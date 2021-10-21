Full Marvel Comics January 2022 Solicitations – So Much Wolverine

Here are the full Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations, which begins with the X Lives Of Wolverine (which stands for the Te Lives of Wolverine) and the X Deaths Of Wolverine, which indicates an unknown number… as well as new Maestro, Silk and Sabretooth comics, as well as the beginning of The Reckoning War.

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by JORGE MOLINA • LIVES OF WOLVERINE Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Homage Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY

Animation Style Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by Arthur Adams

Connecting Collage Variant Cover by MR GARCIN

THE BIGGEST WOLVERINE STORY OF ALL TIME BEGINS HERE!

WEEK 1 – Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant best known as WOLVERINE has lived many lives under many identities and in many places, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with the past! Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine's saga are explored anew, along with never-before-seen episodes as Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But these LIVES are only one side of the story…

Be here for the start of the time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine's history and future yet to come!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS • Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL • Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans

Spoiler Design Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Anime Style Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by SAM KIETH

Connecting Collage Variant Cover by MR GARCIN

DEATH IS NOT THE END. DEATH IS THE OMEGA.

WEEK 2 – If WOLVERINE's future lies in the past, what does that mean for the present? The reciprocal series to X LIVES OF WOLVERINE, X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE is can't-miss reading, chock-full of revelations for the best there is as well as the fate of mutantkind!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #2 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Animation Style Variant Cover by LARRY HOUSTON

LIVES OF WOLVERINE Variant Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

TARGET: XAVIER!

WEEK 3 – WOLVERINE navigates the timestream, revisiting moments in his life. But how does XAVIER unite them all?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #2 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Anime Style Variant Cover by NAO FUJI

Omega Spoiler Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

THE HUNT IS ON!

WEEK 4 – No one is safe. The future is at stake. The only certainty in life is DEATH and WOLVERINE.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN #3 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

New York City stands at the brink of disaster as MAYOR WILSON FISK has at last reached a breaking point, with an army of super villains at his back, and a deputized crew of super villainous THUNDERBOLTS on the streets and in every police station. Worse still, he's put the Marvel Universe's most powerful tools into (all six) hands of one of its most diabolical minds, unaware of the disaster that could befall the entire city as a result!

As a gauntlet of super villains stand between Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Daredevil and liberating the heroes who have been captured by Fisk's law enforcement, they're ALL about to learn that the danger is closer than they ever thought possible. Civilians, heroes, even children – NO ONE is safe from the Kingpin's wrath.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1 (OF 3)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

THE FANTASTIC ARE NO MORE. LONG LIVE…THE SUPERIOR FOUR.

Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite. Empowered by Wilson Fisk, Doctor Octopus faces a tantalizing, unprecedented opportunity to scour the Multiverse, amassing an army of…himself. An army to march on our reality, proving Otto's supremacy — and it all begins with his SUPERIOR FOUR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE #2 (OF 3)

HO CHE ANDERSON (W)

RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

KINGPIN TURNS UP THE HEAT!

Luke Cage and Daredevil are on a dangerous journey across New York City to deliver someone to a safe house, but to do so, they must first get through the lethal Regulators, angry mobs and the mayor himself, Wilson Fisk!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

Gerry Duggan (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C) • Variant cover by Scott Williams

THE QUEEN'S REIGN!

Emma Frost has many skeletons in her closet, but only one of them is currently Mayor of New York City. The truth about the White Queen's secret past with the Kingpin of Crime comes to light. As Wilson Fisk makes his play, will his old ally Emma Frost stand in his way? Or protect the secrets they share?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER #1

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

NICO LEON (A)

Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

A power-mad Mayor Fisk has been gathering information on super heroes. How far will Bucky Barnes go to steal the file on his own shadowy, half-remembered past as the Winter Soldier? And what horrible revelation awaits him if he can get past the Kingpin?

Some secrets are meant to stay buried. And some doors are meant to stay closed.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1 (OF 3)

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN (W)

MANUEL GARCIA (A) • COVER BY SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

NEW YORK CITY is on a razor's edge, and there's only one force fighting for the rule of law in the chaos: Wilson Fisk's THUNDERBOLTS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 (OF 3)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A) • Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City's Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil!

Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL'S REIGN!

Elektra is the world's deadliest assassin — and she's taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE'S GREATEST HUNTER?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

TOM TAYLOR, PETER DAVID & GREG SMALLWOOD (W)

GREG LAND, GREG SMALLWOOD & MORE! (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD • VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

AN AWESOME ASSEMBLY OF ASSASSIN ACTION AS ONLY

THE HOUSE OF IDEAS CAN PROVIDE!

Elektra Natchios has a reputation for being as intelligent as she is deadly — and on the seedy streets of the island called Madripoor, a drifter named PATCH is about to discover why!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A) • Cover by STEVE SKROCE

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Design Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Design Sketch Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT!

Iconic Spider-Man scribe J.M. DeMatteis (KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS) returns to spin his webs once more within the Spidey mythos, this time joined by explosive artist David Baldeón (WEB WARRIORS, DOMINO)! Together, they're bringing you unlocked memories in the life of BEN REILLY, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN!

Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected?

Do the answers Ben is looking for reside in the haunted halls of the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE?

Find out as we return to the era when Ben Reilly was the one, true SPIDER-MAN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS,

KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• DOCTOR OCTOPUS VS. SPIDER-MAN AT BEYOND HQ!

• It's going to take everything Ben Reilly and the company that backs him has to stop Otto Octavius.

• But, in the Merry Marvel fashion and as with all respectable Spider-Stories, even if Spider-Man wins, he is going to lose. And he is going to lose BIG.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86

ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED,

CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

• This is one of those comics that you will remember for years to come.

• Ben Reilly has been shaken to the core, and you will be too.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #87

JED MACKAY (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS,

PATRICK GLEASON, KELLY THOMPSON, CODY ZIGLAR & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

• With NYC reeling from Doc Ock's attack, Captain America and Black Cat need to know something…

• …if Ben Reilly is really down, is Peter Parker able to step up and be Spider-Man again?

• You may think you know where this story is going, but you do not.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND #1

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR,

PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

• Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is…MARY JANE WATSON?!

• Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?!

• But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem.

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SHE-HULK #1

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

COVER A BY JEN BARTEL

COVER B BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

The best character ever is back in her own series and about to glam up the whole Marvel Universe! Jennifer Walters, A.K.A. the Sensational She-Hulk, is no longer savage and needs to put her life back together. She's got a career to rebuild, friends to reconnect with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to…well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are DEFINITELY going to connect with her. And the last page of this first issue is going to send Jen down a road she's never traveled and that will shake up her life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

Design Variant Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PETER DAVID'S MAESTRO TRILOGY BEGINS!

A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before the might of the Maestro! Finally, he may now reign over his kingdom with a firm green fist. Except he didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with Namor and Doom! And this dangerous new alliance is ready for war — WORLD WAR M!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1 (OF 5)

RON MARX (W) • RON LIM (A/c)

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by DAN JURGENS

Wraparound variant COVER by Claudio Castellini

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

They're back!

No, we don't mean the guys on the cover… We're talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It's up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH #1 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DOWN IN A HOLE!

Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. Sure, that sounds like hell, but maybe that's where he feels most at home. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle teams up with amazing artist Leonard Kirk to bring us the story of what lies beneath Krakoa…

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SILK #1

EMILY KIM (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by AUDREY MOK • Variant Cover by DAVI GO

Variant Cover by R1c0

SILK IS BACK!

Cindy Moon returns as the web-spinning Spider-Hero SILK in an all-new, all-star series! As Silk gains popularity in the public eye, Cindy is questioning her place in the world. But existentialism will have to wait when a powerful new villain is turned loose! In a race against the clock, Silk discovers the dangers of ancient Korean magic – and social media. Don't miss the comics debut of stunning storyteller EMILY KIM and the return of legendary comic artist TAKESHI MIYAZAWA!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • CARLOS PACHECO (A/C)

Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

FIFTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING —

AND IT ALL KICKS OFF HERE!

In a time before the Kree, Skrull or Shi'ar Empires. Before the emergence of Galactus. Before the birth of Asgard.

There was the First War. The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse.

Today, it is reignited. This is the Day of Reckoning.

And all that stands between all of reality and revenge from the dawn of time are the heroes of Earth, the Fantastic Four and the mind of Mister Fantastic.

Starring the FF, She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, the Unseen, the Silver Surfer and everyone in the whole damn Marvel Universe.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

THE RECKONING WAR!

The opening shot of the Reckoning War has left the Earth in complete and utter chaos.

And it turns out that we are not alone. The entire universe is on fire.

The enemy has had eons to prepare for this attack – Reed Richards has had two hours to mount a defense. Johnny Storm has gone full supernova. Sue Storm has become completely invisible — even the Watchers can't see her. And Colonel Ben Grimm, for the first time in a long time, is ready to go to war!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #2

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VENGEANCE IN THE WASTELAND!

On an alternate Earth ravaged by the multiversal Masters of Evil, Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes has been taken prisoner by the planet's dark wastelords, the brutal War Machines. And what the Rider endures at their hands will change him forever — into the most unbridled force for vengeance any universe has ever seen. That's unless Ant-Man, Tony Stark and his bunch of ragtag heroes can pull off the mother of all rescues.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE THING #3 (OF 6)

WALTER MOSLEY (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

WALTER MOSLEY'S FORAY INTO

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE CONTINUES!

It's time for the greatest rematch in the cosmos as Ben Grimm collides with his old sparring partner the Champion of the Universe once more! But this time, it's no prizefight! The stakes are life or death – not just for the Thing, but also his newfound friends and maybe the world itself! A pugilistic parade of paragon perfection!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3 (of 4)

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A)

Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant cover by Natacha Bustos

It's time for T'Challa to claim his throne.

T'Challa's adopted brother, Hunter, has taken control of the Hatut Zeraze and is using his secret police force to keep T'Challa in exile. If T'Challa doesn't come home, he can't continue his plan to open Wakanda, which Hunter blames for their father's death. But T'Challa now knows just how much the rest of the world needs them — and just what kind of king he wants to be. Follow the new origin story by New York Times best-selling author Tochi Onyebuchi and artist Fran Galán.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #3 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

Captain America is shaken after a relic of the darkest chapter of his life resurfaces in the hands of a villain, and Iron Man struggles to keep him on track. When the hunt for Veronica Eden leads them to a stolen S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier, they'll need all of their focus to survive a high-tech ambush!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #3

JOHN RIDLEY & MORE (W) • JUANN CABAL & MORE (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by GARY FRANK

Marvel Masterpieces Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO

CELEBRATING THE 200TH ISSUE OF BLACK PANTHER AS T'CHALLA FACES OFF AGAINST THE X-MEN OF MARS!

With assassins closing in and Wakanda's faith in him shaken, T'Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion as T'Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda's secret agents — a revelation that will change everything. Plus: This oversized issue will include stories celebrating the past and foreshadow the future of the Black Panther and the world of Wakanda!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Order using 75960620042900311

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #3 (OF 5)

Marieke Nijkamp (W) • Enid Balám (A)

Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Headshot Sketch Variant Cover

by JIM CHEUNG

Normally, rescuing a kidnapped little girl doesn't result in being surrounded by mind-controlled resort guests who want to attack you. But then, being Hawkeye doesn't involve a whole lot of normal. Kate's vacation itinerary keeps shortening: 1. Escape the hordes. 2. Interrogate Susan about what the heck is really going on. And 3. Stop the bad guys before they hurt (or mind-control) anyone else ever again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #2 (OF 5)

SAMIRA AHMED (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by MASHAL AHMED

Variant cover by Betsy Cola

Elephants and illusions and doppelgangers, oh my!

Ms. Marvel punched her way out of the Bollywood bubble she landed in when she got home from Chicago. But things are not exactly normal, and she still has no idea what happened – or if it could happen again. What's worse, it seems like she has a copycat lurking around Jersey City, and whoever they are, they're ruining her good name. They're escalating from snack thievery to scuffles with civilians, and wonky powers or no, Ms. Marvel has to find them. Fast.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

order using 75960620156300211

HULK #3

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by TRADD MOORE

Classic Homage Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Headshot Sketch Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

"SMASHSTRONAUT" part 3 of 6!

There is another Bruce Banner! But where is his Hulk? The answer to that question? Well, it's a doozy. And it's about to change our Hulk's entire course of action! The most insane, action-packed HULK story you've ever read gets even MORE epic as Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley take things to a whole other level!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK AGES #4 (OF 6)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

A group of heroes have crossed dark seas in a desperate and dangerous attempt to save their friends. But before the heroes can save the world, they must first survive the most treacherous place on Earth – Europe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #4

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

The villainous LIFE FOUNDATION is back — and they have DYLAN BROCK DEAD IN THEIR SIGHTS!

Led once again by the insidious Carlton Drake, the symbiote-hunting organization has larger ambitions than ever before, and with ARTHUR KRANE in the palm of their hand, they finally have the political leverage to make them a reality.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #11

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • WALTER SIMONSON (A/C)

CLASSIC HOMAGE Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

APOCALYPSE'S HORSEMEN RIDE FOR THE NEW MUTANTS!

Just in time to celebrate forty years of the original NEW MUTANTS, catch up with some old friends — like SUNSPOT, CANNONBALL, WOLFSBANE, BOOM-BOOM, DANI MOONSTAR, RICTOR and more — as CALIBAN leads PESTILENCE and WAR, the remaining horsemen of APOCALYPSE, in a hunt for new blood!

Witness the never-before-seen link between the New Mutants and Apocalypse in this all-new tale penned by NEW MUTANTS legend Louise Simonson!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #7

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

Trading Card Variant COVER by Russell Dauterman

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER by Jim Cheung

CAPTAIN KRAKOA & THE X-MEN!

Doctor Stasis makes his deadliest move yet as Captain Krakoa takes charge of the X-Men! But what is the lie at the heart of the newest mutant hero?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • CREEES LEE (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant cover by Ema Lupacchino

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

A NEW CREW SETS SAIL!

With Kate Pryde at the helm, the Marauders are ready to renew their mission of mutant rescue! She's got the mission — all she needs now is a new boat and a fresh crew to match. Pryde and Bishop must unite a crew of mutants, new and old, to spring Daken from imprisonment at the hands of a leader who's as cruel as he is charismatic: the primal provocateur known as Brimstone Love! It's the Marauders versus the Theater of Pain, a torture troupe that's set up shop in Xavier's School's old backyard! Come aboard for the first adventure as Steve Orlando takes the helm with our sea-faring mutants!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

NEW MUTANTS #25

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN • Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

THE LABORS OF MAGIK START HERE!

The big two-five is here — and it's the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old! Illyana Rasputin is the Sorcerer Supreme and the rightful queen of Limbo…but she's been awfully busy on Krakoa. Someone's got their eye on the throne — and Magik isn't the only queen in mutantdom. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis rekindle an old flame for a whole new generation of Magik lovers!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • JEFFREY "CHAMBA" CRUZ (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Marvel sentai spectacular comes to a climactic finish! With one of their own controlled by the enemy and the Red Skull imbued with energy of the infinite, the Iron Avengers must assemble one last time or all will be lost!

AVENGERS TECH-ON is an action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #6 (OF 6)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by STEVE MORRIS

• The fateful finale of the fabulous foursome's lives across six decades!

• With the Doombots in place, Dr. Doom begins his conquest of Earth. When the world has no answer for Doom's might, the aging heroes join forces with the next generation, but will it be enough to stop him?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #7

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

How do you fight someone that no one knows? Moon Knight is out for blood and hits the streets armed only with a name, but he soon finds out that in the twilight half-world of NYC super villainy, sometimes the streets hit back. And while he's fighting his way through the super-crime underworld, he'd better watch his back…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE #1

TINI HOWARD (W) • IG GUARA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY NICO LEON

ELSA AND THE FAMILY BLOODSTONE!

Who better to defend Earth from magical invaders than monster hunter ELSA BLOODSTONE?! Elsa is the best there is at what she does — tough, skilled and clever enough to handle any problem…except her brother, CULLEN. They have issues, and they'll have to put them aside not only to protect Earth but also to welcome the latest addition to the Bloodstone clan: their long-lost SISTER! Her awesome set of powers and unique Blood gem have placed a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #5 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN HITCH

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY

THE MURDERER IS REVEALED!

The Marvel Universe stands at the brink of destruction. The Three Mothers and their master, the Peregrine Child, are about to claim victory. And Strange's murderer is having the last laugh. It all comes down to one last trick from the young, time-traveling Doctor Strange…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEFENDERS #5 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant Cover by MIKE ALLRED

Doctor Strange's ragtag Defenders face their final trial in the Third Cosmos, where the concepts of good and evil are locked in primal, eternal conflict. When the Masked Raider's identity is finally revealed, will the truth be their salvation…or their undoing?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #52

JASON AARON (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

THE ALL-NEW MASTERS OF EVIL ARE HERE!

The Death Hunt continues as super-psychopaths the Black Skull and Ghost Goblin invade New York City to slaughter Deathloks and anyone who gets in their way, including Captain America and Captain Marvel. But the bad guys didn't plan on having to face the world's most dangerous young Avenger. Believe us — no one's ever seen anything like the Starbrand unleashed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #19

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ

A DEVIL'S REIGN TIE-IN!

• SPIDER-WOMAN VS. SPIDER-WOMAN?!

• But HOW?! Jessica Drew must question everything. Starting with whether she is the true Jessica Drew!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY Daniel Acuña

BEYOND TIE-IN!

• MILES and SHIFT need answers…but they must descend into the darkness of the ASSESSOR'S HQ to find them!

• What untold horrors await the two SPIDER-MEN?!

• And what do the Assessor's plans mean for Ben Reilly and the Beyond Corporation?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE MARVELS #8

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MASSIMO CARNEVALE

In the heart of Siancong, the hidden past of the all-new Warbird is revealed! Plus: What's been up with Melinda May? Old friends (and foes) join together as everything goes very, very wrong, and the mission takes on cosmic scope.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #4 (OF 5)

REBECCA ROANHORSE (W)

LUCA MARESCA & KYLE CHARLES (A)

Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by ASHLEY WITTER

NO. MORE. PHOENIX!

The Adversary has Echo in his trickster's talons! The Phoenix might have been powerful enough to take him down — but the Phoenix is gone. Maya Lopez fights like hell for a life she never wanted in the penultimate chapter of Rebecca Roanhorse's fire-starting series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #16

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

IRON MAN'S COSMIC TRANSFORMATION CONTINUES!

The Iron God arrives back on Earth, intent on making his homeworld a better place for all. Finally, Tony Stark has the power to realize all of his best ideas and intentions…but perhaps the Power Cosmic might enable his ego in ways never seen before. It's up to his mortal allies to decide: Is the Iron God a fantastic evolution of their old friend or a grave threat? GUEST-STARRING THE AVENGERS AND THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #14

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

The Eisner-winning series brings you a villain worth dying for!

Natasha Romanoff is known for having skeletons in her closet, but THE LIVING BLADE is the one skeleton she hoped she'd never encounter again. He nearly killed her the first time they tangled, years ago in Madripoor — will he finish the job this time at the bidding of THE HOST? Thompson and Casagrande reunite for Natasha's fight to save the people of San Francisco from a ruthless predator in their midst.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #36

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Spoiler Variant Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" FINALE!

A fight so big we had to add an issue! It's all hands on deck as Carol teams up with the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy to take down Vox Supreme! But Captain Marvel's surprise ally is someone nobody expected. She's about to change everything – and it all starts here! Don't miss this epic finale as an explosion of heroes takes on the battle to save not just the Marvels, but the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #8

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

The story of the true origin of Shang-Chi's family concludes!

Shang-Chi's parents, Jiang Li and Zheng Zu, have fallen in love and built a nurturing family. But what terrible event rips Shang-Chi's family apart forever? It's not what you think!

Plus: In the present, Shang-Chi continues to fight off an assassination attempt from all sides!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS #9

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C)

HEACDHOST VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

It is Eternal indoctrination to eliminate excess deviation. But can our small group of Eternals overcome such programming when living in a city of Deviants? We're about to find out as, for the first time ever, Eternals fight for Deviantkind.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #15

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

YOUR WISH…IS GRANTED!

• It's a very special day at Strange Academy: BATTLE CLASS with Magik and Wong!

• But not every student is competing at the same level, and CALVIN has a trick up his sleeve thanks to his new mysterious friend, GASLAMP!

• Meanwhile, a student is missing, and EMILY BRIGHT won't rest until they're found.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #21

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • Headshot Sketch Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Homage Variant Cover by CREEES LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 3 of 5

Thor has been beaten down, and the God of Hammers is about to make the final blow! Is this the end of the All-Father? Prophecies do come true, after all…but not always in the ways they are foreseen. For there is one last chance to save Thor — but at what cost?! Plus: The shocking origin of the mysterious God of Hammers is revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #28

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

All good things must come to an end. This volume of SAVAGE AVENGERS concludes after an epic 28-chapter run, and it ends as it began: with a good old-fashioned stabbing. CROM WITNESSES YOU, SAVAGE AVENGERS READERS. Thank you for the adventure.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF

THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5)

ZAC THOMPSON (W)

GERMÁN GARCÍA & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

THE SLEEPER SERIES OF THE YEAR!

AiPT calls it "visually stunning, luminous." Comic-Watch.com says the series "isn't at all what fans are expecting, and that's an excellent thing." Black Nerd Problems calls it a "subversive but fun book that questions its heroes and unpacks the history behind their rise." Why are you still reading, True Believer? Get Ka-Zar on your pull list before you miss the stunning conclusion of the Plunders' take-no-prisoners fight to save the Savage Land!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN #9

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH • Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

THE FALL OF THE GARDEN!

• Carnage consumes the settlement.

• Who will survive the night?

• Where is sanctuary? And how will they get there?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

KING CONAN #2 (OF 5)

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

Variant Cover by DAVE WILKINS

THE BARBARIAN KING OF AQUILONIA VS. THE UNKNOWN!

• CONAN must make an unholy alliance if he is to continue his journey on the Western Sea!

• But as the fallen warriors of this mysterious isle rise to fight once more, will Conan succumb to the lure of CURSED SORCERY after all this time?

• And what of his son, PRINCE CONN, and the Kingdom of Aquilonia left behind?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: HALCYON LEGACY #1 (of 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY(A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ATTRACTION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE VOYAGES OF THE GREATEST OF ALL-STAR CRUISERS!

• As the legendary HALCYON embarks on a momentous…cruise, the ship heads toward a confrontation with THE FIRST ORDER!

• But what secret from THE HIGH REPUBLIC ERA can help the passengers and crew all these years later?

• And how did JEDI NIBS and BURRY fend off a NIHIL attack on one of the ship's first ever voyages?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • GUILLERMO SANNA (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

ACT ONE: Ro. The Truth. The Lie. The Kill.

• In which we reveal the true origins of MARCHION RO, the Eye of the Nihil and sworn enemy of the Jedi Order.

• In which the lie at the heart of his family is exposed.

• In which the doom of the High Republic begins…with a single kill.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #4 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO SOLVE THE GREATEST MYSTERY OF THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

• As pressure mounts, EMERICK and SIAN follow a desperate lead to close in on their suspect!

• A sentimental mistake may tip the balance, but a creeping horror lurks in the shadows…

• Can the investigators uncover the NIHIL'S secret weapon before it's used to bring down THE REPUBLIC?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #13

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

THE BATTLE FOR NO-SPACE!

• Since MARCHION RO attacked the Republic Fair on VALO, everything has been leading to this moment. Now it's THE JEDI's turn to strike the heart of THE NIHIL.

• AVAR KRISS VS. LOURNA DEE. JEDI VS. NIHIL. JEDI VS. JEDI.

• A line is about to be crossed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Sabacc Card Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Knights of Ren Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Warriors of Dawn Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Enemies of Dawn Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Syndicate Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

THE ASSASSINS!

QI'RA sends two killers to do what they do best to continue with her plan to plunge the galaxy into chaos. The relentless, Force-blinded OCHI OF BESTOON and the mysterious, unstoppable DEATHSTICK each have a target, and nothing will get in their way!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #20

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary

Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

FORLORN FOR 4-LOM!

• T'ONGA and her bounty hunters are desperate to recover 4-LOM for their mission…but the upgraded killer droid is the one hunting them aboard a ghost ship.

• Can ZUCKUSS survive a reunion with his onetime partner?

• Meanwhile, VUKORAH makes her move…and the criminal underworld will never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #18

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary

Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by BABS TARR

"CONJURATIONS"

• With STRANGE RITUAL MURDERS on the rise, DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS' hunt for HOWLING ARTIFACTS is growing dire!

• Their leads keep turning up dead, and they're running out of time!

• They'll have to delve deep into the secrets of an ANCIENT TECH CULT if they plan to catch the killer!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #21

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS & MARCO CASTIELLO (A)

Cover by RAMON ROSANAS • VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STRANDED ON A STAR DESTROYER!

• After a mission gone wrong, ace Rebel pilot SHARA BEY (POE DAMERON'S mother) was left for dead aboard the TARKIN'S WILL, a huge Star Destroyer.

• Shara survived and has been hiding deep inside the massive ship ever since, evading COMMANDER ZAHRA'S notice.

• But her time is up. Can she live long enough to escape?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS HC RODRÌGUEZ COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STEVE DITKO, STAN GOLDBERG, AL HARTLEY, DON HECK,

JACK KELLER with GENE COLAN & DICK AYERS

Covers by JAVIER RODRÌGUEZ & STEVE DITKO

Where were you in June of 1962? We know where Spider-Man was: Making his historic debut in Amazing Fantasy #15. But that wasn't the only thing going on in that all-important month in Marvel history: Thor first held aloft the hammer Mjolnir. Hank Pym donned his cybernetic helmet, becoming Ant-Man. The FF squared off against Namor and Doctor Doom. Kid Colt mixed it up with the Circus of Crime. Millie the Model got mixed up in more Hanover hijinks. Patsy and Hedy worked on their frenemy-ship. Star-crossed lovers dealt with the ups and downs of romance, all while tales of horror and fantasy stories crept from the pages of titles like Strange Tales. Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus collects every comic from this month of Marvel milestones!

Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #83; AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15; TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #35; KATHY #18; LIFE WITH MILLIE #18; PATSY WALKER #102; KID COLT, OUTLAW #106; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #6; LINDA CARTER, STUDENT NURSE #7; MILLIE THE MODEL #110; STRANGE TALES (1951) #100; TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #33; LOVE ROMANCES #101; INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #3; GUNSMOKE WESTERN #72; PATSY AND HEDY #84 and RAWHIDE KID (1955) #30.

504 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94504-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS HC DITKO COVER [DM ONLY]

504 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94505-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAKANDA: WORLD OF BLACK PANTHER OMNIBUS HC GREENE COVER

Written by EVAN NARCISSE, ROXANE GAY, TA-NEHISI COATES, YONA HARVEY, REMBERT BROWNE, NNEDI OKORAFOR, AARON COVINGTON, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, VITA AYALA, BRYAN HILL, JIM ZUB, GEOFFREY THORNE & MORE

Penciled by PAUL RENAUD, JAVIER PINA, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ, JOE BENNETT, BUTCH GUICE, MACK CHATER,

ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO, MARIO DEL PENNINO, ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, OLEG OKUNEV, RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ,

LEONARDO ROMERO, PAUL DAVIDSON, RACHAEL STOTT, JUAN FERREYRA, LAN MEDINA, SCOT EATON, GERMÁN PERALTA & MORE

Covers by SANFORD GREENE & PHIL JIMENEZ

The wondrous nation of Wakanda is full of stories — whether they star the Black Panther, his staunchest allies or his fiercest foes! Relive the rise of T'Challa through tragedy and triumph! Join his sister, Shuri, as she balances her spiritual side with her technological genius! Discover how the boy named N'Jadaka became the deadly Erik Killmonger! See the Black Panther battle Deadpool, assemble the mighty Agents of Wakanda and tackle a Harlem murder mystery along with his Crew — Storm, Luke Cage, Misty Knight and Manifold! Plus: action-packed tales featuring the Dora Milaje, the Midnight Angels and more from the world of Wakanda! Collecting RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER #1-6, BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA #1-6, BLACK PANTHER & THE CREW #1-6, BLACK PANTHER: LONG LIVE THE KING #1-6, BLACK PANTHER ANNUAL (2018) #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: WAKANDA FOREVER, X-MEN: WAKANDA FOREVER, AVENGERS: WAKANDA FOREVER, BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL #1-5, SHURI #1-10, KILLMONGER #1-5, BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #1-8, KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER and THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA — plus material from VENOMVERSE: WAR STORIES, MARVEL COMICS (2019) #1000, MARVEL'S VOICES #1, MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY and BLACK PANTHER (2018) #23-25.

1376 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94627-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAKANDA: WORLD OF BLACK PANTHER OMNIBUS HC JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1376 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94628-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

LUKE CAGE OMNIBUS HC NOTO COVER

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, TONY ISABELLA, DON McGREGOR & MARV WOLFMAN with ARCHIE GOODWIN, GERRY CONWAY, BILLY GRAHAM, LEN WEIN, BILL MANTLO, GEORGE PEREZ, ED HANNIGAN, ROGER SLIFER

& CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA, BILLY GRAHAM, RON WILSON & LEE ELIAS with GEORGE PEREZ, RICH BUCKLER, ARVELL JONES, SAL BUSCEMA, FRANK ROBBINS, MARIE SEVERIN & BOB BROWN

Covers by PHIL NOTO & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Luke Cage burst onto the comics scene as a new kind of hero for a new era, a hero for hire. His exploits were set against 1970s New York's grit and the plight of the city's people, all while incorporating larger-than-life villains and even the occasional Avenger. As the first African-American super hero to headline in his own series, Luke Cage's adventures were as historic as they were exciting. Now, his complete solo series is collected in one massive Omnibus edition. Experience the first appearance of Cottonmouth, Cage's evolving relationship with Claire Temple and the debut of Bill Foster as Giant-Man. Uncover the secrets of Security City and witness Cage battle for the title "Power Man." Collecting HERO FOR HIRE #1-16, and POWER MAN #17-47 and ANNUAL #1.

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94496-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

LUKE CAGE OMNIBUS HC ROMITA SR. COVER [DM ONLY]

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94497-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE THING OMNIBUS HC BYRNE COVER

Written by JOHN BYRNE, MIKE CARLIN, BOB HARRAS, JIM SHOOTER, STAN LEE, STEVE ENGLEHART,

DAVID MICHELINIE, JIM STARLIN & MORE

Penciled by RON WILSON, JOHN BYRNE, PAUL NEARY, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, AL MILGROM,

BERNIE WRIGHTSON & MORE

Covers by JOHN BYRNE & RON WILSON

It's clobberin' time as the Fantastic Four's ever-lovin', blue-eyed idol o' millions goes solo! Join the Thing as he takes on all comers — including the Inhumans, Wonder Man, She-Hulk and Spider-Man! But after the Secret Wars, the Thing seeks a new life on Battleworld — as Rocky Grimm, Space Ranger! It's action and adventure, mayhem and monsters, love and loss — but is the Thing ready for what awaits him back home? And we don't just mean the Unlimited Class Wrestling Federation! Plus: a wild Thing/Hulk team-up and more classic tales of bashful Benjamin J. Grimm! Collecting THING (1983) #1-36; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #274, #277 and #296; SECRET WARS II #7; WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #10; QUESTPROBE #3; MARVEL TALES (1964) #198; MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: HULK & THING — THE BIG CHANGE and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #15 and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #5.

1160 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94578-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE THING OMNIBUS HC WILSON COVER [DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94579-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAUTERMAN COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JO DUFFY

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM, JOHN BYRNE, JOHN BOLTON, MIKE COLLINS, JOHN BUSCEMA & JERRY BINGHAM

Covers by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & RICK LEONARDI

The cosmic cycle of life, death and rebirth begins as the Phoenix Force debuts! When Marvel Girl sacrifices herself to save the X-Men, she rises again…as Phoenix! Jean Grey has somehow attained power beyond conception, but Cyclops and the X-Men can only watch as Phoenix is corrupted, absolutely. As the team faces the Shi'ar Empire, Hellfire Club and more, can Jean Grey be redeemed? Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum and John Byrne weave a galaxy-spanning tale of triumph and tragedy that changed everything for the X-Men, the Marvel Universe…and all of comics! The full, original Dark Phoenix Saga is presented alongside bonus tales illuminating Jean Grey's defining story! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #97-105, #107-108 and #125-138 and PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY — and material from CLASSIC X-MEN #6, #8, #13, #18, #24 and #43; BIZARRE ADVENTURES #27 and WHAT IF? (1977) #27.

688 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94576-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEONARDI COVER [DM ONLY]

688 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94577-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER: THE EARLY MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RIBIC COVER

Written by DON McGREGOR, STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS with LARRY LIEBER, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE ENGLEHART, LEN WEIN, CHRIS CLAREMONT & MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by BILLY GRAHAM, RICH BUCKLER, JACK KIRBY & JOHN BUSCEMA with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, FRANK GIACOIA, SAL BUSCEMA, GENE COLAN, GEORGE TUSKA, DON HECK & BOB BROWN

Covers by ESAD RIBIC & RICH BUCKLER

For the first time ever, the complete classic adventures of the Black Panther are collected in this, the first a line of Omnibus editions! In the 1960s, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created one of the most iconic super heroes ever conceived, the regal king of the Wakandans – the Black Panther. Roy Thomas, joined by top artists including John Buscema, brought the Panther into the ranks of the Avengers and delved into his origins and backstory. Then, Don McGregor launched T'Challa's first solo series. His "Panther's Rage" was an adventure so huge it ranged across the savannah, into the deepest jungles and over snow-topped mountains. Complete with original letters pages and an extensive trove of bonus material, this Omnibus is a must for every Marvel fan. Collecting THE FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52-53, and #56, #119 and material from #54; TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #97-99; CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #100; AVENGERS (1963) #52, #62, #73-74, #77-79, #87, #112 and #126; DAREDEVIL (1964) #52, #69 and ANNUAL (1967) #4; ASTONISHING TALES (1970) #6-7; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #20 and JUNGLE ACTION (1972) #6-24.

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94508-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER: THE EARLY MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BUCKLER COVER [DM ONLY]

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94509-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INFERNO HC OPEÑA COVER

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, STEFANO CASELLI & R.B. SILVA

Covers by JEROME OPEÑA & MARK BROOKS

He changed everything for mutantkind with HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X. He explored the new Krakoan era in X-MEN. Now the keeper of the mutant flame, Jonathan Hickman, presents his final, incendiary X-saga! Mystique, former terrorist and espionage agent supreme, is loyal to Professor X's Quiet Council for one reason only: the promise that someday he will resurrect her beloved Destiny. But when Moira MacTaggert helped Professor X and Magneto realize their lifelong dreams for mutantkind, it came with one condition: Do not allow any precognitive mutants on the island of Krakoa. What will Mystique do when she realizes she's being strung along? Vengeance burns hot, and Mystique is about to ignite an Inferno! And where has the elusive Moira been all this time, anyway? Collecting INFERNO (2021) #1-4.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93281-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INFERNO HC BROOKS COVER [DM ONLY]

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94630-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 1 HC

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA, STEPHEN SEGOVIA & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

The high price of a new dawn! The X-Men have an island home and a bright future at last — but the dangers that mutants face are far from over! That means they need X-Force, the mutant CIA — half intelligence branch, half special ops. Beast, Jean Grey and Sage are on one side; Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino are on the other. The all-new X-Force must hit the ground running, investigating a shocking murder and taking on global threats targeting mutantkind — but their deadly choices will have dark consequences. When new technology threatens Krakoa's safety, Beast takes matters into his own hands! Domino's luck is changing…for the worse! And in the heart of South America, X-Force finds a growing problem that threatens to destroy everything they've built — and one of their own might be responsible! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #1-12.

336 PGS./Parental Advisory …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94507-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 16 HC

Written by FRANK MILLER with MIKE W. BARR & ROGER McKENZIE

Penciled by FRANK MILLER with PAUL SMITH

Cover by FRANK MILLER

In issue after issue, Frank Miller redefined the Man Without Fear with work that stands atop the peak of comic book storytelling. When Miller introduced Elektra, readers could not get enough of the assassin from Matt Murdock's past. In this volume, her saga ratchets up as she and Daredevil fight the unstoppable ninjas of The Hand. Miller also introduces Stick, the gruff mentor who trained a young Murdock and who now must help him regain his radar sense before the Kingpin closes in. Also featuring a deadly reckoning for Ben Urich and a double-sized battle with Bullseye that ends in one of the most scintillating moments in comics history. Plus: A pair of essential WHAT IF? rarities and an Elektra solo mission!

Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #173-181 — plus material from WHAT IF? (1977) #28 and #35, BIZARRE ADVENTURES #28 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #1.

344 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93316-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 16 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 325 [DM ONLY]

344 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93317-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

DAREDEVIL BY BRUBAKER & LARK OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

DJURDJEVIC COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by MICHAEL LARK, DAVID AJA, LEE WEEKS, PAUL AZACETA & MORE

Covers by MARKO DJURDJEVIC & DAVID FINCH

Longtime DD fans will not be disappointed as the critically acclaimed, award-winning creative team of Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark leave their mark on one of comics' most enduring legends! For the past few years, Matt Murdock's life has been teetering on the edge of destruction. Now, pushed beyond the limit, he finds himself behind the eight ball with no clear way out, the people he calls friends slowly deserting him, and Hell's Kitchen gradually slipping out of control. The question is, when his back is against the wall, how far will Daredevil go to get back what is his? And if you think Matt's life is going to start getting simpler after that, think again! As he tries to find a way to move forward, a threat from his past begins to creep toward daylight. Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #82-105.

608 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94551-0

Trim Size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BRUBAKER & LARK OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FINCH COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

608 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94552-7

Trim Size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CAMPBELL COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & FIONA AVERY

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Covers by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Joined by the legendary John Romita Jr., acclaimed screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski begins a run that established him as one of the all-time Spidey greats! And they kick things off by introducing an enigmatic stranger with a startling secret about Spider-Man's origin! Wrestling with his separation from Mary Jane, Peter goes back to his roots with a new job: science teacher at his old school! But how will Aunt May react when she learns Peter is really Spider-Man?! Plus: Spidey battles Doctor Octopus, Morlun, Dormammu and more, and teams up with Doctor Strange, Captain America and…Loki?! And as Spidey copes with the horror of 9/11 and relives his heroic career, shocking sins of the past catch up with the wall-crawler. Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #30-58, #500-514 and #509 DIRECTOR'S CUT.

1120 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94544-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DEODATO JR. COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1120 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94543-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD, BENJAMIN PERCY, AL EWING, DONNY CATES, CHIP ZDARSKY, RAM V,

DAN SLOTT, KARLA PACHECO, ALYSSA WONG, RYAN STEGMAN, DECLAN SHALVEY & ED BRISSON

Penciled by KEN LASHLEY, SARA PICHELLI, JOHN MCCREA, KYLE HOTZ, MARCO CHECCHETTO,

JAVIER FERNANDEZ, GREG SMALLWOOD, CHRIS MOONEYHAM, GERARDO SANDOVAL, JOE BENNETT,

STEPHEN MOONEY & SCOTT HEPBURN

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Carnage is back, carving a path of chaos in his wake — one crafted by some of the greatest creators at Marvel! But beware, True Believers: These spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart — and they are presented in brutally beautiful black, white…and blood! Featuring the serial-killing super villain in savage battle with Spider-Man like you've never seen before, Carnage unleashed on humankind's future, a horrifying tale set against the backdrop of the classic "Maximum Carnage" event, an epilogue to ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK by symbiotic sensation Donny Cates and more! Collecting CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93015-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 7: THE LAST OF THE MARVELS TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA & SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Vacation — all she never wanted! Carol Danvers and Jim Rhodes have rekindled their relationship (and their travel plans!) just in time to get a distress call from Carol's half sister — Lauri-Ell, the Kree Accuser — that sends the couple on a bit of a detour. And for a trip to outer space, they'll need to pack much more than just their swimsuits! An old darkness has re-emerged — one that almost brought the Avengers to their knees not so long ago. A twisted Captain Marvel is once again terrorizing the galaxy! And this time it's not Carol Danvers…we're almost sure. But where is Vox Supreme? Prepare for a thrilling fight to save the legacy of Captain Marvel — featuring the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Carol's fellow Marvels! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #31-36.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92884-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOMEN OF MARVEL TPB

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI, ELSA SJUNNESON, NATASHA ALTERICI, ANNE TOOLE, NADIA SHAMMAS,

SOPHIE CAMPBELL, ZORAIDA CÓRDOVA, COLLEEN COOVER, G. WILLOW WILSON, TRINA ROBBINS,

VALERIE D'ORAZIO, LUCY KNISLEY, ROBIN FURTH, DEVIN GRAYSON, JILL THOMPSON, KATHRYN IMMONEN, STEPHANIE BUSCEMA, FAITH ERIN HICKS, ABBY DENSON, CHRISTINE BOYLAN, MARJORIE LIU, LOUISE SIMONSON, LEA HERNANDEZ, ANN NOCENTI, KELLY SUE DECONNICK, CARLA SPEED MCNEIL & ROXANE GAY

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO, NAOMI FRANQUIZ, NINA VAKUEVA, JOANNA ESTEP, RACHAEL STOTT,

KEI ZAMA, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, MARIKA CRESTA, ELEONORA CARLINI, JUNE BRIGMAN, MARIA FRÖHLICH,

COLLEEN COOVER, MING DOYLE, STEPHANIE BUSCEMA, NIKKI COOK, LUCY KNISLEY, AGNES GARBOWSKA, EMMA RÍOS, JILL THOMPSON, FAITH ERIN HICKS, EMMA VIECELI, CYNTHIA MARTIN, SARA PICHELLI,

LEA HERNANDEZ, MOLLY CRABAPPLE, ADRIANA MELO, CARLA SPEED MCNEIL & BRITTNEY L. WILLIAMS

Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

Who runs the world? You already know! Now, celebrate the Women of Marvel as an astonishing array of writers and artists from across the comic book and entertainment fields unite to make theirs Marvel — in stories featuring super hero sensations from She-Hulk to Gamora, Jean Grey to Rogue and Medusa to…Peggy Carter, Captain America?! And we didn't forget to bring on the bad girls — including Mystique, Hela and Lady Deathstrike! Even some of the guys are allowed to join the fun! The acclaimed WOMEN OF MARVEL one-shot is collected together with Marvel's first-ever series made completely by women creators, 2010's GIRL COMICS — plus a gallery of Jen Bartel's gorgeous Women's History Month variant covers! Collecting WOMEN OF MARVEL (2021) #1, GIRL COMICS (2010) #1-3 and material from MARVEL'S VOICES #1.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93419-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 2 TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, SALADIN AHMED & PATRICK GLEASON

Penciled by IVAN FIORELLI, CARLOS GÓMEZ, JORGE FORNÉS, PATRICK GLEASON & PACO MEDINA

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

The new Spider-Man vs. the newest Spider-Man! The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark, and they do not take kindly to an unlicensed wall-crawler running around Brooklyn. So they've assigned Ben Reilly to take down Miles Morales! Meanwhile, Mary Jane Watson has been trying to nurse Peter Parker back to health — but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ must get to the bottom of a hospital mystery! And when Aunt May decides to take extraordinary steps to save Peter's life, she reaches out to her former fiancé: Doctor Octopus! Now, Ock is on a collision course with Beyond and their corporate Spider-Man. And Ben Reilly isn't the only one with new tricks up his sleeve — or in Ock's case, many sleeves! The new era of Spider-Man is beyond amazing! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #80.BEY and #81-85.

176 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93257-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK & DAVID MESSINA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

The Scarlet Witch is dead! Magneto, the master of magnetism — one of the founders of the mutant nation of Krakoa, a former villain who has never stopped fighting for mutantkind — has been accused of a horrific murder! And the trial will threaten the Reign of X and upend the world that Magneto has worked so hard to build for his fellow mutants. Wanda Maximoff, branded one of mutantkind's deadliest enemies, has been killed on Krakoan soil! And as Earth's heroes gather for a memorial, Magneto pushes Krakoan law and the Quiet Council to the brink. But something is wrong. Something very small. The truth is deeply hidden, but it won't stay buried for long. Who lurks in the shadows, and what do they know? Justice will be served, the guilty will be judged and the victims will be avenged! Collecting X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93217-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE COMPANION TPB

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL, JED MACKAY, ALYSSA WONG, DANNY LORE, SI SPURRIER, SKOTTIE YOUNG

& TINI HOWARD

Penciled by RYAN BODENHEIM, MARCELO FERREIRA, ANDIE TONG, DYLAN BURNETT, BOB QUINN,

MIKE DEL MUNDO & IG GUARA

Cover by CORY SMITH

Doctor Strange is dead! And without Earth's Sorcerer Supreme to hold back the darkness at the edges of reality, the world is suddenly under siege from all kinds of mystical threats. Now, as an unexpected investigator races against the clock to solve Doctor Strange's murder, it's up to the rest of the heroes of the Marvel Universe — from Spider-Man to Blade to White Fox to Elsa Bloodstone, plus the students of the Strange Academy and an uncanny alliance between the X-Men and Black Knight — to pick up the shattered pieces! Can they combat magical incursions and keep the Earth safe while the mystery is unraveled? Collecting DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, WHITE FOX, BLADE, X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT and BLOODSTONE and STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93310-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

The final saga of Doctor Strange! He is the Master of the Mystic Arts. Earth's Sorcerer Supreme. A one-man barrier protecting our world from all the nightmares, demons and warlords out there in dimensions beyond our comprehension. So what happens when Doctor Strange is murdered? As his friends mourn — and his enemies rage at having been deprived of the killing blow — dark forces set their sights on an unprotected Earth. The Avengers, the Fantastic Four…all of our mightiest heroes are woefully out of their depth. Now, as the world's remaining magicians race to protect our world from an unimaginable sorcerous threat, one very surprising investigator must unravel the mystery of Doctor Strange's murder. But can he do it before his own time runs out? Collecting DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93022-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS: TECH-ON TPB

Written by JIM ZUB

Penciled by JEFFREY "CHAMBA" CRUZ

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU & TOMOHIRO SHIMOGUCHI

Here come the Iron Avengers! When the Red Skull unleashes a strange new force that strips heroes of their powers and threatens the entire world, the Avengers must turn to Tony Stark's experimental new technology to save us all. Sleek, high-tech power suits bristling with energy and amped-up attack capabilities face off against super villains enhanced to match! Venom is super-sized, super-charged and out of control, Loki is imbued with Infinity Shard energy, an army of Ultrons descends on Japan and a Kaiju-scale Scream symbiote goes on the rampage! It's mechs and mayhem in the mighty Marvel manner! AVENGERS TECH-ON is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END, Street Fighter)! Collecting AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1-6.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92444-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 4 TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

The tower and the storm! Captain Britain and Excalibur have reunited at last, and Otherworld is their new domain. But a new mission is about to reveal deep political unrest among Saturnyne's court, and a brutal sacrifice will bear bitter fruit! As guardians of the gate, the members of Excalibur have sworn to safely escort those who quest to the realm beyond. But when Doom returns to Avalon, they will soon find those duties tested to their very limits. And the ten kingdoms of Otherworld must decide: Are the members of Excalibur heroes to be celebrated, or witchbreed to be put to the stake? The one true king returns and fantasy gives way to crushing reality as Tini Howard's mystical mutant saga continues! Collecting EXCALIBUR (2019) #22-26.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92790-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 4 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI, KLAUS JANSON, IVAN FIORELLI & PHIL NOTO

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

The past can burn you! The Hellfire Gala may have ended, but the flames of hellfires past have started licking at the heels of the Inner Circle — and when this tinderbox of buried sins explodes, the Marauders may get burned! Meanwhile, the team takes to the highest seas of all — and points their bow to the stars! But what threat awaits them out in the cosmos, and why has it sworn vengeance? In space, no one can hear the Marauders bleed! Plus: Banshee screams into action — and you don't cross Emma Frost, even if she crossed you first. And while a new representative of Krakoa hits the international stage, the Marauders find themselves face-to-snout with the legendary dragon Fin Fang Foom! Secrets, lies and hidden agendas unravel as the Marauders adjust to a new future for mutantkind! Collecting MARAUDERS #22-27.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92719-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ & JAVIER PINA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the new mutant nation and the rest of the world, but it's simple to the X-Men: You do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle. But as threats emerge from all sides, these fearless X-Men fight an unstoppable wave of annihilation — and dangers lurk in the darkness! From the obsessed High Evolutionary to the bizarre Cordyceps Jones, from Orchis' Dr. Stasis to the horrifying Headless Horseman, the X-Men battle on! But who is Captain Krakoa? Writer Gerry Duggan charts a new course for the X-Men in the Reign of X! Collecting X-MEN (2021) #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92723-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 9 TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS, BENJAMIN PERCY, VITA AYALA,

AL EWING & LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, SCOT EATON, ROD REIS, VALERIO SCHITI & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

Life and death stakes in the Reign of X! As Empath's misdeeds come back to haunt him, the Hellions are rocked by a battle years in the making: Psylocke vs. Betsy Braddock! Wolverine takes the fight to the vampire nation in a quest to stop Dracula's plot, but what sacrifices must he make for humans and mutants to see the next dawn? Meanwhile, some of the New Mutants are looking for love in all the wrong places! On Krakoa, Fabian Cortez and the Quiet Council discuss the rules of murder — but in space, the killings have already begun. And a dark force is secretly manipulating X-Factor's lives, just as a striking revelation about one of their deaths comes to light! Collecting HELLIONS #11, WOLVERINE (2020) #11-12, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #18, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #5 and X-FACTOR (2020) #7.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93382-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 10 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS, TINI HOWARD,

GERRY DUGGAN & SI SPURRIER

Penciled by DAVID BALDEÓN, ALBERTO FOCHE,

STEFANO CASELLI & BOB QUINN

Cover by BOB QUINN

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

New beginnings in the Reign of X! X-Factor's Boneyard HQ is haunted, and the answer to their problem can be found…in the Mojoverse?! Meanwhile, as preparations for the Hellfire Gala come to a head, Ororo's eyes are pointed toward a future that takes her off the seas and over the horizon! Looking after Krakoa's considerable fortunes, Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington are CXOs of X-Corp. Which of the brightest minds in mutantkind will they recruit? And in the new Eden of Krakoa, Nightcrawler searches for serpents in the garden and fights for the souls of mutantkind! Collecting X-FACTOR (2020) #8-9, X-CORP #1, MARAUDERS #20 and WAY OF X #1.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93393-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY

BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, LAN MEDINA, PACO DIAZ

& JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

The unusual suspects! Stolen goods, a torched ship and a missing sword. Wolverine is on the case, but what mind game is Solem playing? Logan is about to come face-to-face with Arakkii pirate crimelord Sevyr Blackmore – but will their fight lead Wolverine to the clues he needs to catch Solem, or will it be the distraction that puts him right where the manipulative mutant wants him? The game approaches its end – but as far as Solem is concerned, that's just an excuse to change the rules! Then, CIA agent Jeff Bannister uncovers a secret surveillance device aimed at Krakoa – but someone wants their bug back, and Bannister out of the picture. Wolverine and his friend go on the run, but where will they find safe haven? Don't miss the return of some unexpected adversaries! And, Wolverine finally hunts the one that got away – the massive leviathan just off Krakoa's shore – in a special story from the annals of X-history! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #14-19.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92725-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY

VOL. 4 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA, ROBERT GILL

& MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

Fear of a green planet! As the Reign of X expands outwards, Beast plants the seeds — and X-Force pulls the weeds. But not if Man-Slaughter has anything to say about it! When the genetic makeup of the shambling soldier is used to infect and control an army of unwilling agents, X-Force must get to the root of the problem! Meanwhile, Beast's best-laid plans invite a threat close to the heart as the secret works of Mikhail Rasputin are at last revealed! If Black Tom can't stop this insidious invasion, the consequences go beyond mere death. Time for Colossus to step in! Plus: A sea change for Kid Omega and Phoebe Cuckoo! And Wolverine takes on the deadliest waves in the world, and it will take more than a healing factor to survive this thresher! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #21-26.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92722-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 5: THE DEFILEMENT OF ALL THINGS

BY THE CANNIBAL-SORCERER KULAN GATH TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PATCH ZIRCHER

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Whatever happened to Shuma-Gorath? Even elder gods need elder care. And now Doctor Strange and Conan the Barbarian have arrived to perform a wellness check. But the evil sorcerer Kulan Gath has been eating Shuma-Gorath in small bites for the last year! And Doctor Strange's house call is about to go completely off the rails! Can the unexpected entrance of an old villain help the Savage Avengers overcome the monstrous and mystically charged Kulan Gath? The entire planet had better hope so! Everything the team has faced so far has been building to the savage battle you've all been waiting for! Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS #23-28.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92630-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND TPB

Written by ZAC THOMPSON

Penciled by GERMÁN GARCÍA & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by Jesús SAIZ

Ka-Zar is back from the dead — with new, terrifying powers! The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has a new and vastly different perspective, new abilities, new needs…and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the prehistoric refuge known as the Savage Land — one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Now Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son, Matthew, has plans of his own — and the new master of the Savage Land is about to be revealed! Prepare for an action-packed jungle adventure that will leave you breathless! Collecting KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92755-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DARKHAWK: AIRBORNE TPB

Written by KYLE HIGGINS, DANNY FINGEROTH

& DAN ABNETT

Penciled by JUANAN RAMÍREZ, MIKE MANLEY

& ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by IBAN COELLO

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

The past, present and bright future of Darkhawk! As Chris Powell says goodbye to his super-hero alter ego, meet the all-new Darkhawk! Connor Young is a 17-year-old star basketball player with the entire world ahead of him, until a surprising medical diagnosis changes everything. But what happens when a mysterious amulet finds Connor and gives him powers beyond belief? What will he do with these new abilities? Why was he chosen? And what does it mean for his path forward? Connor will need to figure out that last question soon, because he's about to cross paths with Spider-Man, Captain America and more — and a shocking tragedy is about to change everything! Get in on the ground floor as a new era of Darkhawk starts here! Collecting DARKHAWK (2021) #1-5 and DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92906-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE DARKHOLD TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH,

JORDIE BELLAIRE, RYAN NORTH, MARK RUSSELL & ALEX PAKNADEL

Penciled by CIAN TORMEY, FEDERICO SABBATINI, CLAIRE ROE, GUILLERMO SANNA, DAVID CUTLER & DIO NEVES

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

Enter the pages of the Darkhold! For hundreds of years, scholars, heroes and villains alike have searched for the complete text of this terrible tome: the Book of the Damned, penned by the elder god Chthon. Now, at long last, one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found the Darkhold — and Chthon has found him. To save all of existence, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Because the only way to stand up to the forces unleashed by the Darkhold is to go insane! Witness the Marvel Universe's descent into madness! Collecting THE DARKHOLD: ALPHA, BLADE, WASP, IRON MAN, BLACK BOLT, SPIDER-MAN and OMEGA.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92584-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE BATTLE FOR BRITAIN TPB

Volume #8 in the Excalibur Epic Collections

Written by JOHN ARCUDI, BEN RAAB, LARRY HAMA & MORE

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH, ROB HAYNES, SALVADOR LARROCA, ROB STOTZ, PETE WOODS, MEL RUBI, JESUS REDONDO, BERNARD CHANG & MORE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Captain Britain no more? When the mystical Dragons of the Crimson Dawn target Brian Braddock, a sacrifice must be made to save the world! Even with Spiral as their unlikely ally, can Excalibur stop the Dragons' interdimensional scheme in time? Plus: As Kitty Pryde comes to terms with Douglock, the Phalanx in the shape of her dead best friend, S.H.I.E.L.D. comes calling! But what do they want with her, and how does it involve the vengeful spirit of Ogun? Meanwhile, Colossus and Meggan share high-stakes adventure in Wundagore and Murderworld! Wolfsbane and Douglock attend a New Mutants reunion with a time-tripping twist! Pete Wisdom's past comes back to haunt him! And flash back to Nightcrawler's circus days! Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #104-115 and #-1, COLOSSUS #1, KITTY PRYDE: AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D. #1-3 and NEW MUTANTS: TRUTH OR DEATH #1-3.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93446-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE REALITY WAR TPB

Volume #5 in the Doctor Strange Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN & CHRIS CLAREMONT with DON McGREGOR, RALPH MACCHIO, BILL KUNKEL, DAVID MICHELINIE, GARDNER FOX & NAOMI BASNER

Penciled by GENE COLAN, TOM SUTTON & MARSHALL ROGERS with RICARDO VILLAMONTE, KERRY GAMMILL, DON PERLIN, MICHAEL GOLDEN, ERNIE CHAN, HOWARD CHAYKIN & SANDY PLUNKETT

Cover by KEITH POLLARD

Roger Stern and Chris Claremont turn their magic towards the Master of the Mystic Arts—Doctor Strange! Joined by artistic icons Gene Colan, Marshall Rogers and Tom Sutton, there is no doubt the Doctor is in. Their stories featuring villains Nightmare, D'Spayre and the Dream Weaver twist reality and rend Strange and Clea's souls with inconceivable fears. Next, Baron Mordo returns, armed with the occult secrets of the Vatican. Then, Wong is captured by the Shadowqueen and Clea and Strange must traverse dimensions and battle the demonic N'Garai to save him! Also featuring mystic encounters with Nighthawk, Namor, the Avengers and the Black Knight and the return of a figure from one of Doctor Strange's first adventures.

Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #29-51, MAN-THING (1979) #4, and material from CHAMBER OF CHILLS #3-4 and DEFENDERS (1972) #53.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93357-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: ARENA OF DEATH TPB

Volume #19 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, ROY THOMAS, HOWARD MACKIE & MORE

Penciled by RIK LEVINS, M.C. WYMAN, LARRY ALEXANDER, LEE WEEKS & MORE

Cover by RIK LEVINS

Captain America goes undercover! To infiltrate an A.I.M. weapons expo, Cap must defeat an army of super villains — while disguised as his deadly foe Crossbones! Even with Falcon and Diamondback for backup, can Cap survive a showdown with every villain from Batroc to M.O.D.A.M.? Maybe once Shang-Chi arrives to lend his deadly hands! Then, Captain America joins Black Panther and Ka-Zar for some jungle action in the Savage Land — but the titanic Terminus is out of their weight class! When Silver Sable and the Wild Pack hunt Viper, whose side is Steve on? Cap and Ghost Rider are made to know fear by the Scarecrow! And the U.S.Agent must solve the mystery of Scourge! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #411-419 and ANNUAL #11-12, GHOST RIDER/CAPTAIN AMERICA: FEAR, U.S.AGENT (1993) #1-4 and material from SILVER SABLE & THE WILD PACK #15.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93445-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE BLOODSTONE HUNT TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #15 in the Captain America Epic Collections

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2022

Written by MARK GRUENWALD & KIERON DWYER

Penciled by KIERON DWYER, RICH BUCKLER,

AL MILGROM, MARK BRIGHT, RON LIM & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by KIERON DWYER

Steve Rogers is back in the red, white and blue! With his familiar shield in hand, Steve battles alongside Nick Fury and takes on the Supreme Soviets! But his return to the mantle of Cap may come to a swift end as he struggles to survive Mother Night's camp of hate — while transformed into a scrawny teenager! And the erstwhile Cap, John Walker, makes his return as the take-no-prisoners U.S.Agent! Then, a classic caper begins as Baron Zemo targets the powerful Bloodstone — and Cap joins the hunt along with Diamondback! She's a foe turned friend, but could she be more? Before the saga is over, they'll face Batroc's Brigade, cannibals, sharks, snakes and even mummies! Plus: Crossbones targets Diamondback, Sub-Mariner goes wild and Magneto nearly kills the Red Skull! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #351-371.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93391-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE WRATH OF ODIN TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #3 in the Thor Epic Collections

ON SALE MARCH 2022

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

A masterpiece of immortal action and boundless drama, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's THOR is a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe. And in this Epic Collection, Thor's saga explodes onto the cosmic stage with the debut of Ego, the Living Planet! The action continues nonstop with the High Evolutionary, Ulik the Troll and the unstoppable Destroyer! Then, Loki conspires to have Odin strip Thor of his power and banish him to Earth. Stranded, Thor must struggle to survive the machinations of his scheming adopted brother, all while attempting to return to All-Father Odin's good graces! Plus: The return of Lady Sif — and battles against the Growing Man, Replicus, the Super-Skrull and your favorite enchanted-crowbar-wielding galoot, the Wrecker! Collecting THOR (1966) #131-153 and ANNUAL #2.

512 PGS./All Ages …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93388-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: LEGACY VOL. 4 TPB

Written by CORINNA BECHKO, GABRIEL HARDMAN & MORE

Penciled by GABRIEL HARDMAN, BRIAN THIES & MORE

Cover by DAVID WILKINS

The end of an era! Nearly 140 years after A New Hope, the galaxy is struggling to maintain a newfound peace. Ania Solo is trying to eke out a meager living by salvaging debris from the recently ended war — but when she stumbles upon a damaged communications droid and a stray lightsaber, she and her friends find themselves in deep trouble! Wanted by both the local authorities and a determined Imperial Knight, Ania will soon learn that the lightsaber is at the center of a deadly plot — one that leads straight back to the villainous Sith! And at the very end of the Star Wars Legends timeline, discover C-3PO's final fate! Collecting STAR WARS: LEGACY (2013) #1-18 and material from STAR WARS TALES #19 and STAR WARS VISIONARIES.

464 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93450-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: FINAL REST TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #3 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

Written by DOUG MOENCH, STEVEN GRANT, ALAN ZELENETZ, TONY ISABELLA & MORE

Penciled by BILL SIENKIEWICZ, JOE BROZOWSKI, KEVIN NOWLAN, BO HAMPTON & MORE

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

The end of an era for Moon Knight! The landmark, critically acclaimed run of Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz comes to a close as the moon sets on Marc Spector. But first he must survive threats old and new, including the deadly return of Stained Glass Scarlet! The murderous Black Spectre has a killer plan to pin his crimes on Moon Knight, and a rematch looms against the savage Werewolf by Night — but will the Fly prove to be far more than an annoyance for Moon Knight? Then, when Marlene finds herself at the mercy of magic, Marc Spector seeks out a professional: Doctor Strange! And secrets from the past are uncovered as Zohar, the master of divine illumination, strikes. The dead shall rise — but will Moon Knight meet his final rest? Collecting MOON KNIGHT (1980) #24-38.

488 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93379-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT BY LEMIRE & SMALLWOOD: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Penciled by GREG SMALLWOOD, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, JAMES STOKOE & WILFREDO TORRES

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

A story of birth, death and rebirth unlike any other! Marc Spector (A.K.A. Moon Knight/Jake Lockley/Steven Grant) has been fighting criminals and keeping New York City safe for years…or has he? When he wakes up in an insane asylum with no powers and a lifetime's worth of medical records, it calls his whole identity — identities — into question. Something is wrong, but is that something Marc himself? Delve deep beneath the mask of Moon Knight to meet the many men inside his head! While Steven Grant prepares for a box-office smash, Jake Lockley is arrested for murder! And as the muddled mind of Moon Knight reaches its limit, the secrets of his past are revealed. Moon Knight's survival depends on answers, but Marc Spector is plagued by nothing but questions! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2016) #1-14.

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93363-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP — TEAM SPIRIT GN-TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON & THE MCELROYS

Penciled by DANIELE DI NICUOLO, GANG HYUK LIM, MOY R. & ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

Marvel Boy is back in Kate Bishop's life, and his timing couldn't be worse! Will his arrival throw a wrench into Kate's less-than-well-oiled team of West Coast Avengers? Probably! Meanwhile, something foul is afoot in the City of Angels, courtesy of the newly formed Masters of Evil West Coast! Kate and your other favorite Hawkeye must lead the fight to save the "chosen one" — America Chavez! Then, with Earth under siege, Kate joins new allies — Miles "Spider-Man" Morales, Wonder Man, Balder the Brave, Sebastian Druid and Death Locket — for a journey into mystery through the War of the Realms! But can they save Earth's only hope: Thor's kid sister?! Prepare to suffer the slings and arrows of a truly legendary adventure in babysitting! Collecting WEST COAST AVENGERS (2018) #5-10 and WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #1-5.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93478-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

ORORO: BEFORE THE STORM GN-TPB

Written by MARC SUMERAK, JIM ALEXANDER, SCOTT GRAY, TODD DEZAGO, CHRIS CLAREMONT & MORE

Penciled by CARLO BARBERI, MARC CAMPOS, DAVID WILLIAMS, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, BILL JAASKA, MIKE COLLINS & MORE

Cover by MARK BROOKS

A history lesson you won't want to miss! The back alleys of Cairo's "Thieves' Quarter" are no place for a child to grow up — unless that child is destined to be one of Marvel's greatest heroes! Long before she became the X-Man known as Storm, a young orphan named Ororo Munroe prowled the streets of Cairo, a pickpocket trained by a master thief. But when the opportunity of a lifetime arises, get ready for awesome Egyptian adventure as Ororo leads her fellow street urchins into…the tomb of Ozymandias! Plus: more tales of Storm's early days as a hero, including team-ups with Jean Grey and Spider-Man — and her first meeting with Gambit! Collecting ORORO: BEFORE THE STORM #1-4, UNCANNY ORIGINS #9, UNCANNY X-MEN: FIRST CLASS #4, MARVEL AGE SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #5, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #265-266 and material from UNCANNY X-MEN: FIRST CLASS GIANT-SIZE SPECIAL and BLACK PANTHER (2018) #23.

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93416-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: MOON KNIGHT GN-TPB

Written by DOUG MOENCH, CULLEN BUNN & MICHAEL FLEISHER

Penciled by DON PERLIN, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, MATT HORAK & BOB MCLEOD

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Moon Knight is one of the most mysterious heroes in the Marvel-Verse! Meet Marc Spector as a monster hunter, when the shadowy Committee hires him to track down the Werewolf by Night! Then join him juggling lives as a millionaire, a mercenary, a cab driver and a masked vigilante teaming with Daredevil in a battle against the Jester that's no laughing matter! But is Moon Knight really a bad guy? Find out alongside Spider-Man in a criminal competition played out by the gangs of New York! Then, when time-traveling Kang the Conqueror plots to settle an ancient grudge against the Egyptian god Khonshu, it's up to Khonshu's avatar, Moon Knight, to fix the broken timestream! Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #32-33, MOON KNIGHT (1980) #13, MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2019) #1 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #220.

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93392-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 1 —

WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE & WALLY WOOD

Penciled by BILL EVERETT, JOE ORLANDO, WALLACE WOOD & BOB POWELL

Covers by MICHAEL CHO and JACK KIRBY & BILL EVERETT

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! When young Matt Murdock saved a man from being hit by a truck, he was blinded by a radioactive chemical. But the radiation enhanced his other four senses to superhuman levels — granting him an awareness of the world like no other! Now, after years of training, the fledgling attorney is ready to fight crime as Daredevil! In these formative stories, experience DD's earliest battles against Electro, the Owl, Stilt-Man, the Purple Man, Namor the Sub-Mariner and more; meet Matt's one true love, Karen Page; and get to know his law partner — and best friend — Foggy Nelson! Here comes Daredevil: The Man Without Fear! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #1-11.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93440-8

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 1 —

WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93441-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

JANUARY 2022 FOLDED POSTERS – FREE!

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1 POSTER

SHE-HULK #1 POSTER

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1

THE X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 POSTER

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 11/29/21, ON-SALE 01/05/22

ALIEN #9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3

DEFENDERS #5

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

SABRETOOTH #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #4

STRANGE ACADEMY #15

VENOM #4

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1

FOC 12/13/21, ON-SALE 01/12/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86

BLACK WIDOW #14

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1

DARK AGES #4

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1

ETERNALS #9

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #3

KING CONAN #2

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #2

NEW MUTANTS #25

SAVAGE AVENGERS #28

SHE-HULK #1

SPIDER-WOMAN #19

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #20

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #1

THE MARVELS #8

THE THING #3

THOR #21

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1

FOC 12/20/21, ON-SALE 01/19/22

AVENGERS #52

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

HULK #3

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND #1

MOON KNIGHT #7

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #4

SILK #1

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #18

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #13

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #2

X-MEN #7

FOC 12/20/21, ON-SALE 01/26/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #87

AVENGERS FOREVER #2

BLACK PANTHER #3

CAPTAIN MARVEL #36

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #5

DEVIL'S REIGN #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER #1

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #6

IRON MAN #16

LUKE CAGE: CITY OF FIRE 2

MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1

SHANG-CHI #8

STAR WARS #21

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #2

X-MEN LEGENDS #11

GRAPHIC BOXES

FOC 12/27/21, ON-SALE 03/02/21

CARNAGE GRAPHIC COMIC BOX

X-MEN GRAPHIC COMIC BOX

COLLECTIONS

FOC 12/06/21

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE BATTLE

FOR BRITAIN TPB (ON SALE 02/16/22)

LUKE CAGE OMNIBUS HC NOTO COVER (ON SALE 05/18/22)

LUKE CAGE OMNIBUS HC ROMITA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/18/22)

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: FINAL REST TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 02/16/22)

ORORO: BEFORE THE STORM GN-TPB (ON SALE 02/16/22)

REIGN OF X VOL. 9 TPB (ON SALE 02/16/22)

THE DARKHOLD TPB (ON SALE 02/16/22)

THE THING OMNIBUS HC BYRNE COVER (ON SALE 05/18/22)

THE THING OMNIBUS HC WILSON COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/18/22)

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 TPB (ON SALE 02/16/22)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 02/16/22)

FOC 12/13/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CAMPBELL COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 05/25/22)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DEODATO JR. COVER

[NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/25/22)

DARKHAWK: AIRBORNE TPB (ON SALE 02/23/22)

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION:

THE REALITY WAR TPB (ON SALE 02/23/22)

INFERNO HC BROOKS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/23/22)

INFERNO HC OPENA COVER (ON SALE 02/23/22)

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 02/23/22)

WOMEN OF MARVEL TPB (ON SALE 02/23/22)

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 TPB (ON SALE 02/23/22)

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO TPB (ON SALE 02/23/22)

FOC 12/20/21

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 03/02/22)

MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS HC DITKO COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/01/22)

MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS HC

JAVIER RODRIGUEZ COVER (ON SALE 06/01/22)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 1 –

WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER (ON SALE 03/02/22)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL

VOL. 1 – WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/02/22)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE WRATH OF ODIN TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/02/22)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 1 HC (ON SALE 06/01/22)

FOC 12/27/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 03/09/22)

BLACK PANTHER: THE EARLY MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS

VOL. 1 HC BUCKLER COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/08/22)

BLACK PANTHER: THE EARLY MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS

VOL. 1 HC RIBIC COVER (ON SALE 06/08/22)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION:

ARENA OF DEATH TPB (ON SALE 03/09/22)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE BLOODSTONE

HUNT TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/09/22)

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 03/09/22)

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND TPB (ON SALE 03/09/22)

MARVEL-VERSE: MOON KNIGHT GN-TPB (ON SALE 03/09/22)

MOON KNIGHT BY LEMIRE & SMALLWOOD:

THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB (ON SALE 03/09/22)

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAUTERMAN COVER (ON SALE 06/08/22)

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEONARDI COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/08/22)

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 03/09/22)

WAKANDA: WORLD OF BLACK PANTHER OMNIBUS HC GREENE COVER (ON SALE 06/08/22(

WAKANDA: WORLD OF BLACK PANTHER OMNIBUS HC JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/08/22)

FOC 01/03/22

AVENGERS: TECH-ON TPB (ON SALE 03/16/22)

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 7: THE LAST OF THE MARVELS TPB (ON SALE 03/16/22)

DAREDEVIL BY BRUBAKER & LARK OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

DJURDJEVIC COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/15/22)

DAREDEVIL BY BRUBAKER & LARK OMNIBUS VOL. 1

HC FINCH COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/15/22)

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE COMPANION TPB (ON SALE 03/16/22)

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE TPB (ON SALE 03/16/22)

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP – TEAM SPIRIT GN-TPB (ON SALE 03/16/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 16 HC (ON SALE 06/15/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 16 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/15/22)

REIGN OF X VOL. 10 TPB (ON SALE 03/16/22)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: LEGACY VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 03/16/22)