Future State Swamp Thing Rewrites The New Anatomy Lesson

Today sees the publication of Ram V, Mike Perkins, June Chung and Aditya Bidikar's Future State: Swamp Thing from DC Comics. Going forward thousands of years to a world that Swamp Thing either saved or destroyed, depending on your perspective. With a Swamp Thing who has solved problems that initially vexed him. And it goes back to that classic Swamp Thing issue by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch, The Anatomy Lesson. The comic that changed everything for DC Comics. That looked at Swamp Thing's body and found problems.

Lungs made of vegetable fibre, too course to allow oxygen to flow. And all the plant-made human organs that had no function at all in his body, created to fill a mental rather than a practical need. A mocking initiation of human life revealed that Swamp Thing was not Alec Holland, but the memory of him, preserved in vegetation.

In Future State: Swamp Thing, we get another anatomy lesson, that seems to recall the original one as it seems that Swampy has learnt a thing or two over the millennia.

Both the lungs that caused so much confusion and the rest of the bodies which the Swamp Thing is creating.

To recall another line from another comic written by Alan Moore,

VEIDT: But you'd regained interest in human life.

DR. MANHATTAN: Yes, I have. I think perhaps I'll create some

Future State: Swamp Thing #1 is published today.

