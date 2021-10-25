Full Vault Comics January 2022 Solicits and Solicitations

Vault Comics may have no new launches for January 2o22, but here are all the titles continuing from 2021 into the new year, from the likes of Christopher Cantwell, Mark Russell, Cullen Bunn, Ram V, Peter Milligam, Si Spurrier and Joe Eisma. Here are the full Vault Comics January 2022 solicits and solicitations.

END AFTER END #2 CVR A SUNANDO

VAULT COMICS

NOV211769

NOV211770 – END AFTER END #2 CVR B KANGAS – 3.99

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Sunando C

We're all the heroes of our own stories.

Although his life has ended, Walt's story has just begun.

With Grink as his guide, Walt travels into the unknown to retrieve a mystical relic.

But when he falters, a fellow human warrior illuminates a dark truth:

To wear the hero's mantle in the End After End, you must seize it.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE RIDE TITANS #2 CVR A PIRIZ

VAULT COMICS

NOV211771

NOV211772 – WE RIDE TITANS #2 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99

(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Learning to pilot a giant robot? Easy. Using that giant robot to smash kaiju? Piece of cake. Having to do both under the command of your estranged father, the only person in your family more stubborn than you? That's where Kit Hobbs' job finally gets difficult.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLUE FLAME #7 CVR A GORHAM

VAULT COMICS

NOV211773

NOV211774 – BLUE FLAME #7 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham

Facing consequences for his most recent act of vigilantism, Sam plummets towards rock bottom. Meanwhile, the Blue Flame gets a firsthand look at what happens when an entire civilization is annihilated. Shattered by what he witnesses, the Flame desperately searches for some proof of a benevolent force in the universe, as Sam faces his own oblivion in Milwaukee.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEADBOX #5 CVR A TIESMA

VAULT COMICS

NOV211775

NOV211776 – DEADBOX #5 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Ben Tiesma

All the recent tragedies converge at the Stop n' Shop. The curse of the Deadbox deals its final blow to the people of Lost Turkey.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR ROOM #3 CVR A SPOSITO

VAULT COMICS

NOV211777

NOV211778 – LUNAR ROOM #3 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito

Confronted with Zero's mysterious sibling, Sin must decide who to trust, while Zero finds out the hard way what happens when people start talking about Sin in the streets.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HUMAN REMAINS #5 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

NOV211779

NOV211780 – HUMAN REMAINS #5 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

The life-forms continue to cast their awful shadow over humanity, particularly young lovers Bisa and Dax, who, after witnessing a terrible incident, decide that drastic action must be taken if they're to survive. Meanwhile, Colonel Sullivan gets closer to one particular gassed and caged monster. Is the monster trying to communicate?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #6 CVR A LEIZ (MR)

VAULT COMICS

NOV211781

NOV211782 – LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #6 CVR B HICKMAN (MR) – 3.99

NOV211783 – LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #6 CVR C BLACK BAG VAR (MR) – 5.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz

As Connor uncovers more about the strange children of nature who have taken them in, he begins to wonder whether Olivia Kade wrote the book that ended the world, or the book we all need to survive it.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RADIO APOCALYPSE #4 CVR A ANAND

VAULT COMICS

NOV211784

NOV211785 – RADIO APOCALYPSE #4 CVR B SIMMONDS – 3.99

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Anand Rk

In the aftermath of the Kinscreek exodus, and their encounter with the Xinos, Radio Apocalypse and Bakerstown are left in search of a new voice. Even as the whole town grieves for their loss, Rion must do the same for the ghosts of his past and make a choice that'll define his future and that of the Radio Station.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RUSH #4 CVR B SIMMONDS

VAULT COMICS

NOV211786

NOV211787 – RUSH #4 CVR A GOODEN – 3.99

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Nathan Gooden (CA) Martin Simmonds

CHAPTER 4: THE CRIME

1899: Nettie Bridger is reluctantly persuaded to leave Brokehoof and abandon all hope of finding the lost son she's convinced is still alive. But in this accursed valley of perfectly circular boundaries, every road out coils its way back to the centre, where a great, ghastly beast lurks.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WITCHBLOOD #10 CVR A STERLE

VAULT COMICS

NOV211788

NOV211789 – WITCHBLOOD #10 CVR B STERLE – 3.99

NOV211790 – WITCHBLOOD #10 CVR C YOSHITANI – 3.99

(W) Matthew Erman (A / CA) Lisa Sterle

The final chapter in Witchblood: The Hounds of Love! Follow Yonna D'arc, your favorite witch eternal, as she wraps up her initial comic journey, eyes set on the horizon, tires squealing. Faster. Always.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ENGINEWARD TP COMPLETE SERIES

VAULT COMICS

NOV211791

(W) George Mann (A / CA) Joe Eisma

Earth is long forgotten. Now, on humanity's new homeworld of Hellen, the god-like Celestials rule with brutal efficiency. When Joss, an Engineward, discovers and reactivates the head of an ancient ghoulem, she finds all is not as intended. Her destiny lies somewhere far beyond the borders of her shantytown, where an abandoned seed of hope waits.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MONEY SHOT TP VOL 03 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

NOV211792

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A) Kurt Michael Russell (A / CA) Caroline Layne

With a founding member on the outs, Chris seeks a replacement whose hotness might melt the ice caps. But when the earth is overrun by a vicious species that can't be reasoned with or sexed up, the fractured team will have to hold together long enough to (un)screw the entire planet.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 15.99

WRASSLE CASTLE BOOK 02 RIDERS ON THE STORM

VAULT COMICS

NOV211793

(W) Paul Tobin, Colleen Coover (A / CA) Galaad

As the Wrassle Castle tournament enters Round Two, and Lydia continues to rise up the ranks, her brother's freedom is within reach! But when the nefarious villain behind her brother's imprisonment kidnaps her best friend, Lydia is faced with a terrible decision: stay or go. Luckily for Lydia Riverthane, no matter what options are in front of her, she always chooses one thing…wrassling!

Book 2 of the three volume series of original graphic novels.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 9.99