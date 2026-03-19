Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Pride, Dreamer, galaxy, graphic nnovel, ya

Galaxy: As The World Falls Down For DC Pride 2026 Is Just The Start

Galaxy: As The World Falls Down, the sequel graphic novel for DC Pride 2026 by Jadzia Axelrod and Rye Hickman is just the start...

Article Summary DC Pride 2026 launches with Galaxy: As The World Falls Down, a standout YA graphic novel by Jadzia Axelrod and Rye Hickman.

Galaxy continues her journey as a trans, queer teen superhero confronting aliens and identity in the DC Universe.

DC's initiative spotlights queer characters in major storylines, including a new Justice League and Dream Girls crossover.

Galaxy teams up with Dreamer across interconnected events, kicking off new chapters in DC's evolving LGBTQ+ stories.

This year, DC Comics will be publishing a coordinated initiative for DC Pride 2026 that spotlights YA graphic novels, comics from their mainline of titles, a new Justice League book and Justice League event title Dream Girls which will tie into stories across the DC Universe for DC All-In. "The DC Pride priorities have always been to spotlight queer characters, serve as a launchpad for new, year-round DC storytelling, and celebrate our roster of incredible talent," said DC editor Andrea Shea. "And in so many ways, 2026 is the culmination of the last five years—what we've always been building toward: a series of stories that take place in the heart of DC continuity and serve as the next chapters for some of our most beloved characters." This year, that includes Galaxy created by Jadzia Axelrod and Jess Taylor, and Dreamer as portrayed by Nicole Maines on Supergirl, whose stories unfold across three interconnected releases. Starting with Galaxy: As the World Falls Down, the sequel to Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

Galaxy: As the World Falls Down YA graphic novel

Galaxy returns in Galaxy: As the World Falls Down, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed YA graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star. Written by Jadzia Axelrod with art and color by Rye Hickman and lettering by Jodie Troutman, this new graphic novel continues Taylor Barzelay's journey as she confronts the alien threat of the Vane, questions her place on Earth, and further solidifies her friendship with Nia Nal, also known as Dreamer. On sale 5/5/26

"Galaxy: As the World Falls Down is about what comes next after coming out," said Axelrod. "It's about being a teenage superhero while also being trans and queer, feeling anxiety about life after high school while making sure the world doesn't end, and what to do when a powerful empire wants you dead." And Galaxy will be joining Dreamer in Justice League Intergalactic and Dream Girls… coming up.

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