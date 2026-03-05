Gail Simone's Return To Deadpool For April Pool's Day With The X-Men

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, gail simone

Gail Simone's return to Deadpool for April Pool’s Day with C.F. Villa, Ig Guara and the X-Men

Deadpool: April Pool's Day by Gail Simone, C.F. Villa, and Ig Guara is out, quite naturally, on April Fool's Day. And represents Gail Simone's return to the character…

Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1

by Gail Simone, Ig Guara, Robert Gill, C.F. Villa

IT'S APRIL POOL'S DAY IN THE 616! Join Wade Wilson as we celebrate April 'Pool's Day, the way our ancestors did – with tricks, gags, and potentially universe-ending calamity. Wait, what was that last one? The real trick is, Wade's being serious when he figures out how deadly the situation is on April 1st, and no one believes him! But you do, right? Because if not, this could spell the end of the Marvel Universe as we know it!

Deadpool has pulled one too many pranks. Now, with all of reality under potential threat in DEADPOOL: APRIL POOL'S DAY #1, the heroes of the Marvel Universe don't believe Wade Wilson when he asks for their help. The April Fool's special one-shot is penned by Uncanny X-Men (2024) scribe Gail Simone, with art by C.F. Villa (Avengers) and Ig Guara (Godzilla: Infinity Roar), who promise to deliver tricks, gags, and a potential universe-ending calamity for Marvel's Merc with a Mouth.

The DEADPOOL: APRIL POOL'S DAY #1 preview opens with just another ordinary day for Wade Wilson. He snoozes his Spider-Man alarm clock, he checks his Jeff the Land Shark calendar, and makes himself a cup of coffee all before deciding which weapon of mass havoc he's going to mess around with for the day. And then seemingly out of nowhere, Deadpool finds himself in a rom-com. He tries to rally Spider-Man and the X-Men to stop the threat he's uncovered, but to them, it's just another prank. Follow the Merc with a Mouth as he romps through genre and reality!