VOL 07

(W) Hiroya Oku (A/CA) Hiroya Oku

After earning enough combat points, the Gantz alien fighters have three choices: freedom, better weapons, or to resurrect a dead Gantz warrior. Will they further risk their own lives to bring back a fallen friend or abandon the comrades who have bravely fought beside them? Collects Gantz volumes 19-21.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $24.99

WHATS MICHAEL TP VOL 02 FATCAT COLLECTION (RES)

(W) Makoto Kobayashi (A/CA) Makoto Kobayashi

What's Michael? FatCat Collection volume 2 gathers out-of-print original What's Michael? volumes 7 to 11 for readers young and old! This huge tome features the out-of-print What's Michael? volumes Fat Cat in the City, Show Time, The Ideal Cat, Sleepless Nights, and the shocking Planet of the Cats. Introduction by historian and manga stalwart Zack Davisson (Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan)!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $19.99

MASS EFFECT LEGENDS PUZZLE

The epic conclusion of the Mass Effect trilogy begins six months after the successful events of Mass Effect 2.But those events only delayed the inevitable as Earth is overwhelmed in a catastrophic invasion. This stunning 1000-piece puzzle showcases the ultimate fates of the galaxy, Earth, and the legendary crew of the Normandy.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $19.99

WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT GERALT PUZZLE

They call him the slayer of monsters for a reason. When Geralt hunts the creatures that lurk in the woods, they don't stand much of a chance of surviving. Featuring incredible artwork by Dave Rapoza, this 1,000-piece deluxe puzzle is sure to invoke feelings of adventure for any fan of The Witcher!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $19.99

DUNE ATREIDES PIN (RES)

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, is proud to share our initial product line for the highly anticipated science fiction epic, Dune!

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

We have an amazing assortment of products inspired by the iconography of the film, with more to come!

Pin measures 2" tall.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $14.99

DUNE HARKONNEN PIN (RES)

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, is proud to share our initial product line for the highly anticipated science fiction epic, Dune!

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

We have an amazing assortment of products inspired by the iconography of the film, with more to come!

Pin measures 2.25" tall.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $14.99

DUNE ATREIDES & HARKONNEN MAGNET PACK (RES)

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, is proud to share our initial product line for the highly anticipated science fiction epic, Dune!

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

We have an amazing assortment of products inspired by the iconography of the film, with more to come!

Set of 4 magnets featuring the logos of Houses Atreides and Harkonnen, in 2.75" x 3.75" case.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $9.99

DUNE CHARACTER MAGNET 4-PACK

Set of four magnets featuring Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Baron Harkonnen, and Duncan Idaho, in 2.75" x 3.75" case.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $9.99

DUNE MAGNETIC BOOKMARK SET #1

Set of four bookmarks. These handy bookmarks fold over the page, securing your spot. This set features well known characters from the world of Dune.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $8.99

DUNE MAGNETIC BOOKMARK SET #2

Set of four bookmarks, featuring icons and characters from Dune.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $8.99