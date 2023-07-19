Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged: garbage pail kids, time travel

Garbage Pail Kids Teach You Everything About Time Travel

Dynamite Entertainment has announced a new Garbage Pail Kids comic book series, Trashin' Through Time, starting this October, by Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata.

The hit creative conglomerate is back for more gross-out goodness. Their previous series was called "absolute trash in the best way possible" by a leading outlet. That is the energy being captured once more, as the titular colorful cast finds themselves flung from their World War II origins to a 1980s ruled by their own kind. It's Planet of the Apes in the style of the GPK, and fans of all eras will not want to miss this riot of a tale! For an exciting first from Dynamite, all main covers for every issue in the series will be polybagged with an exclusive new limited edition Garbage Pail Kids trading card! The first three covers on each will have cards featuring their art, while the fourth trading card style cover will have a card featuring an interior page from the issue. Of course these are approved by the Topps, and an unprecedented opportunity to meld together the two major media that fans love from the franchise. Collectors can choose among their covers to get their preferred cards or go for a complete set!

In talking about the new series and how it picks up from their previous stories, Goldberg said, "Our cliffhanger in Origins teased that the Garbage Pail Kommandos traveled through time and landed in the '80s. This gave us the perfect runway to kick off our new story in the decade when Garbage Pail Kids were created by Topps. Although, we quickly discover that it's Nasty Nick's alternate 1980s where Garbage Pail Kids rule the world and humans are nearly extinct. This was the perfect jumping off point to continue to have fun with the time traveling conceit as Adam Bomb and the gang hunt Nasty Nick through time."

Zapata added, "We wanted to have the characters form a solid family structure in those first three issues. That family bond between the characters has paid off in this new series as our heroes find themselves trapped in a world they do not recognize. It all snowballs from there as the Kommandos discover who really won the war." Rodionoff pointed out what makes this run of stories different, "We got to expand our unique take on the Garbage Pail Kids; the juxtaposition of GPK characters with more "normal" human characters. The contrast of having them occupy the same universe is what sets this book apart from other GPKomics of the past. As far as specifics go, I wouldn't want to spoil any of the future issues, but I will say that they do travel to a spoiled future." Goldberg and Rodionoff once again team for the writing while Chris Meeks joins Zapata on the interior art and the first issue gets amazing covers from Zapata, Meeks and Tom Bunk, plus a classic trading card cover and a Blank Authentix cover where fans can get their favorite artists to do their takes on these classic characters. Plus, for those who missed the individual issues, Dynamite is releasing the Garbage Pail Kids: Origins trade paperback at the same time.

