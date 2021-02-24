Future State: Teen Titans Gets A Special Red X Two-Issue Collection

DC Comics has told comic book retailers that, to follow the second printings of both Future State: Teen Titans #1 and #2, DC Comics will, instead of third printings, be collecting the two issues in a 48-page cardstock comic for $5.99, $4 less than the cover price of both original card stock covers, and $2 less than the standard covers. Future State: Teen Titans – Ruins #1 will go to FOC (Final Order Cut-Off) this Sunday, the 28th of February.

FUTURE STATE TEEN TITANS RUINS #1

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

When the original New Teen Titans formed a school to mentor and train young heroes, they wanted to help save the world. Years later, Titans Tower is a monument to a graveyard of pupils lost in a terrible battle. Returning to the site of their greatest failure, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg join Raven to plot a course to face off against the evil that destroyed their team and school. Loyalties are questioned and motives are suspect as the former teen heroes must turn to the mysterious Red X-a former student-for help. Don't miss the first comics appearance of this Red X, previously seen only in the hit animated TV series Teen Titans Go! Contains Future State: Teen Titans #1-2 Retail: $5.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Red X returns to the Teen Titans! The mysterious former Teen Titans Academy student joins the surviving Titans in a final fight to stop the threat unleashed by one of the school's students. Nightwing, Raven, Crush, Shazam, Starfire, Cybeast, and Red Arrow face their demons as one of these heroes must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their world! In-Store: 2/9/2021