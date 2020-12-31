Future State Next Batman & Harley Quinn On Sale Now If You Know Where

Is DC Comics' Future State already here? Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported on Death Metal #7 being on sale in certain comic book stores choosing to ignore the street date of next Tuesday now that there are no incentives not to do so, and were merrily selling copies, willy and nilly. There was also mention that other Future State launch titles from DC for the same week were also on sale. Well, Twitter user Cobalsh has the pictures to prove it.

Future State: The Next Batman #1 and Future State: Harley Quinn #1. Coming to a comic book store near you next week – or already there. We won't tell if you won't.

FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #1 (OF 4)

(W) John Ridley – Brandon Thomas – Paul Jenkins (A) Nick Derington – Sumit Kumar – Jackson Herbert (CA) Ladronn

Gotham City has always been dangerous—but now, it's downright deadly! Following the tragedy of "A-Day," the mayor allowed the private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing so-called mask crime—and that has given rise to a new Dark Knight! What is this mysterious crime fighter's connection to former Batman weaponeer Lucius Fox? The fight for justice has never been this dangerous! Then, in an new tale of the Outsiders, everything in Gotham City may be under the thumb of the Magistrate—but even members of that totalitarian force know that the outskirts of town are protected by the sword of Katana! Plus, ride with the Arkham Knights on their quest for freedom. Arkham Asylum has been decommissioned, and the Magistrate rules the land with an iron fist and zero tolerance. Now it's time for the lunatics to take back their town! Follow Croc, Two-Face, Phosphorus, Zsasz, Clayface, and Astrid Arkham as the Arkham Knights raise holy hell on the occupiers of Gotham! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Derrick Chew

In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge. Written by rising star writer Stephanie Phillips and drawn by fan-favorite artist Simone Di Meo, the next era of Harley Quinn begins here! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

