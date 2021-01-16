Funny Garfield Strip Art Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Garfield fans have a cool opportunity to own the complete artwork of one of the newspaper strips. On Auction over at Heritage Auctions, this strip is from June 13th, 1980. It features the pesky cat running to perform a stunt, only to have Odie step in and do it for him. The artwork looks to be in excellent condition as well, and the bidding currently sits at $575 with a few days left to get a bid in as of this writing. Garfield strips have been a bit more common in auctions these last couple of years, but rarely are they in as good of shape as this one. You can go ahead and check out this one down below.

Garfield Is Just So Special

Jim Davis Garfield Daily Comic Strip Original Art dated 6-13-80 (United Feature Syndicate, 1980). Garfield is starring in his own action film, and as danger approaches… it's time for Odie, the stunt dog! This wild and wacky daily was produced in ink and Zipatone over blue pencil on Bristol board, with an image area of 14" x 4". Aside from some yellowing to the Zipatone and toning to the board, it's in Excellent condition.

From the Jim Davis Collection.

