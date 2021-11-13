Full Original Art For Stan Lee/Marie Severin Doctor Strange For Sale

The full original artwork for a ten-page Doctor Strange comic by Stan Lee and Marie Severin is at auction from Heritage Auctions. Marie Severin was the most prominent woman artist at Marvel Comics at the time,n and this story comes from Strange Tales, the series that Doctor Strange, from 1967, fighting a constant threat to Doctor Strange, The Mindless Ones. At time of writing, it has bids of $17,500 and will go under the hammer between November the 18th and 21st.

Marie Severin Strange Tales #153 Complete 10-Page Story "Alone, Against the Mindless Ones!" Doctor Strange Original Art (Marvel, 1967). Umar lures Doctor Strange into battle with the Mindless Ones to rescue Clea from a mystic prison. The Master of the Mystic Arts is tricked by Umar and rescues a Mindless One disguised as Clea, facing death in his weakened state. A "spellbinding" story created at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with image areas of 12.5" x 18.75". Slight toning, residue staining from a missing logo paste-up, staple holes in the top margin and pinholes in the panel borders, marginal notes, blue pencil editorial marks, whiteout corrections, with staining and smudging/handling wear. Overall, in Very Good condition. Includes a copy of the comic.