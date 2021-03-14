Gallery Of Greg Capullo Art From New Scott Snyder Creator-Owned Comic

Greg Capullo's current project is a creator-owned comic book with Scott Snyder for Snyder's Best Jackett Press imprint, published through Image Comics. And on Instagram, Capullo has been sharing a work in progress, teasing out a few details. We seem to have a comic book about a young woman, with a close – if militaristic – relationship with her father.

We got a bunch of character designs… with Scott Snyder adding "I can't tell you how excited I am about this brother"

As well as pencilled pages – his first since finishing Death Metal, breaking some of them down.

And starting to show the leads, a father and a daughter, and their lives together.

With guns.

But also death.

A funeral. A daughter, brought up with war on her mind, now on her own?

And tears.

Also the daughter wearing a prosthetic arm.

It all gets very nasty, with axes to grind. As well as the process of artistic choices.

With Greg saying "Relative to the girl and other objects in the room, I realized that the hutch was way too tall! AMATEUR MISTAKE! So, I performed some surgery. Here's the before and after" Greg also looked at his career, "Where I started, Where I am."

With former employer Todd McFarlane adding "That's pretty cool. And inspiring for those upcoming artist who think they have to know everything at the beginning." And a video of some work in progress as well.

More from Greg and Scott when this gets announced – maybe in a month?