Marvel 616 Day Comic Book Store Special Items Revealed (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel 616 Day brings exclusive variants, pins, and posters to comic book shops on June 16th.

Special 616 Day variant covers include Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four Fanfare.

Fantastic Four themed pin set features all four classic members, tying in with the upcoming film.

Marvel aims to grow 616 Day as an annual celebration for fans, comic shops, and the entire industry.

Marvel Comics sent comic book retailers a special secret thing for Marvel 616 Day with a warning not to open it until the 16th of June, or 616 Day. Some folks, it seems, can't wait to open their presents before the special day. And then put them on eBay. The packages include pins, posters, and special 616 variant covers for the following titles.

Amazing Spider-Man #2 616 Day Variant by Sara Pichelli

Avengers #25 616 Day Variant by Marco Checchetto

Fantastic Four Fanfare #1 616 Day Variant by Greg Land

X-Men #15 616 Day Variant by Leinil Francis Yu

Fantastic Four 616 Day Pin Set featuring Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing

In an accompanying letter, Marvel President Dan Buckley says;

"Every year, we look for new ways to celebrate the incredible comics that make up the heart and soul of our industry. Our job is to tell stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats, introducing them to characters that feel real and relatable, and building a passionate community that embraces the fun and joy of being a comic book fan." "This June 16th marks 616 Day, a celebratory day inspired by our main 616 universe. Over the years, a growing number of fans have embraced 616 Day to appreciate and share their favorite parts of the Marvel Universe, and we want to help build that moment over the next few weeks for everyone to participate in. Our hope is that 616 Day becomes an exciting opportunity for you and your stores to rally your customers, build interest in comics, and drive foot traffic in a way that feels special.

"With the highly anticipated Fantastic Four film coming this summer, this year's 616 Day is the perfect time to spotlight Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben (who, I admit, is my personal favorite). It's also a great reminder of where Marvel comics started—that core of Marvel is the characters and creators who push the boundaries of comic book storytelling and truly grow an evolved fan base. "We hope you enjoy these special comics and pins, and we look forward to continue building this yearly 616 Day celebration into something that brings fans together, celebrates the stories we all love, and helps to keep this industry thriving for years to come."

