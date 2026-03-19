Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: DC Pride, Dreamer, galaxy, Justice League Intergalactic

DC Launches Justice League Intergalactic Ahead Of DC Pride 2026

DC Comics launches Justice League Intergalactic ahead of DC Pride 2026 and their big plans for the rest of the year to follow...

Article Summary DC launches Justice League Intergalactic Special #1, spotlighting Galaxy and Dreamer before DC Pride 2026.

Galaxy becomes an official Justice League member, while Dreamer's past puts her at odds with the team.

Star Sapphire leads heroes to free Naltor from the Witch Queen, but the mission falls apart quickly.

Justice League Intergalactic sets up major 2026 DC Pride and year-round queer-led storytelling events.

We mentioned the YA graphic novel Galaxy: As the World Falls Down, the sequel to Galaxy: The Prettiest Star from DC Comics, for DC Pride 2026 in June. It will also be set up in Justice League Intergalactic Special #1, featuring Galaxy and Dreamer. "The DC Pride priorities have always been to spotlight queer characters, serve as a launchpad for new, year-round DC storytelling, and celebrate our roster of incredible talent," said DC editor Andrea Shea. "And in so many ways, 2026 is the culmination of the last five years—what we've always been building toward: a series of stories that take place in the heart of DC continuity and serve as the next chapters for some of our most beloved characters."

Justice League Intergalactic Special #1

Before Galaxy's sophomore graphic novel arrives, readers will finally see Galaxy and Dreamer team up for the first time in DC's mainline comic book universe in Justice League Intergalactic Special #1, co-written by Jadzia Axelrod and Nicole Maines with art by Travis Moore, colors by Tamra Bonvillain, and lettering by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. This one-shot continues Dreamer's journey following the events of Absolute Power and Secret Six, and picks up on Galaxy's adventures in heroism following her recurring role in Hawkgirl. Galaxy is now a card-carrying member of the Justice League, bridging DC's YA and mainline universes.In this adventure, the planet Naltor and the Green Lanterns who protect it fall under the spell of the Witch Queen, who harnesses the world's dream energy in a bid to expand her reach far beyond its orbit. Star Sapphire assembles a team of Justice Leaguers to liberate the planet, but the mission quickly spirals. Green Arrow wants nothing to do with space, Adam Strange's ship is attacked before it even reaches orbit…and Galaxy has invited Dreamer aboard the mission without telling anyone. Dreamer's visions hint at disaster from the very start! When they find each other, Galaxy and Dreamer are on completely opposite ends of the Super Hero spectrum. While Galaxy has been welcomed into the Justice League where she's a shining new up-and-comer, Dreamer is left adrift in the aftermath of the mistakes that have branded her (as far as the League is concerned) a criminal… On sale 4/29/26

"The beauty of this team-up is that Dreamer's and Galaxy's lives have gone in such different directions," said Axelrod. "Galaxy is a respected member of the Justice League, but her JL teammates see Dreamer as a war criminal. Can their friendship survive their increasingly divergent perspectives? You'd have to be really good friends to weather that. You'd have to be the best friends in the universe." And will all tie into the June publication of Dream Girls which will tie into stories across the DC Universe for DC All-In.

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