Gail Simone & Daniel Acuña On Captain America #750 Full Creator List Captain America #750 is intended by Marvel Comics to reveal "revealing the fate of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Sharon Carter"

Captain America #750 is intended by Marvel Comics to reveal "revealing the fate of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Sharon Carter" after the long running Cold War event across both Cap comic books. And in July that means an extra-sized #750 with stories from creators across the industry. Including Gail Simone who tweeted "Okay, so I wrote a very short little Captain America story for an upcoming special. Like my recent Iron Man issues, the story came to me in a dream and I never thought I would get to write it. But I did. And Daniel Acuña drew it." This is that comic.

Over the last month, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have been embroiled in the pulse-pounding events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR! The thrilling crossover is testing Steve and Sam's bond as they go up against White Wolf and Bucky Barnes who have joined forces to unleash the power of Dimension Z! This game-changing epic will have a heavy impact on both Captains and its devastating aftermath will hit just in time for a major Captain America milestone! Witness what's to come next in a jam-packed over-sized issue, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750.

THE CAPTAINS AMERICA MOURN THEIR FALLEN! After the harrowing events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR, the Captains America return home to face the cost of victory and honor the power of legacy. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist RB Silva reveal the secret origin of Sam Wilson's new shield and the reason he chose to pick up the mantle again. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero bring readers the tumultuous reunion of Steve and Bucky. Is there a way forward? Plus, don't miss a bold new direction for Sharon Carter!

In addition, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 will include all-new backup stories starring both Steve and Sam! Honoring 750 issues of CAPTAIN AMERICA, a team of fan-favorite guest writers, including classic Cap creators like JM DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens, join forces with superstar artists to spin timeless tales celebrating the epic history of the star-spangled hero!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #750

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, J.M. DEMATTEIS, GAIL SIMONE, DAN JURGENS, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by CARMEN CARNERO, R.B. SILVA, DAN JURGENS, DANIEL ACUÑA, RACHAEL STOTT, MARCUS WILLIAMS, & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by GARY FRANK – 75960620637700111

Variant Cover by GEORGE PEREZ – 75960620637700131

Virgin Variant Cover by GEORGE PEREZ – 75960620637700117

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR. – 75960620637700118

Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV – 75960620637700119

Design Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO – 75960620637700120

Marvel Icon Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON – 75960620637700141

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA – 75960620637700151

Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA – 75960620637700161

Variant Cover [RED] by JOHN CASSADAY – 75960620637700171

Variant Cover [WHITE] by JOHN CASSADAY – 75960620637700181

Variant Cover [BLUE] by JOHN CASSADAY – 75960620637700191

On Sale 7/5

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!