Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: DC Pride, Dreamer, galaxy

Justice League: Dream Girls Crossover Event For DC Pride 2026

Justice League: Dream Girls Crossover Event For DC Pride 2026 with Galaxy and Dreamer getting their own DC All-In comic book series

Article Summary Justice League: Dream Girls miniseries stars Dreamer and Galaxy for DC Pride 2026, launching June 2026.

The four-issue series is co-written by Nicole Maines and Jadzia Axelrod with art from top DC artists.

Story follows Dreamer and Galaxy trapped on Themyscira facing the Key, with themes of identity and friendship.

Each issue features bonus stories and major LGBTQIA+ spotlights, plus a DC Pride: The Heart Wants collection.

Debuting during Pride Month, and following the Galaxy YA graphic novel sequel, and Justice League Intergalactic one-shot featuring Dreamer and Galaxy, Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event will give them theuir own co-starring book launching in June 2026 for Pride, a four-issue DC All In miniseries co-written by Nicole Maines and Jadzia Axelrod with art from Nicola Scott, J. Bone, Brandt & Stein, Stephen Sadowski, Vincent Cecil, Mikel Janín, Rosi Kämpe, and others.

The story begins in the aftermath of Justice League Intergalactic Special, when Dreamer and Galaxy suddenly awaken on Themyscira, living out an idyllic fantasy as princess and champion of the Amazons. Their confusion deepens when a mysterious stranger washes ashore insisting that Dreamer must leave the paradise she's always dreamed of to save the world, and the dreamlike landscape around them begins to shift in ways that feel both familiar and deeply wrong. The threat behind the shifting dreamscape is the Key, a long-standing Justice League adversary whose ability to manipulate perception and hunger for control over dreamspace make him a uniquely dangerous opponent for Dreamer. The world he's building offers her a version of heroism that feels easier to embrace than the imperfect reality she left behind, and Dreamer fears that those imperfections are all she is…whereas Galaxy, eager to prove herself to the League, believes she can keep her imperfections hidden. In this series, Dreamer is battling, in many ways, her will to go on. With being a hero, with life at all. She's nothing like the hero she set out to be, and after everything, she (ironically) can't see a future for herself. So, she needs her closest friend to remind her, even if Dreamer didn't exactly ask for her help. As the Key tightens his hold, Galaxy fights her way through the dreamworld to pull her friend back from the brink. Her ability to see through the Key's illusions makes her a threat he's desperate to expel. The series blends cosmic action, emotional stakes, and a story about identity, legacy, and the strength of a friendship tested by forces determined to tear it apart. Dream Girls represents the next step in DC's Pride publishing, bringing LGBTQIA+ heroes into the center of a major, continuity-driven Justice League story that unfolds across the month of June.

Each issue of Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event also includes an all-new eight-page story that expands the event's scope. Greg Rucka and Claire Roe showcase Batwoman in a new story in Dream Girls #1 on June 3, Morgan Hampton and Steven Underwood team with Alitha Martinez for a Green Lantern Corps story in Dream Girls #2 on June 10, and G. Willow Wilson and Maria Llovet spotlight Poison Ivy in Dream Girls #3 on June 17. A personal story by Klaus Janson will appear in Dream Girls #4 on June 24, with details to be revealed soon. These bonus stories connect to major 2026 publishing moments, including Batwoman's Next Level series, Poison Ivy's role in DC's upcoming Bad Seeds event, and more. Claire Roe (#1), Mateus Manhanini (#2), Oscar Vega (#3) and Robin "Zombie" Higginbottom (#4) will each provide a variant cover for Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event, while Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto's variant covers will be connected across the four issues.

"It's a known fact I like to break my toys," Maines joked, reflecting on the emotional challenges she's put Dreamer through throughout the mainline DC continuity. "This journey she's been on started way back during the Beast World event and has been building up to this moment of reckoning for a long time. I'm excited because across Intergalactic Special and Dream Girls we can deliver a lot of the nuance and grit that we're not always afforded the ability or space to explore with our queer characters. Galaxy's journey has always been about the struggle to define yourself. Each moment of joy and euphoria is paid for by the hard work of claiming your queer and trans identity in a world that would rather you go back in the closet," said Axelrod. "What Nicole and I did with Dream Girls is place Galaxy and Dreamer in scenarios where that isn't so: the Key offers them everything they've ever wanted, with no effort or difficulty. How does Galaxy handle a life without struggle? Not well, it turns out."

"DC Pride has evolved into an all-new format thanks to the long-term storytelling and character building that Jadzia, Nicole, and their peers have been doing for years, and the enthusiasm of our incredible fans," said Shea. "These stories are woven into the very fabric of the DC Universe. It's such a joy to take this next step with these two amazing characters at the forefront, flanked by DC Pride's pantheon new and old."

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