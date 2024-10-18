Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Gabriel Walta Draws Absolute Batman #4 For His Secret Origin

Absolute Batman #4 will see Gabrial Walta draw a guest issue instead of Nick Dragotta, in DC Comics' January 2024 solicits.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GABRIEL WALTA

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by YASMINE PUTRI and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNES

$4.99 24 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/8/25

SCOTT SNYDER TEAMS UP WITH GABRIEL WALTA FOR THE SECRET ORIGIN OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reck-oned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne's past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #3

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by DECLAN SHALVEY and CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

1:50 variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

$4.99 32 pages Variants $5.99 US (card stock) 1/1/25

MEMORIES OF KRYPTON! Years ago on Krypton, Jor-El and Lara became utterly convinced that their planet was headed towards cataclysm. But what could two lowly peons of the Labor Guild possibly do to save their entire species? The answer is decidedly not what you think…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #4

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by ELIZABETH TORWUE and MATTIA DE IULIS

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/22/25

DIANA MAKES THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE! The Tetracide is "The Four Killer"… and Diana has done the unthinkable to escape its fatal grasp. The move may have saved her to fight another day, but the price Diana paid is more than she can stand to lose for the fight that's coming. She will need the help of her allies both old and new to recover what she has lost — and save Gateway City.

