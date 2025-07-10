Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: g.i. joe, sdcc

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither in Concert at SDCC and in Comics in October

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither in concert at San Diego Comic-Con and in comics from Image and Skybound in October 2025

Article Summary G.I. Joe's infamous Cold Slither band performs live at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 in a special concert event.

Cold Slither gets its own comic, G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1, releasing October 2025 from Image, Skybound, and Hasbro.

The comic explores the secret history of Cobra's metal band, with writing by Tim Seeley and art by Juann Cabal.

Concert exclusives include limited-edition Cold Slither merch like t-shirts, posters, LPs, and collectible pins.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported in our Huge San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List, there will be a G.I. Joe Cold Slither Concert (Presented by Hasbro & Reigning Phoenix Music) at Brick X Brick on the Thursday of the show. In the GI Joe comics and cartoons, Cold Slither is a villainous, subliminal-message-packing metal band formed by Cobra's Dreadnok. And it is going to be a real live band with their first-ever live performance at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. With Gus Rios as Zartan, Ross Sewage as Torch, Matt Harvey as Ripper, and Andy Selway as Buzzer. Limited-edition show-only gear, including exclusive t-shirts, posters, LPs, CDs, and collectable pin sets at the concert.

Odds are there will be a comic as well. Because on the 1st of October, Image, Skybound, and Hasbro will be publishing a new comic book series, G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 from writer Tim Seeley, artist Juann Cabal, colourist Rex Lokus, and letterer Pat Brosseau.

"The catchiest song ever to grace a military-themed toy line has lived in my head rent-free for forty years, so I'm happy to drag it out and write the true story of the scrappy band of miscreants who recorded it," said Tim Seeley.

"My parents met at a Cold Slither gig back in the '80s, so getting to draw this one-shot has been really special for me," said Juann Cabal.

"Tune up your air guitar and turn off your free will, the greatest band ever reunites to rock and rule the world! Discover the true story (or at least a wildly biased version) of what happened to Cold Slither through the eyes of the band themselves (who are definitely not the Dreadnoks in eyeliner…promise). But as Cobra is topping the charts and dominating the world, can G.I. Joe stop them before the final encore? Get ready for a comic book so loud, even sonic earplugs won't save you… "

"To say this face-melting issue was a labour of love is an understatement," shouted Ben Abernathy, Executive Editor. "Getting this motley crew of creators together for this incisive and heartfelt look at the rise and fall of the legendary Cold Slither was a heavy metal dream come true!"

With covers from Steve Beach, Juann Cabal, Brent Schoonover, and Steve Beach. As for the band at San Diego…

"COLD SLITHER burst onto the scene with their now classic single, "Cold Slither", setting the stage for an even darker campaign with their upcoming album, "Cold Slither." Helmed by the enigmatic Zartan and supported by his ruthless Dreadnoks—Torch, Ripper, and Buzzer—this band blends heavy metal ferocity with a sinister, anarchistic energy that upends the conventional music scene. Their signature sound unleashes a torrent of guttural guitars, boisterous bass, venomous vocals, and thunderous percussion, casting shadows across the musical landscape. "Each concert is a spectacle of chaos and brute force, with COLD SLITHER captivating hearts and demolishing instruments worldwide. Their music transcends generational divides, championing a dark new world order with each pulse-pounding beat. This band doesn't just chase gold and platinum records; they aim to capture the minds and souls of their audience. "Conceived by Cobra Commander, Zartan and his Dreadnoks were transformed into COLD SLITHER, a heavy metal behemoth designed to captivate and influence America's youth. With their cunning lyrics and compelling stage presence, they harness their music as a powerful tool for mass destruction and control. "Anticipation for their forthcoming album Cold Slither is building, with fans eager for a new chapter of anthems that promise not just to challenge but to change the industry. Prepare for an auditory onslaught that will resonate long after the lights fade. With Cold Slither, the revolution is not just televised—it's an all-encompassing, reverberating force. Brace yourself to join their ranks and be changed. Their music doesn't merely entertain; it indoctrinates."

